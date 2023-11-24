Skip To Content
    35 Things You'll Want To Splurge On This Black Friday

    These were worth it even before the discount — and with these prices, now’s the time to get ‘em.

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. A Macbook Air laptop for under $750 — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow!!! This has all the features you'll need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3-inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you know and love from Apple.

    The gold laptop
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

    Get it from Amazon for $749.99 (originally $999; available in gold, silver, and gray finishes).

    2. A pair of new Beats Studio Pro headphones for 51% off on Amazon (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My hair is on the "bigger" side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae

    Get them from Amazon for $169.95 (originally $349.99; available in four colors).

    3. Or the new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for $80 off at Walmart, putting them at their lowest price ever! With active noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and three silicone tips for customized fit, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    the airpods pro
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Great sound, great bass, and I’m in love with the noice cancellation mode. I use it when I go to sleep at night and I don’t have to worry about any ambient or outside noises to disturb my rest. All in all, if you’re thinking about buying these, just do it. You won’t regret it. 😁" —John

    Get them from Walmart for $169 (originally $249). 

    4. A versatile Our Place Always Pan for up to $55 off that'll get the job done and look good while doing it. At the intersection of style and function is this pan, which has a steamer basket, a built-in easy-pour spout, and a nesting spatula.

    the pan in lilac
    Our Place

    Our Place is a WOC-founded brand

    Promising review: "This pan is EVERYTHING! I went from making pasta in the basket to steaming broccoli in it and then finishing my meal in there. Then I forgot about cleaning it because I’m lazy and the nonstick cleaned up so easily. The sponge they include is incredible, I do all my dishes with it now. Also, it looks really cute sitting on my stove all day." —Darby S.

    Get it from Our Place for $85+ (originally $120+; available in 3 sizes and in 12 colors). Check out the full sale here

    5. The Casper Original Mattress for 25% off if your 2024 resolution is to start treating your body a little better. It's made with premium memory foam that conforms to your body to help absorb pressure, with ~AirScape~ breathable foam that keeps you cool.

    the casper mattress
    Casper

    Promising review: "I'm happy with this mattress and glad I ordered it. I've had this queen size original for a little over a month and it's been comfortable and soft. I sink in just enough that my body feels nicely cradled without getting that sinking into the swamp feeling you can get from softer ones. Delivery was quick and easy. I paid to have them do it, but it was so compact in the box it arrived in, I probably didn't have to. It's heavy, but it wasn't awkward in the box. Most importantly, I'm sleeping well." —Devin

    Get it from Casper for $671.25+ (originally $895+; available in sizes twin–California king). And check out the full Casper sale here!

    6. The Apple Watch Series 9 for $70 off — the best price yet on Apple's latest and most advanced smartwatch. With it, you can call and send texts, use Siri, listen to music, track workouts, measure your blood oxygen level, check your sleep stats and even take an ECG — and its crack-resistant screen is also swim-proof.

    Two images of the watch screen, making a call and text screen
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I had a very older model Apple Watch it was like the series 3 and it was broken. I was looking for a newer model and with this price I said I mind as well get the latest model. I love the features and I love the cloth sports band. The other bands irritate my skin and its you either have it on too tight or too loose, It is just as described. It's a big improvement from the one I had before. I recommend this one if you have a older model watch." —Delaqua

    Get it from Amazon for $329 (originally $399; available in four colors).

    7. A Dyson AirWrap for $100 off at Dyson, Sephora, or Amazon if it's loooong been on your wishlist.

    The airwrap
    Dyson

    Promising review: "I was very skeptical as most of my friends and the models all seemed to have long, thick hair and mine is thin and fine. I could be more surprised and impressed with the style versatility I get in a fraction of the time. Curly or straight the Dyson air wrap is GREAT!!" —CJSki

    Get it from Dyson for $499.99 (originally $599.99; available in four colors) or Sephora (available in one color). 

    It's also available on Amazon with an extra $19 off coupon, bringing it down to $479.99.

    8. Or Shark's Flex Style Hair Drying System (basically their version of the Dyson AirWrap) for $60 off on Amazon (the lowest price ever!) with attachments for drying, diffusing, straightening, and curling your hair.

