35 Things Reviewers Call “Genius” And Therefore Deserve A Place In Your Home

Promising review: "I’ve been battling pet hair with sticky rollers for years now. Previously had two dogs, now two long-haired cats. I’ve pretty much succumbed to the hair and didn’t think it would dig my way out until this magical device! I said — 'there is no way this works' but it was on special and recommended, so what the heck?! Oh my god am I glad I bought this! It’s genius and every pet owner I love is getting one for the holidays. Lol. I use it on stairs, carpet, bedding, sofas — I even tried using it on the cats (that didn’t work) and it scooped up the hair. Game changer! Thank you for this amazing product!" —Ain't No Fool

Here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes (those are her photos above!):

"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."

