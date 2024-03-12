Just 30 Of The Prettiest Kitchen Products Around

What's included: 8-inch knife, 4-inch knife, and 6-inch serrated knife.

Material is a direct-to-consumer brand with high-end options that cost a fraction of the price of those you'd find in big box stores. Their industrial-leaning cookware marries modern design and premium materials and caters to everybody from professional chefs to those who subsist off Kraft mac n' cheese.

Promising review: "I got these knives as an early Christmas present for my boyfriend since he loves to cook and I am blown away!!! I ordered the mocha set which is true to its color online, which I appreciate, but they don’t lie about the quality!!! Straight out of the box, they are super sharp! The chef knife cuts through potatoes like butter, the serrated knife cuts my bread so easily, and the paring knife scores meat like it’s nothing!! I don’t usually leave reviews but for this set, I just had to!" —Esther G.

Get the set from Material for $170 (originally $200; available in four colors).