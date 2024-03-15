32 Products For Anyone Who Wants Nothing More Than To Stay Inside All Weekend

1. A cup caddy so you can keep your three comfort beverages and TV remotes right by your side — no worries about spilling or losing anything between the couch cushions.
PS: Cup Cozy is a small biz!
Promising review: "We love this product. It’s sturdy. It holds bottles of soda, cups, standard-size mugs, remote controls, cell phones, etc. It doesn’t budge. We’ve never had a spill, even when our dog has unexpectedly jumped up on the couch. I would buy again." —Nicci
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
2. A wearable blanket for those days when a regular ol' throw just isn't cutting it. Layer this on underneath and now you're playing ball.
Promising review: "I bought this for my mom because she’s ALWAYS cold. She LOVES IT. The outside is soft and the inside is very plush and soft also. It’s got a nice weight to it. The pocket on the front is large enough to put just about anything in it. It’s large enough for a 2X-sized man to wear comfortably. I will probably be buying these as gifts this year!" —KMartShopper
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in 23 styles).
3. A pair of budget-friendly criss-cross faux fur slippers that have a peep toe as well as memory foam insoles that feel like a million bucks.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! So soft and comfy. Great for the price. Thick sole so could be worn outside but they keep your feet surprisingly warm with them being open toed. I went up a size and they fit perfect, so size up!" —theandyn
Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and seven colors).
4. A slouchy matching set people will easily think you dropped over $100 on. But really, you could get two for that price. 👀
Promising review: "The material feel and weight is very luxe. A must-have set. Looks and feels very chic, especially with a little French tuck action. Can’t wait to order in other colors!!!" —Michelle Ramirez
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 16 colors).
5. A MASSIVE 10-foot-by-10-foot throw you and your dog can cuddle up under when you move from your bed to your couch — AKA the most steps you'll get in this weekend.
If you're having a hard time imagining just how big "big" is — this blanket is four times the size of your average throw! And — because this small biz truly gets marketing — that's 7'4" NBA player Boban Marjanovic modeling the gray blanket above.
Get it from Amazon for $179 (available in 19 colors).
6. A full-body bath pillow so you can roll off of your regular mattress and onto your submerged mattress.
Promising review: "I love this thing so much. I have a standard tub/shower that is impossible to be comfortable in. This mat made my bath usable again! The quality of this thing is great and it has a little loop for easy hanging. I now I have to set a timer to remind myself to get out the bath. I could sleep in it now." —Autumn White
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
7. And a wine/can holder because sometimes, a bath bomb just isn't enough. Real ones know that true R&R involves a chilled glass of sickly sweet Barefoot attached securely to your shower wall — not perched precariously on the lip of your tub.
PS: SipCaddy is a small biz!
Promising review: "Having a shower beer has always been a nice relaxing way to chill after a long day of work. After moving to our new home, the new bathroom didn’t have shelves to place my shower beer on. So I got to looking for this exact thing. I read some reviews that said the suction didn’t work. Well, after a month it’s still holding strong. Helpful tip, lick the suction cup and stick it on the wall. Also it can be used as a cell phone holder. This is a must for anyone that enjoys a refreshing drink while showering." —Tyler Strain
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six styles/colors).
8. A 30-pack of hyaluronic eye patches that can stimulate collagen production, reduce dark circles and puffiness, and restore elasticity. They're less than $1 per set but they're also gold, so they feel extra luxe.
Promising review: "Just got these today and put a set on after I showered. Left them on for about 40 minutes and when I took them off I could already see results! I was so surprised as I usually don't have much luck with products like this. The dark circles I have under my eyes were brighter and the area already looked tighter/taut. I'm not sure if the results are temporary or if it'll just keep getting better but we shall see... Definitely recommend and will be purchasing again." —Kirst
Get them from Amazon for $23.95.
9. A gooseneck tablet and phone stand you can hook up to your bed frame or nightstand so you can mindlessly scroll TikTok — look, Ma, no hands! — while Netflix also plays in the background. 😈
Promising review: "It is a very cool device and I love using it with my Kindle and Kindle page turner for hands-free reading!!! It is very secure and doesn’t move once attached properly. It is tough to adjust if it’s not attached and I like that. Highly recommend!" —Dottie
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in black and white).
10. A heated eye massager that'll not only keep your noggin nice and toasty, but it can help with a slew of concerns from eye strain and dry eyes to headaches. It has five different oscillating massage settings *and* built-in Bluetooth so you can listen to your fave podcast or a spa playlist on Spotify while you relax.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily.👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $55.99 (available in three colors).
11. An oversized crewneck sweatshirt lined with ULTRA comfy double-sided jersey fleece. It also has pockets so you can tuck your hands in or go purse-free on your daily mental health walk (AKA trek to Dunkin').
Supesu is a woman-owned small biz that designs dresses, sweaters, tops, and pants with super-soft materials. I own this crewneck in black, and it's one of my go-tos! Since it's so long, I like pairing it with leggings and sneakers for an elevated athleisure look. And, ofc, the pockets are the best part because I can carry my phone, keys, and a small wallet without needing to bring a bag.
Promising review: "I refuse to take it off! It’s the perfect sweatshirt for a lazy day and/or a night out on the town. It’s the perfect size to wear as an oversized sweater but also doubles as a short dress. The pockets are amazing and unique. I have always bought sweatshirts from other brands and never thought about not having pockets, but once you have them, there’s no going back. Not to mention the wildly soft lining which not only lines the entire interior of the sweatshirt but also inside the pockets. Amazing!! I want it all in colors! 😍 Highly recommend!" —Jmart
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in women's sizes 0/2–16 and in five colors).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
12. A weighted neck and shoulder heater if you're always jonesing for a hot stone massage but don't exactly have the time or money to dole out on said luxury. 😭
Promising review: "I love how soft this is and how big it is, covers my neck and back. I love the beautiful blue color. I also love how many temperature levels and timer choices there are... I’m very happy and satisfied with this purchase. I use this to help my back pain, my feet for circulation, my stomach for stomach aches, and also for my hip bursitis. It’s a great product I highly recommend." —Lisa Gray
Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in three colors).