    Amazon

    This set comes with 1.25" auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a diffuser, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator.

    Promising review: "I watched a lot of video reviews of this product before purchasing it, specifically comparisons with the Dyson AirWrap. Having used the AirWrap once, I always wanted one but couldn't justify the price. As such, this product by Shark is perfect. It allows me to style my hair faster and easier than ever so I can always look polished and put-together even when I am crunched for time. I wish it came with a case for travel and storage at home, but there are a lot of options now on the market so you can just buy one. I have taken this product with me on multiple trips, vacations, professional conferences, and weddings. It has not disappointed me at all. It is super easy to learn to use. I love the rotating head for blowdrying. I don't even use my normal blowdryer anymore and love that this tool can do it all. The blowout and straightening brushes reduce my natural frizz and smooth down my hair. I used this on my mom, who has thinning hair, for a party. It took only minutes to curl all of her hair and she received so many compliments from her friends! I would definitely recommend this to anyone looking to level up their hair routine and am very happy with my purchase." —Kermeka

    Get it from Amazon for $297.48 (originally $357.97).

    9. A Solawave red light therapy wand — essentially a multifaceted beauty genius in one small tool — for 40% off at Amazon. You've got red light therapy that helps fade discoloration, microcurrents that stimulate facial muscles and lift skin, and therapeutic warmth to decrease redness and help your skin absorb your skincare products even more. It's like having a pro-level facial right at home!

    BuzzFeeder holding the solawave
    Amanda Davis / BuzzFeed

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Amanda Davis has to say:

    "This. gadget. is. worth it! 👏🏾 Using the Solawave was my first time introducing red light therapy into my skincare routine and the difference in my hyperpigmentation is honestly mind blowing. The tone of my face is much more even and the dark circles around my eyes have nearly disappeared. Essentially, it's like a mix of a jade roller (which I already love using anyway) and an LED mask in one...with microcurrent/vibration therapy, too. You can apply the specific Solawave activating serum or any conductive gel of your choice (I use a different one, myself!) and it will really absorb the benefits when used with the wand. I only use it once every other day (at night) and it's super relaxing. My skin is always ✨glowing✨ the next day!"

    Solawave is a LGBTQ-owned small biz based in Los Angeles.

    Get it from Amazon for $101.40 (originally $169).

    10. The original Peloton bike for 24% off (that's $350 off) on Amazon if you've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been!

    A model using the peloton, which has a 4 x 2 foot footprint (smaller than the average yoga mat)
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Before investing into the Peloton Bike, my husband and I bought a cheap Amazon indoor bike and used it with the Peloton app. We gave ourselves one year to see if we liked it. The cheap bike and app worked really well!! Don’t be fooled, the app provides a ton. You can get a VERY similar experience with a cheaper bike and using Peloton’s app. That all being said, we wanted to take our indoor biking journey to the next step and took advantage of the Amazon Prime day Deal and got the bike and free set-up. Everything went SUPER smoothly. The bike is great and adds some extras that the app alone just doesn’t do. Currently, I am 24 weeks pregnant. I have been biking before I was pregnant as well. Robin has SO many awesome prenatal rides, prenatal strength classes. It’s really helped me stay fit during my second pregnancy. I wish I had this for the first! The app some also provides SO much more than just biking. There’s yoga, there’s, meditation, there’s a ton of different classes to keep you fit during pregnancy. The instructors and music are just top notch. Don’t sleep on the Peloton experience. Here’s a pro tip for you if you are on the fence with purchasing the bike, I called my health insurance company and they are giving me $350 towards the bike as a health and wellness rebate. Hope this review helps!" —Linda

    Get it from Amazon for $1,095 (originally $1,445). 

    11. Or a walking pad under-desk treadmill for $100 off on Amazon that folds right in half for easy storage so you can get your steps in while watching TV or attending yet another meeting that should have been an email.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Remember to clip the coupon before checkout. I bought this last year (for full price, alas), and I love it — was so easy to set up, and it's surprisingly quiet!

