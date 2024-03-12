Just 30 Of The Prettiest Kitchen Products Around

1. A sage green or sky blue air fryer if you manage to under or over cook your entree every dang time you use your oven. You can crisp up fresh asparagus, cook salmon to flaky perfection, and even bake a GD lemon bundt cake if you so wish!
Promising review: "Great machine. Perfect size for 1 or 2. It cooks extremely well and is designed for convenience. Matches my Keurig rhubarb coffee maker." —Scott Berkowitz
2. A trio of Japanese high-carbon and stainless steel knives that've earned a coveted spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list. And if Oprah loves them, you know we do, too!!
What's included: 8-inch knife, 4-inch knife, and 6-inch serrated knife.
Material is a direct-to-consumer brand with high-end options that cost a fraction of the price of those you'd find in big box stores. Their industrial-leaning cookware marries modern design and premium materials and caters to everybody from professional chefs to those who subsist off Kraft mac n' cheese.
Promising review: "I got these knives as an early Christmas present for my boyfriend since he loves to cook and I am blown away!!! I ordered the mocha set which is true to its color online, which I appreciate, but they don’t lie about the quality!!! Straight out of the box, they are super sharp! The chef knife cuts through potatoes like butter, the serrated knife cuts my bread so easily, and the paring knife scores meat like it’s nothing!! I don’t usually leave reviews but for this set, I just had to!" —Esther G.
3. A set of decorative trivets made to protect your table from the scorching heat of your latest creation: an over-microwaved Hot Pocket (AKA molten lava straight from Earth's mantle).
Promising review: "This was a really hard purchase for me. I searched for quite a bit but couldn't settle on any trivets that also fit the aesthetic of my kitchen. These are perfect! Love the color, size, shape, dimensions… all of it. It was hard to press that purchase button though just because of the price (there are sooooo many cheaper options), but these seem like they will stand the test of time." —Anna
4. An iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven one reviewer calls "the Bentley of cookware" and I'm not about to dispute that...
Promising review: "I love this Dutch oven. I got the 7.25-quart size for four people, and it has been an irreplaceable pot for soups and stews and coconut chicken adobo. I have also used this to bake bread, too, and it worked well. I have had to stop myself from buying even more!" —Austin
5. A sleek acacia wood utensil holder that'll warm up your countertop and make it look like you actually know what you're doing in the kitchen. The crock has a 360-degree turntable, too, so it's just as functional as it is beautiful.
Promising review: "I didn't think I could love a utensil holder as much as I do this one. The wooden material looks and feels great and also feels very sturdy. And the rotating base gives it a nice and smooth spin. Not to mention, this thing can hold A LOT! Such a great addition to my kitchen!" —Nguyening
6. A KitchenAid stand mixer just begging you to try your hand at every Christina Tosi creation. Imagine a world in which you perfect Milk Bar's signature birthday cake and then you can eat it whenever you want. 🍰 🤤
The heavy duty mixer needs no introduction but I did find this fun fact: its spiral beater hits 67 touch points in order to thoroughly mix whatever you're making.
What's included: A coated flat beater, wire whip, coated spiral dough hook, and pouring shield.
Promising review: "I bought this to replace my 17-year-old KitchenAid stand mixer that I had finally worked to death. (Actually, it wasn’t completely dead, just wheezing and coughing. A death rattle, if you ask me.) I am in love. It works just as well as the old one and I adore the color (matte velvet blue). Here’s hoping that this one lasts me another 17 years." —Shannon C.
7. A versatile Our Place Dream Cooker that can slow cook, sear, saute, and pressure cook all of the hearty recipes you've been waiting for winter to whip up. Mac 'n' cheese ✅ Beef stew ✅ Loaded baked potato soup ✅ Try finding a dish it can't handle...I'll wait.
What's included: Dream Cooker, cooker base, locking lid, inner cooking pot, condensation collector, and detachable power cord.
