35 Springy Pieces To Pick Up Now If You’re Slamming The Door Shut On Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of extra-wide-leg darted palazzo pants that allow for ample airflow. It's basically like wearing a dress, but you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing anyone if a gust of wind catches you by surprise.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I had to try them out. I am short, so I was expecting them to be long, but they are very long. I am just gonna get them tailored. I am buying more, though, because they are absolutely beautiful! I've gotten so many compliments on them!" —Bretta Little
Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes XS—2X, Short sizes, and 31 colors).
2. A strappy dress in a trusty floral print that won't soon go out of style — which is fantastic, considering the piece will last you many seasons to come.
See it on TikTok! Psst — this dress also gets a lot of hype for looking veryyy similar to Réalisation Par's $250 Alba dress.
Promising reviews: "Saw it on TikTok and couldn't help myself. Looks exactly like it does in the videos and it’s very cute. Can be worn with sneakers and/or heels. Just as chic either way. Satin-like feel. Love it." —Siva Tibet
"My friend owns the real deal Réalisation Par dress and let me borrow it for an event, and afterward I knew I was in love and needed it for myself. In searching the internet high and low for an alternative, I found this and honestly it's perfect. It fits amazing, and looks exactly like the real thing. I will be candidly honest, the stitching is a little wonky on some of the sides, but hardly noticeable to others. I will totally buy another one of these dresses in another print. I get so many compliments every time I wear it." —Zoey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XXS–XL and 10 styles, including a shorter version).
3. A strapless mesh bustier if you own a bajillion bottoms but never seem to have a worthy top to wear them out with. PS: reviewers with bigger busts — like G and H cups — even swear by its support!
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 14 colors).
4. A pair of grommet-detail jeans that will take your typical fit — a plain T-shirt and well-loved Chucks — to the next level.
Get them from Eloquii for $43.98 (originally $109.95; available in sizes 14–28).
5. A silky satin midi skirt with a silhouette that says "chic" and an elastic waistband that says "I'll give your most comfortable sweats a go."
6. A long-sleeve bodysuit in a deliciously soft fabric — known as Smoke Cloud — that reviewers compare to Skims. They say it washes well, too, so you can count on it being high quality despite the deceivingly low price!
And BTW, reviewers say the double lining in the torso is supportive, so they don't need to wear a bra.
Promising review: "Are you kidding me? This is the softest most comfortable body suit I’ve ever owned. I got so many compliments lol; everyone did think they were Skims lol, but it’s definitely worth every penny. I love and will be getting more colors!!! You need it." —Wendy L.
Get it from Amazon for $24.64+ (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 15 colors). And check out all the styles available in the Smoke Cloud fabric here.
7. A cheery floral cardigan that — if you're asking yourself WWHSD? (That's what would Harry Styles do? ofc) — would look great with a set of pearls.
8. A tennis skort with built-in shorts so you don't have to worry about flashing anyone or chafing! Sounds pretty ideal to me.
Promising review: "SO COMFY AND SO CUTE. I never want to wear anything else haha. They don’t ride up, they’re high waisted, the fabric is great and not super thin...what more could you want?! Definitely going to get some more in other colors!" —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $21.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 13 colors).
9. A long sleeve mesh mini ready to tackle those spring days that start off in the low 50s and end up in the high 70s. 🙃
Beginning Boutique is a woman–founded Aussie brand based in Brisbane. In an effort to be more sustainable and ethical, they ship in compostable packaging and partner with programs like Thread Together to recycle and upcycle old stock.
Promising review: "Fits PERFECTLY. I think this mini dress is beautiful and I absolutely love the color." —Heather
Get it from Beginning Boutique for $84.99 (available in sizes 0–18 and in six colors).
10. A pair of 100% European linen pants you *will* reach for day in and day out — and I say this from experience. (If you're my friend and you've seen me wear these two days in a row... no you didn't.)
I have these pants in driftwood, black, and martini olive because I just can't get enough. They're extremely comfy, wash beautifully, and deliver a low-fuss look that's still super pulled together. I find they run large, so size down if you're between sizes!
Promising review: "I loved these linen pants so much I ordered them in two colors. My go-to summer pants; they're great high-quality linen and so comfortable. Easy to dress down at the beach or wear with a tailored top or sweater out to dinner. Already thinking of how I'll style them for fall! A must-buy. Runs slightly large so size down!" —Ashley C.
Get them from Quince for $39.90 (available in sizes XS–XL and in nine colors).
11. A tiered maxi dress so comfortable and easy to wear, you will do the sniff test on it to see how many more times you can wear it before washing.
Promising review: "Love the adjustable straps, pockets, and light brushed canvas feel of the dress. Does show sweat stains pretty quickly, but I’ll be buying a darker color for hot mom summer." —Modern Day Moguls
Get it from Amazon for $59.90 (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 20 colors).
12. A three-tier bohemian skirt that will have you feeling yourself so much, you'll stop for impromptu photo shoots anytime you pass something even remotely ~aesthetic~. AKA a flowering tree, some impressive graffiti, or even just a patch of well-watered grass.
Promising review: "This by far is my most favorite skirt. I am a skirt wearier anyways, so I have quite a few. Every time I wear it I get several compliments. I pair it with several tops. It fits great, is lightweight, and has a half slip already sewed into it. I have now bought three more of these in different colors." —Sherry Charlene Seres
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 12 colors/prints).