    Promising review: "I am so happy with the size and how it folds up to be stored away. I’ve got limited space to store a treadmill, and this fits perfectly under my standing desk. I’ve been using it for the last week, and I’m so happy. I hit 20,000 steps today. It was easy for me to unbox and setup. Follow the picture instructions and when you set it up for the first time, make sure you have your gym shoes on. I did the setup with sandals and had to hop off because I lost my footing. After that hiccup, it was super easy to set up and get to walking. I’ve been doing 2 hours a day, and today I did a little over 2.5 and hit 20,000 steps. It’s been years! Ever since covid and working from home, it’s been hard for me to get the energy to work out. It took me a couple of days to get used to working with it. But I love that I can do it while working and still be able to relax after work. Make sure to buy an ankle strap if you are using the Apple Watch. It makes it automatic and easy to track steps. This machine had me dripping in sweat; I highly recommend it to anyone looking to start moving." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $399.99 (originally $499.99) — clip the coupon to see this price!

    12. A pair of slick leather boots from Everlane for 30%. These babies are a closet staple and will last you years to come.

    black leather boots
    Everlane

    Get them from Everlane for $193 (originally $275; available in women's sizes 5–11 and in five colors/materials). 

    13. A pre-lit Christmas tree for up to 54% off on Amazon because in the words of Mariah Carey, "IT'S TIIIIIIIME!"

    9-foot pre-lit christmas tree in a living room
    Amazon

    Get the 9-foot option from Amazon for $264.94 (originally $579.99; available in other sizes though not all on sale). 

    14. A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 26% off available in a matte "Agave Green" color that has captured the hearts of ALL of BookTok. Not only can this hold thousands of books,cbut its charge lasts weeks (plural!!), and it's waterproof, so you can take it in the bathtub 🍷.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle in action.

    Promising review: "I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed. Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I love the option it can bounce off from your phone if you don't have time the capability. I have the free trial of Kindle Unlimited and its the best. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty." —eileeenie

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (originally $189.99; available in two other colors).

    15. A Roomba robo vac for 42% off on Amazon — a new low price, making it the cheapest this particular model has ever been — that'll make a great practical gift for anyone on your list who is tired of vacuuming dust, hair, and crumbs seemingly every day. Or a great gift for yourself tbh.

    The roomba which cleans carpet and hard floors
    Amazon

    This one even works with Alexa!

    Promising review: "I bought this for my parents for Christmas last year, and they say to me at least monthly it's their favorite gift I have ever gotten them. For senior citizens not having to vacuum their house anymore is a huge help." —Gabe Jarboe

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for myself. I never used it because I needed to move things out of the way and etc. So procrastinating is a special skill. I finally started using this and I am impressed. It picks up dust every time I run it. I have hardwood floors and I don't pick up a lot of anything with the broom and dust pan. I connected it to my Google assistant and I just say hey Google start Romba and it does!!!! lol I'm using it on a regular schedule. I watched YouTube videos on how to clean it and keep it in top notch working order. 10 will recommend!!" —Felicia Brown

    Get it from Amazon for $159 (originally $274.99). 

    16. The Samsung Frame TV for up to 35% off — it's a must if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This tv is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Get it from Amazon for $547.99+ (originally  $597.99+; available in seven sizes).

    17. A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for 30% off on Amazon designed to work on all hair types to give your blowout the smoothest, most frizz-free styling of its *life*. If your greatest enemy is humidity, this little bottle is about to be your secret weapon. Bonus: you only have to spray it once every three shampoos for it to work, so it'll last you a *long* time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray in action.

    Promising review: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair and it performed above and beyond my expectations. I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.60 (originally $28).

