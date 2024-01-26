35 Things Reviewers Call “Genius” And Therefore Deserve A Place In Your Home

1. A ChomChom roller ready to put your regular old lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out. With a fur-free couch, guests' eyes will be drawn straight to your seasonal throw blankets and pillows.
Promising review: "I’ve been battling pet hair with sticky rollers for years now. Previously had two dogs, now two long-haired cats. I’ve pretty much succumbed to the hair and didn’t think it would dig my way out until this magical device! I said — 'there is no way this works' but it was on special and recommended, so what the heck?! Oh my god am I glad I bought this! It’s genius and every pet owner I love is getting one for the holidays. Lol. I use it on stairs, carpet, bedding, sofas — I even tried using it on the cats (that didn’t work) and it scooped up the hair. Game changer! Thank you for this amazing product!" —Ain't No Fool
Here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes (those are her photos above!):
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."
2. And a fur-eliminating broom capable of squeegeeing enough fur from your carpet that if magically animated — you know, like those brooms in Fantasia — it would transform into a Pekingese.
Promising review: "This thing works! My carpets were basically barking before this genius tool, but now they are restored to normal. I forgot what normal carpet was before I used this wonderful product. I am in no way sponsored or biased, I am just a huge fan of the result. My dogs are the light of my life but their hair was driving me up the flipping wall. Idk who invented this magical life-changing product, but they need to get paid more. With just one use I pulled up so much hair, I basically created a third pet with the pile I formed. No vacuum cleaner in our cosmos could do what this hair squeegee thing does. All I’m saying is if you want your life to change for the better invest in this device. Hair doesn’t stand a chance." —Sydney Lange
3. A hard-water-stain remover that'll get your shower so sparkling clean, guests will ask what your secret is.
4. And — while we're on the topic of dental hygiene — a "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles. One layer being regular firm ones, and the other being longer ones that are ten times thinner and mimic floss as they get between your teeth but are gentle on your gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "I bought these because I hate to floss, period. I battle myself. Well, I solved that with these brushes. This is genius. They work wonders! Between teeth they mean business. Now, I still have to floss, but everything I can see has been loosened and I can easily remove with floss! No more cleaning those electric toothbrushes for us. And these brushes work so much better and your teeth feel so much cleaner." —Amazon Customer
5. A self-grooming toy if your baby needs 24/7 scritches and scratches, and they just don't get the fact that you can't do that while you sleep/eat/use the bathroom.
Promising review: "Order these immediately! The added catnip is genius, my cats love them! I bought three for my eight cats. Just a great all-around idea, my cats are always rubbing their faces against the corners of the walls. Mine did not come with any screws, however the two-sided tape worked fine." —Debbie Johnsen
6. A nylon chopper perfect for breaking up ground meat, frozen veggies, eggs, and more. If you've got a household full of visitors to feed, it's basically an essential.
Promising review: "I have a garden tool that does the same thing for breaking up dirt! This is genius for breaking up ground meats while browning! It's brilliant! The material is very sturdy and tempered well for heat! I've used it in my Instantpot while browning sausage and it was great!" —TW
7. Some Wonder Hangers which will ~triple~ your closet space so you can snatch every trending piece you come across on TikTok.
Promising review: "Closets rejoice! Load and go! Hang tons of clothes in minimum space. I like to hang similar colors together, styles and such which makes these so genius. No smushing, wrinkling or crumpling. Everything hangs neatly separated and ready to wear." —Miss Alex
8. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner that, once filled with water and a dash of vinegar, will steam clean the grimiest of appliances. Hot Pocket grease, butter splatters, and burnt popcorn smells are no match for her.
Promising review: "The fact that these little gadgets were able to DEEP CLEAN my microwave and with absolutely NO scrubbing needed at all, is SUPER IMPRESSIVE! Literally just wiped off all of the stuck-on food. These things are amazing and I'm so happy that I ordered the two-pack because this is super handy for me to use at work and makes my job 100 times easier!! I'm an industrial building, office, etc. cleaner. So, being able to pop these bad boys in the microwaves while I'm cleaning is so helpful in many ways. So happy with my Angry Mamas! Such a cool and super cute gadget but mostly, IT'S GENIUS!!" —Nicholas Guyer
9. A drain cover so you can add ~inches~ of extra water to your bubble bath. No more readjusting every five minutes so all parts of your body can experience what it's like to actually be underwater!
