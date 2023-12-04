Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

19 Subscription Services And Memberships That'll Save You Money In The Long Run

Idk about you, but saving money and receiving something in the mail every month sounds like the best thing ever.

Chelsea Stuart
by Chelsea Stuart

BuzzFeed Staff

1. An Amazon Prime membership which will not only grant you access to members' only deals and discounts, but Try Before You Buy for clothing items, same-day Amazon Fresh deliveries, Grubhub+ for free, and an optional One Medical membership for just $9 per month! You can opt in to Subscribe & Save to knock up to 15% off commonly purchased household items like toilet paper, dish soap, and diapers, too.

amazon delivery driver leaving packages in a garage
Amazon

To make the most of Subscribe & Save (aka to get the full 15% off your purchase) receive five or more products in one auto-delivery to one address. 

See all Amazon Prime benefits here

Sign up on Amazon for $14.99/month or $139/year. Students get discounted rates of $7.49/month or $69/year

2. Chewy Autoship — a free-to-join subscription that saves you 35% on your first order (up to $20 off) and then 5% off all future deliveries. Whether you're buying your pet food, filling their prescription, or shopping for fun treats and toys, it'll save you a pretty penny.

a dog inside of a chewy box and a cat on top of it
Chewy

Sign up on Chewy for free. There's no commitment, so you can cancel at any time if you choose!

3. A Nuuly membership so when holiday parties, weddings, and other special events that require ~fancy dress~ roll around, you can rent your look for less — no need to drop $250 on a dress you'll likely never wear again.

Nuuly

Nuuly gives you access to styles from more than 300 brands including Free People, Agolde, Anthropologie, Universal Standard, Loveshack Fancy, and more. It's also a great option for winter coats!  

Sign up on Nuuly for $98/month and you'll get to rent six styles of your choosing. 

4. A Walmart+ membership which has too many perks to even list, but for starters: 1. Get unlimited FREE delivery — as fast as same-day — on orders over $35* from your local store. 2. Get FREE next-day and two-day shipping from Walmart.com. 3. Enjoy member prices on fuel at ~more than 2,000~ Walmart and Murphy stations so you can spend less on gas and put it toward holiday expenses instead. And 4. Secure select prescriptions for as little as $0 so you can put that precious saved cash toward other necessities.

Walmart

If you have an AmEx, they also completely cover the monthly fee!

Sign up on Walmart for $12.95/month or $98 per year.

5. A Huppy naturally whitening toothpaste tablet subscription because last time you went to buy a tube of toothpaste at Target, 1. You were stunned by the prices and 2. You stood in the aisle for far too long contemplating the difference between "3D white," "optic white," and "brilliance blast." With this, you don't even have to think about it! Toothpaste will just magically appear at your door!

model pouring huppy toothpaste tablets into a storage container
Huppy

Huppy is an Asian-owned small business on a mission to provide sustainable options for ~fresh breath~. Their tablets come in completely biodegradable or recyclable packaging, so you can feel just as good about helping reduce plastic consumption as your teeth feel after chewing one of these minty tablets.

Promising review: "Couldn’t imagine giving up the toothpaste I grew up with, despite everything else in my household being organic or at least all natural and mostly environmentally friendly. Gave Huppy a try and loved it. Used two tablets and brushed away. Just one more small step to do my part. Thank you, Huppy." —Andrew C.

Get them from Huppy starting at $8 (available for delivery every four months).

6. And — to go with that — a sensible Quip subscription for the dental hygiene obsessed who'd never dream of being without a stock of reasonably priced toothpaste, floss, mouthwash, and brush heads.

four metallic quip toothbrushes stuck to a mirror in their holders
instagram.com

Get a starter set from Quip for $25+ with $7+ refills every three months.

Check out one BuzzFeeder's full review of the Quip toothbrush as the best inexpensive option to learn more!

7. An Ipsy Glam Bag subscription which guarantees five deluxe makeup, skincare, and haircare samples (plus a cute lil' cosmetics bag — the whole thing worth up to $70) from popular brands like Tarte, Ouai, First Aid Beauty, and Briogeo. That way, you can create influencer-inspired looks for way less.

beauty products from brands like Sunday Riley, Wishful, Bread, Ole Henrikson, Elemis, and Tatcha
Ipsy

When you sign up for a subscription you'll start by taking Ipsy's Beauty Quiz. This way, they can get an idea of your skin tone, eye color, hair color, and how often you typically use certain products. If you neverrrrrrr wear eyeliner, for example, you can mark that so you don't get sent a bunch of product you'll never touch!

Get it from Ipsy for $14/month.