    18. A mix-and-match Piglet in Bed linen set — for 25% off — that will make crawling into bed at the end of a long day THAT much butter.

    mix-and-match linen bedding in greens, purples, and blues
    Piglet in Bed

    Get it from Piglet in Bed for $290.25+ (originally $387+; available in sizes Twin–King/Cal King and in 34 colors/designs). Check out the full sale here

    19. A pair of cantilevered dining room chairs for 25% off. TBH, you may spend more time staring at them than sitting in them.

    cantilevered dining room chairs with velvet seats
    AllModern

    Get them from AllModern for $220+ (originally $330; available in four colors). Check out the full sale here

    20. A Ruggable area rug for 25% off so after the holidays, you can toss it in the wash and easily get rid of food stains, pet fur, and fallen pine tree needles.

    floral blue and green area rug
    Ruggable

    Get it from Ruggable for $96.75+ (originally $129+; available in nine sizes and two colors). Check out the full sale here

    21. A KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer for $200 off at Target so you can give your arms a break next time you want to bake something from scratch. This is one of those things you'll buy once and enjoy forever.

    the stand mixer in red
    Target

    Promising review: "So happy I finally bought this, easy to use and cleanup is a snap." —LME

    Get it from Target for $249.99 (originally $449.99; available in four colors). Check out the full sale here

    22. A "sink down" Floyd sectional for 30% off if no amount of stain spray or even a commercial-level upholstery cleaner can save your current sofa.

    tan sectional sofa
    Floyd

    Get it from Floyd for $2,061.50+ (originally $2,954+; available in seven configurations and 15 colors). Check out the full sale here

    23. Great Jones' The Starting Lineup — a Dutch oven, frying pan, and sheet pan — for $90 off so you can really impress guests this holiday season.

    a green sheet pan, a green pot, and a white frying pan
    Great Joes

    Plus, order by Sunday at midnight for a free Holy Sheet with a $200+ purchase.

    Get it from Great Jones for $135 (originally $225; available in four colors). Check out the full sale here

    24. A fluffy down comforter from Brooklinen for 25% off if you're looking to take your bed rotting to the next level.

    the white duvet
    Brooklinen

    Get it from Brooklinen for $141.75+ (originally $189+; available in sizes Twin/Twin XL–King/Cali King and in three weights). Check out the full sale here

    25. A Courant catchall with a built-in charger for 25% off to streamline the look of a side table and give you a place to hold trinkets *and* charge your phone at the same time. It will add a sophisticated and fancy feel to your living room.

    photo of the catch all sitting on a living room end table with a phone charging and random items in the catch all tray
    Courant

    Promising review: "I ordered this for my husband and was a little hesitant at the price, but once we received it, I was impressed with the quality and the sleek design. He absolutely loves it and has already bought a second one for his office." —Marissa S.

    Get it from Courant for $131.25 (originally $175; available in five colors, and leather or linen). Check out the full sale here

    26. A pair of micro dot sheer rip-resistant Sheertex tights for 75% off, because they're a much more practical investment than those cheap tights that keep ending up with runs in them after the first wear.

    the tights
    Sheertex

    Promising review: "These are worth the investment if the price is scaring you away. I’ve pulled these bad boys up and down my thighs with full pointy nails and made sure to grab the material like it owes me money. No rips or tears after my testing them. They stay up, the opaqueness is just right and the dots add a little va va boom to my style. Highly recommend." —Chelsie F.

    Get them from Sheertex for $25 (originally $99; available in sizes XS–3XL).

    27. *The Amazon Coat* for 41% off, a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Sign me up.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy!

    This comes in kids' sizes too (that version is 51% off)!

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (originally $151.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors).

    28. And a super-cropped Lululemon Wunder puffer for $109 off that'll give you all the warmth you need on chilly days without all the bulk around your hips — perfect if you've been needing a cozy outer layer for your high-waisted pants and leggings.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "The length of jacket is perfect when I pair it with high waisted pants / leggings. Very lightweight but still good to keep me warm in the fall mornings/ nighttime. Hot pink color goes sooooo well with navy blue and black bottoms. I ordered the trench one today." —onon

    Get it from Lululemon for $119 (originally $228; available in women's sizes 0–14 and seven colors).

    29. A Staub 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven for 59% off if you're ready to invest in cookware that lasts — and it doesn't get much more reliable than cast iron, which ensures perfect browning and retains moisture so your food comes out *exactly* the way you want.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I got this Staub Dutch oven as a bday gift to myself, and I love it. It's tall, slim keeps the heat, and it's the best slow-cooker. I made some melt in your mouth beef soup the day after I got this beauty. No burning or sticking, the meat just melted in your mouth. I am planning my next meal to use this beauty." —Nicknyc

    Get it from Nordstrom for $149+ (originally $369.99+; available in six colors).