Promising review: "I’m really into a bath before bed, especially since I like to use Epsom salts with lavender to help relax. Unfortunately, they don’t even last 15 minutes before it seems like half the water is gone due to the terrible stopper I had and the overflow drain. I decided to try this gadget out, and it worked! I was able to a significant number of inches to my bath water to get a nice deep soak. Honestly a genius invention, and some of the best $10 or whatever I’ve ever spent. ❤️" —Mia
10. A wad preventer to ensure your sheets don't tangle themselves up into a Boy Scout badge-worthy knot *and* not even get clean in the process.
Wad-Free is a small biz from Cyndi Bray. Their products are made in the USA. Just pop the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the device and you'll never have to deal with tangling and twisting again! Believe it or not (I mean believe it...the reviews are there) the manufacturer even says that your sheets will dry 75% faster and with fewer wrinkles.
Promising review: "Reviews are not something I do often, but this deserves one! So frustrating to set the timer for 5 mins (10 times!) and go un-wrinkle the sheets when they were drying — not anymore! This works, we love it, genius!" —VWHS Keeper
11. A set of bedsheet holders that are basically like suspenders for your mattress, because nothing ruins a morning like having the corner of your fitted sheet pop off as you roll over.
Each pack comes with four bands which can stretch from 12–18 inches and hold adequate tension.
Promising review: "These bands are great! We have an adjustable bed and had bought sheets that are big enough but they pop off constantly — to the point where I had all but given up on keeping them on the bed. I looked up ways to fix the problem without having to buy new sheet sets in a bigger size and found these. I have gained back some of my sanity now and my sheets stay put. They are super easy to use, so if they aren’t working right, that’s due to user error. These little guys are a time-saving genius idea that I wish I would have purchased years ago." —K
12. Some nonstick oven liners so your famous cranberry pie doesn't spill into the bottom of your oven and set your fire alarm off in the process.
Promising review: "These are genius! I HATED cleaning my oven because it was a such a pain. When the food that was stuck to the bottom would start to burn, then I would force myself to clean it. I would watch my husband cook pizza directly on the rack with NOTHING underneath and it would drive me bonkers knowing that I would have to clean the oven soon. Not anymore! These liners keep the bottom of my oven totally clean. And if something does drop, clean up is so easy! These really are life changing!" —Amazon Customer
13. A flat outlet plug that can be placed behind furniture or in other areas where you'd like to eliminate some cord clutter.
Promising review: "So first off, I have to say this is a genius idea! I highly recommend this product because it completely solves the issue of wasting two perfectly usable outlets behind cabinets or shelves!! Not to mention each extension cord has an extra three plugs so you literally get triple the number of plugs from one outlet. The only slight drawback I would say is the high price. But honestly, it's so worth it. I bought two sets for the two outlets that have been hidden away behind two bookshelves. Spent the weekend installing them and I now have 12 additional plugs that I can use!! Huge difference!" —Kevin
14. Some shower curtain rings with separate hangers for your curtain and liner that will make taking them down and switching them out SO much faster and easier. No marking yourself as "busy" on your office cal so you can fight with your tension rod for 30+ minutes!
Promising review: "The double hooks are genius. So much easier to remove for cleaning shower curtain now. Those clips on more common models never seem to work quite right. Simple but effective!" —John A Windus
15. A "Shower Cat" if — on more than one occasion — you've had to throw down $$$ on numerous bottles of drain cleaner and wrestle with a drain snake just to get your shower in semi-working order.
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "This is the best little gadget I've found in a long time!!! If you have a daughter, like I do, who has lots of hair, that usually winds up on the walls, the floor, or in the shower drain, this is the best invention to tackle that mess!!! It easily grabs the hair from your fingers, and just as easily releases for easy clean up! The Shower Cat is genius, highly recommend!!" —Mary Henry
