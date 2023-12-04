1. An Amazon Prime membership which will not only grant you access to members' only deals and discounts, but Try Before You Buy for clothing items, same-day Amazon Fresh deliveries, Grubhub+ for free, and an optional One Medical membership for just $9 per month! You can opt in to Subscribe & Save to knock up to 15% off commonly purchased household items like toilet paper, dish soap, and diapers, too.
2. Chewy Autoship — a free-to-join subscription that saves you 35% on your first order (up to $20 off) and then 5% off all future deliveries. Whether you're buying your pet food, filling their prescription, or shopping for fun treats and toys, it'll save you a pretty penny.
3. A Nuuly membership so when holiday parties, weddings, and other special events that require ~fancy dress~ roll around, you can rent your look for less — no need to drop $250 on a dress you'll likely never wear again.
4. A Walmart+ membership which has too many perks to even list, but for starters: 1. Get unlimited FREE delivery — as fast as same-day — on orders over $35* from your local store. 2. Get FREE next-day and two-day shipping from Walmart.com. 3. Enjoy member prices on fuel at ~more than 2,000~ Walmart and Murphy stations so you can spend less on gas and put it toward holiday expenses instead. And 4. Secure select prescriptions for as little as $0 so you can put that precious saved cash toward other necessities.
5. A Huppy naturally whitening toothpaste tablet subscription because last time you went to buy a tube of toothpaste at Target, 1. You were stunned by the prices and 2. You stood in the aisle for far too long contemplating the difference between "3D white," "optic white," and "brilliance blast." With this, you don't even have to think about it! Toothpaste will just magically appear at your door!
6. And — to go with that — a sensible Quip subscription for the dental hygiene obsessed who'd never dream of being without a stock of reasonably priced toothpaste, floss, mouthwash, and brush heads.
7. An Ipsy Glam Bag subscription which guarantees five deluxe makeup, skincare, and haircare samples (plus a cute lil' cosmetics bag — the whole thing worth up to $70) from popular brands like Tarte, Ouai, First Aid Beauty, and Briogeo. That way, you can create influencer-inspired looks for way less.
8. A Misfits Market box with produce that may be misshapen, but heck, it tastes just as good! And who knows, if you find something really peculiar looking, you may have a viral TikTok or meme on your hands.
9. An Apple Fitness+ membership — compatible with iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, and Apple Watches — so you can access 5- to 45-minute virtual classes whenever you have a spare moment in your schedule. Not having to drive to the gym or coordinate a workout outfit sounds pretty damn good to me.
10. An EveryPlate subscription which guarantees you can forget about time-consuming meals after a long day at work and enjoy a homestyle dish for less than five bucks.
11. A monthly Scentbird mailing so you can get in on bestselling fragrances (from brands like Prada, Cartier, and Versace) without having to commit to a $90+ full bottle you'll never get through.
12. An ~affordable~ and aesthetic candle subscription because the holidays are ALMOST HERE (can you tell I'm excited...) and there's simply *nothing* cozier than lighting up a new scent and crawling under the covers.
13. Purple Carrot — a commitment-free meal subscription that delivers plant-based vegan meals right to your door. It'll not only save you beaucoup bucks when compared to ordering out every night, but eco-conscious consumers will appreciate that the service lowers their carbon footprint. On average, each meal results in 72% ~less~ carbon being released into the atmosphere.
14. Or if you're looking for more "conventional" meals — HelloFresh, a no-commitment service that saves you serious time and money by delivering chef- and nutritionist-devised recipes straight to your door so you and your better half can skip any last-minute grocery store trips.
15. A clutch Billie razor subscription so you never run out of replacements — especially in key moments like, "Oh dang, I have a wedding to go to tomorrow and I haven't shaved in six months."
16. A Rocksbox membership because you're all about designer duds but not so much dropping the $$$ to outright own them. Instead, rent out three pieces at a time from brands like Kate Spade and Kendra Scott, and then slip them back in the mail when the month's up.
17. And a Vivrelle membership which allows you to borrow designer bags and baubles for as little as $45 per month. Because as much as you would LOVE to own a Gucci Jackie shoulder bag, it's just not in the cards rn.
18. Factor meal delivery if you're looking for a service that drops off chef-prepared meals you don't have to prep, cook, or even clean up after. That means money saved on groceries, gas, and dish soap!
19. And an Used Books Monthly subscription if you're an avid reader who loves to reduce, reuse, and recycle in every area of your life — TBR list included.
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.