    30. A Dagne Dover duffle bag for 25% off that's made out of neoprene and mesh. This bag is sensationally soft AND the traveler in your life is sure to fit SO much stuff inside!

    Dagne Dover / Via instagram.com, Abby Kass / BuzzFeed

    Discount applied at checkout!

    Promising review: "I love my new bag. I have been on the hunt for the perfect stylish yet utilitarian bag for some time now. And I think I found out! I love the number of pockets (no more bottom bag abyss) and the hardware. Having a back pocket for my phone is just perfect. I’m obsessed. Thank you for a form-meets-function bag!" —Megan V.

    Get it from Dagne Dover for $93.75+ when added to cart (originally $125; available in five sizes and eight colors).

    31. A laser hair removal system with cooling technology for 27% — use this gizmo to painlessly, gently, PERMANENTLY remove hair from any area on your body, including ones as small as the upper lip area and the more ~sensitive~ one in just eight weeks!! Compared to the thousands of bucks it costs to get it done professionally, this is a steal and a half.

    hand holding the device
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the laser hair remover in action.  

    Promising review: "I bought this specifically for my bikini area. I have only used this product on that area. I am now in my eighth week, and there is hardly any hair left. I am honestly shocked. I was, of course, hoping it would work when I bought it, but honestly was pretty skeptical. It did take twice a week for all of eight weeks but it did work. The hair in your bikini area is the most coarse and therefore, I thought it would take longer but it has gotten rid of almost all the hair. I can’t imagine how well it will work in other areas where the hair isn’t as thick or course. Would definitely purchase again and recommend." —strawn

    Get it from Amazon for $79.79 (originally $109.99).

    32. A pair of cozy Abercrombie joggers for 25% off. They're made of a sweat-wicking material and offer the perfect amount of stretch.

    model wearing light gray sweatpants with a cropped white T-shirt
    Abercrombie

    Promising review: "I love the texture and weight of these sweatpants. They keep me warm without being too heavy. They’re also an edgier lounge wear option, which I prefer to the basic yoga pant look." —Watson K.

    Get them from Abercrombie for $60 (originally $80; available in women's sizes XXS–XXL, six colors, and two lengths).

    33. A stylish Fujifilm Instax camera for 31% off so you can take instant-print snapshots and make the most of your memories and share with friends.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this camera, I've been wanting this for so long and finally decide to give it to myself. It truly brings back the nostalgia of film photos from when I was little. Love that it comes with those colored things to put on the flash. First two photos taken with the camera look great, too! If you want this, buy it, you won't regret it." —Carolina S.

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (originally $129.95; available in five colors).

    34. An incredibly practical and oh-so-luxurious faux fur throw blanket for 30% off that'll keep you nice and cozy during movie nights, in the car, in bed, at breakfast, in the shower...OK maybe not that last one. But if you're always cold (even though the thermostat says 78 degrees), this is a winner.

    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "I bought three of these as they are silky soft and super high quality. Thick and luxurious with a velvet backing. Colors are luscious. I have two in the light gray and one in a deep blue. Buy one already! You deserve it." —azuremountain

    Get it from Anthropologie for $68.60 (originally $98; available in 11 colors).

    35. A super chic Coach shoulder bag for up to 30%. This versatile and surprisingly roomy bag is a classic for a reason!

    Coach

    Some colors require a promo code — enter TAKE25 at checkout.

    Promising review: "I wanted this bag because I saw how beautiful it was after my friend purchased hers. I was on the hunt for a purse to also use as a clutch. It's smaller than you think BUT I think it makes you prioritize what's really necessary when going out. Fits my iPhone 11, lip gloss tube, small lotion tube, feminine products if needed, car key, mask, ID and cards, paper money." —Jocelyn

    Get it from Coach for $168.75+ (originally $225).

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity. 