Promising review: "The Dream Cooker is so easy to use, and I was able to try a recipe that I had never made before. It was delicious and came together very quickly. Amazing for a new mama! Cleaning up the Dream Cooker is also easy and it can easily be stored on the counter or down below! The multiple features are explained in detail and I was able utilize each one seamlessly. Wonderful!" —Missy P.
8. A Levo II herbal oil and butter infusion machine if one of your absolute FAVORITE parts of going out to eat is getting that pre-meal basket of bread and a tiny dish of artisan oil to dip it in.
P.S. you can even make soaps, bath bombs, and ~infused~ brownies or gummies with the Levo. All you have to do is fill the herb pod and set your dry or activation cycle, add oil or butter, set your infuse cycle, dispense, and enjoy
Levo is a woman-owned small business founded in 2016 by Chrissy Bellman and based in Denver, Colorado.
Promising review: "We love our Levo II! Can't imagine a better way to spend time than learning how to make my own infused oils that help our whole family, whatever the need. Want to add zest to a recipe? Make a concoction to help your loved one sleep? Try a new salad dressing without the mess? Whatever the need, LEVO II will help make an oil, a botanical, a new soap, tea or a lotion that is perfect. The app is abundant with recipes and ideas, so I feel supported with each and every step. East fast clean up. End to end customer experience is exceptional!" —Kendall E. Coleman
9. Or if that's too involved for you, an essentials kit from Brightland. It comes with two EVOOs and two fruit-forward vinegars so you can dip your breads and dress your salads with something that makes you feel Lisa Vanderpump-level fancyyyyy.
Brightland is a WOC–owned small biz, from Aishwarya Iyer, that sources its olives from a family-run farm in California.
What's included:
Awake — a bold and robust cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil.
Alive — a smooth and grassy cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil.
Rapture — a raw Balsamic vinegar that is double fermented with California zinfandel grapes and ripe Triple Crown blackberries.
Parasol — a raw Champagne vinegar that is double fermented with California chardonnay grapes and juicy Navel and Valencia oranges.
Promising review: "The oils taste so GOOD — really fresh and light. I love that they add so much flavor to every dish making me a chef at home!" —Barbiana L.
10. Some matching oil and vinegar dispensers with metal pour spouts that'll make feel like you're dining at an Italian restaurant every night and not just pulling a frozen Trader Joe's meal from your freezer.
Promising review: "I LOVE these dispensers!!! They look so cute and make me feel so organized. They dispense liquids really well and do not leak. They come with almost every label you would need." —Tara Foster
11. A stunning, heirloom-worthy East Fork dinner set in delicious hues like panna cotta, morel, amaro, and butter.
What's included: Breakfast bowl, everyday bowl, cake plate, side plate, and dinner plate.
East Fork is an Asheville, North Carolina-based small biz that's been throwing and firing pottery since 2009. Today, they are a Certified B Corporation, Climate Neutral Certified (meaning they offset and reduce all of their greenhouse gas emissions), and they "partner with local non-profit, grassroots organizations and individuals working toward racial equity, community reconciliation, and the liberation of folks who’ve been systematically oppressed by white supremacy, patriarchy, and heteronormativity."
Promising reviews: "Great pieces worthy of collection and praise. We have been slowly collecting pieces of East Fork as we go and absolutely love how durable and beautiful they are." —Grant and Vicki T.
12. A gooseneck Fellow electric kettle entrancing enough to help you wipe the sleep from your eyes every morning.
The cult-favorite Fellow design features a fluted, no-drip spout and a degree dial that allows you to set the temperature between 135 degrees F and 212 degrees F and even hold it there for a full hour.
Promising review: "We waffled about getting this kettle. Surely the cheapie electric one we had would do the trick for amateur pour over enthusiasts? No. Wrong. This is superior in every aspect. The temperature holding feature is amazing — no more heating up the water, forgetting you started, and having to heat it up again. Definitely more consistent in temperature, creating more consistent cups of coffee." —Emily A.
13. A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case if one of the ways you know you'll be able to "trick" yourself into cooking more is by outfitting your kitchen with aesthetic equipment.
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.
Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S.
