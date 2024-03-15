32 Products For Anyone Who Wants Nothing More Than To Stay Inside All Weekend

PS: Cup Cozy is a small biz!

Promising review: "We love this product. It’s sturdy. It holds bottles of soda, cups, standard-size mugs, remote controls, cell phones, etc. It doesn’t budge. We’ve never had a spill, even when our dog has unexpectedly jumped up on the couch. I would buy again." —Nicci



Get it from Amazon for $34.99.