8. A Misfits Market box with produce that may be misshapen, but heck, it tastes just as good! And who knows, if you find something really peculiar looking, you may have a viral TikTok or meme on your hands.

misfits market box surrounded by snacks and fresh produce
Misfits Market

Here's BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's review:

"If I could get away with it, I’d live off of gas station snacks. Digiornio’s pizzas, Slim Jims, ice-cold Mountain Dews, and other things that are surely taking weeks off my life with each bite or sip are my siren call. So I try to balance that out by filling up on veggies when I’m cooking for myself at home. But I hate, no DETEST, grocery shopping. Also, apparently, living in the Gossip Girl neighborhood will really drive up the price of groceries. So when my Aunt Lynn mentioned she subscribes to the Misfits Market box, I had her text me a promo code. I’ve received three boxes so far and don’t plan on quitting anytime soon. This beaut delivers organic produce straight to your door that might be a little ugly and not up to grocery stores’ visual standards. Spaghetti squash or Roma tomatoes may have a few spots on them (hence the savings with imperfect-looking stuff) but they always taste as good as the flawless stuff you’d find in a store. On the Sunday night of the week that you're scheduled for a delivery, you log in and add stuff to cart until you reach the $40 minimum. As one person, I can live off of the produce for like a WEEK. Probably a few days more! But it also forces me to be creative to use up these delicious beauts. Like this tasty oven roasted ratatouille recipe I whipped up to use up my zucchini, tomatoes, and yellow squash before I was away for a long weekend.

It delivers on a bi-weekly basis. But you can change your delivery schedule, skip a delivery, or even donate the delivery you’d otherwise completely skip! Donating charges you your regular subscription fee (minus shipping) and the company donates that food to a food bank. I ADORE this service. It makes grocery shopping less overwhelming, gives me a bit of a boost by making me think that I’m helping rescue food that’d otherwise go to waste, and, well, helps me eat the amount of veggies I know I should be consuming."

Get it from Misfits Market for $30+.

9. An Apple Fitness+ membership — compatible with iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, and Apple Watches — so you can access 5- to 45-minute virtual classes whenever you have a spare moment in your schedule. Not having to drive to the gym or coordinate a workout outfit sounds pretty damn good to me.

Apple

With your subscription, you'll have access to workout classes such as Pilates, strength, yoga, HIIT, and walking. They also offer guided meditation, too. Don't worry about getting bored with routines you've done over and over, because new workouts get uploaded every week. And, you can share your subscription with up to five family members!

Get it from Apple for $9.99/month or $79.99/year

10. An EveryPlate subscription which guarantees you can forget about time-consuming meals after a long day at work and enjoy a homestyle dish for less than five bucks.

an asian rice bowl
EveryPlate

Each week, you'll have 16 meals to choose from. Recent options have included crispy Caesar chicken with roasted carrots and garlic mashed potatoes, Cuban-style bean and rice bowls, and thyme seasoned steak with garlic ciabatta and roasted green beans. If you're going away for a week or know you won't have time to cook anything, you can always skip a week or cancel your subscription altogether. It's truly that flexible.

Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say: 

"I've given this kit a spin and it keeps it pretty simple (which is how it's also cheaper than most any other kit), with a lot of the same ingredients appearing in your week's recipes picks." 

Promising review: "It takes all the work out of having to meal plan and grocery shop. It not only saves me so much time, but it also saves me so much money!" —Kelsey Brackett

Get a subscription from EveryPlate for $4.99/serving + shipping. 

11. A monthly Scentbird mailing so you can get in on bestselling fragrances (from brands like Prada, Cartier, and Versace) without having to commit to a $90+ full bottle you'll never get through.

Scentbird

Each month you'll receive an 8-milliliter bottle of perfume from one of the 450+ designer perfumes on their site. Each perfume should last 140 sprays.

Get it from Scentbird starting at $16.95/month.

12. An ~affordable~ and aesthetic candle subscription because the holidays are ALMOST HERE (can you tell I'm excited...) and there's simply *nothing* cozier than lighting up a new scent and crawling under the covers.

Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed, Vellabox

Vellabox subscriptions start at just $12 per month (!!) and if you choose to pay upfront for a 6- or 12-month subscription, you'll save even more $$$. No matter which size/frequency you go with, each box features small-batch, hand-poured candles from American artisans.

I have been subscribed to this box for about a year now and I LOVE it. The candles smell incredible, the jars/labels are soo aesthetically pleasing, and they're even packaged in reusable drawstring bags. I also appreciate the little card that comes in the box that explains the scent and gives you a lil' more info on the candlemaker so you can shop them directly for additional scents.

Get it from Vellabox for $12+/month (available in 6- or 12-month subscriptions).

13. Purple Carrot — a commitment-free meal subscription that delivers plant-based vegan meals right to your door. It'll not only save you beaucoup bucks when compared to ordering out every night, but eco-conscious consumers will appreciate that the service lowers their carbon footprint. On average, each meal results in 72% ~less~ carbon being released into the atmosphere.

A mango and rice dish
Purple Carrot

Customize your plan by choosing between Quick & Easy, High-Protein, Gluten-Free, or Chef’s Choice dinners. If you could use help with breakfast, lunch, and snacks as well, those are also available as add ons! There's no membership fee and you can pause or cancel your plan any time.

Promising review: "Purple Carrot has long been our favorite meal delivery service because every meal is literally a 10/10! We feel like we are eating at a restaurant when we cook their meals because they are THAT good!" —@raffinee

Get it from Purple Carrot for $9.99+/per serving.

14. Or if you're looking for more "conventional" meals — HelloFresh, a no-commitment service that saves you serious time and money by delivering chef- and nutritionist-devised recipes straight to your door so you and your better half can skip any last-minute grocery store trips.

a harvest salad with apples, cranberries, walnuts, and squash over greens
HelloFresh

When you first sign up, you can personalize your plan so the 25+ meals you have to choose from each week are either meat and veggie-centric, fully veggie focused, family-friendly, calorie smart, quick and easy, or pescatarian.

Here's more from BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly

"I'm currently one-box deep into a subscription of HelloFresh and find it super flavorful and not too much trouble. (IDK how many times I can emphasize that I'm not too great in the kitchen.) I love using it as a way to catch up on my true-crime podcasts while I'm not looking at a screen!" 

Promising review: "“Every night of the week we can have something different. It’s like boop, boop — you’re done!" —Val and Ryan

Get it from HelloFresh for $7.49+/per serving.

BuzzFeed editors seriously love this kit — check out our full HelloFresh review to see for yourself.

15. A clutch Billie razor subscription so you never run out of replacements — especially in key moments like, "Oh dang, I have a wedding to go to tomorrow and I haven't shaved in six months."

Billie

Get the starter kit from Billie for $10 (includes the razor handle, two refill blades, and magic holder) and sign up for refills (every month, every two months, or every three months) for $10.

Former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo has this razor and loves it! Check out her full review to learn more.

16. A Rocksbox membership because you're all about designer duds but not so much dropping the $$$ to outright own them. Instead, rent out three pieces at a time from brands like Kate Spade and Kendra Scott, and then slip them back in the mail when the month's up.

a hand holding various necklaces
Rocksbox

If you grow super attached to a piece and can't bear to part with it, you can always buy it, too! Rocksbox will apply your $21 monthly membership fee to the purchase and you'll just pay the difference.

Get it from Rocksbox for $21/month.

17. And a Vivrelle membership which allows you to borrow designer bags and baubles for as little as $45 per month. Because as much as you would LOVE to own a Gucci Jackie shoulder bag, it's just not in the cards rn.

shelves full of designer bags from Christian Dior, Celine, Chanel, Fendi, and more
Vivrelle

Vivrelle's collection (which is always growing, btw) includes killer pieces from designers like Chanel, Christian Dior, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, and way, way more. 😍 

Sign up on Vivrelle for $45+/month (there are four membership options). 

18. Factor meal delivery if you're looking for a service that drops off chef-prepared meals you don't have to prep, cook, or even clean up after. That means money saved on groceries, gas, and dish soap!

Factor

Dishes fall under KetogenicLow CarbLow Calorie, and Plant-Based meal plans but you can always mix and match to create your perfect menu. Though every dish is crafted with input from both culinary experts and registered dietitians, they aren't missing any flavor. Example meals include stuffed pork tenderloins with roasted carrots and green chili enchilada bowls.

Get it from Factor for $11+/per serving.

19. And an Used Books Monthly subscription if you're an avid reader who loves to reduce, reuse, and recycle in every area of your life — TBR list included.

a box with four used books
Used Books Monthly

When you sign up for a subscription you can choose whether you want to receive one, two, or four books per month. Additionally, you can let them know your preferred genre be it mystery, general fiction, general nonfiction, action/adventure, or romance. If that changes at any time, no prob! Simply update your profile. 

Promising review: "I am ecstatic about my first box. Four books I probably wouldn't have picked myself, but they all seem to be right up my alley and in different ways. They clearly put thought into which books to send. And I love that they're used; passing on the love, cutting down on the waste." —Merri

Get it from Used Books Monthly for $5.49+/month

Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity. 