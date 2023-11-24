35 Things You'll Want To Splurge On This Black Friday

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. A Macbook Air laptop for under $750 — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow!!! This has all the features you'll need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3-inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you know and love from Apple.
2. A pair of new Beats Studio Pro headphones for 51% off on Amazon (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours.
3. Or the new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for $80 off at Walmart, putting them at their lowest price ever! With active noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and three silicone tips for customized fit, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.
4. A versatile Our Place Always Pan for up to $55 off that'll get the job done and look good while doing it. At the intersection of style and function is this pan, which has a steamer basket, a built-in easy-pour spout, and a nesting spatula.
5. The Casper Original Mattress for 25% off if your 2024 resolution is to start treating your body a little better. It's made with premium memory foam that conforms to your body to help absorb pressure, with ~AirScape~ breathable foam that keeps you cool.
6. The Apple Watch Series 9 for $70 off — the best price yet on Apple's latest and most advanced smartwatch. With it, you can call and send texts, use Siri, listen to music, track workouts, measure your blood oxygen level, check your sleep stats and even take an ECG — and its crack-resistant screen is also swim-proof.
8. Or Shark's Flex Style Hair Drying System (basically their version of the Dyson AirWrap) for $60 off on Amazon (the lowest price ever!) with attachments for drying, diffusing, straightening, and curling your hair.
9. A Solawave red light therapy wand — essentially a multifaceted beauty genius in one small tool — for 40% off at Amazon. You've got red light therapy that helps fade discoloration, microcurrents that stimulate facial muscles and lift skin, and therapeutic warmth to decrease redness and help your skin absorb your skincare products even more. It's like having a pro-level facial right at home!
10. The original Peloton bike for 24% off (that's $350 off) on Amazon if you've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been!
11. Or a walking pad under-desk treadmill for $100 off on Amazon that folds right in half for easy storage so you can get your steps in while watching TV or attending yet another meeting that should have been an email.
12. A pair of slick leather boots from Everlane for 30%. These babies are a closet staple and will last you years to come.
13. A pre-lit Christmas tree for up to 54% off on Amazon because in the words of Mariah Carey, "IT'S TIIIIIIIME!"
14. A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 26% off available in a matte "Agave Green" color that has captured the hearts of ALL of BookTok. Not only can this hold thousands of books,cbut its charge lasts weeks (plural!!), and it's waterproof, so you can take it in the bathtub 🍷.
15. A Roomba robo vac for 42% off on Amazon — a new low price, making it the cheapest this particular model has ever been — that'll make a great practical gift for anyone on your list who is tired of vacuuming dust, hair, and crumbs seemingly every day. Or a great gift for yourself tbh.
16. The Samsung Frame TV for up to 35% off — it's a must if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!
17. A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for 30% off on Amazon designed to work on all hair types to give your blowout the smoothest, most frizz-free styling of its *life*. If your greatest enemy is humidity, this little bottle is about to be your secret weapon. Bonus: you only have to spray it once every three shampoos for it to work, so it'll last you a *long* time.
18. A mix-and-match Piglet in Bed linen set — for 25% off — that will make crawling into bed at the end of a long day THAT much butter.
19. A pair of cantilevered dining room chairs for 25% off. TBH, you may spend more time staring at them than sitting in them.
20. A Ruggable area rug for 25% off so after the holidays, you can toss it in the wash and easily get rid of food stains, pet fur, and fallen pine tree needles.
21. A KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer for $200 off at Target so you can give your arms a break next time you want to bake something from scratch. This is one of those things you'll buy once and enjoy forever.
22. A "sink down" Floyd sectional for 30% off if no amount of stain spray or even a commercial-level upholstery cleaner can save your current sofa.
23. Great Jones' The Starting Lineup — a Dutch oven, frying pan, and sheet pan — for $90 off so you can really impress guests this holiday season.
24. A fluffy down comforter from Brooklinen for 25% off if you're looking to take your bed rotting to the next level.
25. A Courant catchall with a built-in charger for 25% off to streamline the look of a side table and give you a place to hold trinkets *and* charge your phone at the same time. It will add a sophisticated and fancy feel to your living room.
26. A pair of micro dot sheer rip-resistant Sheertex tights for 75% off, because they're a much more practical investment than those cheap tights that keep ending up with runs in them after the first wear.
27. *The Amazon Coat* for 41% off, a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Sign me up.
28. And a super-cropped Lululemon Wunder puffer for $109 off that'll give you all the warmth you need on chilly days without all the bulk around your hips — perfect if you've been needing a cozy outer layer for your high-waisted pants and leggings.
29. A Staub 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven for 59% off if you're ready to invest in cookware that lasts — and it doesn't get much more reliable than cast iron, which ensures perfect browning and retains moisture so your food comes out *exactly* the way you want.
30. A Dagne Dover duffle bag for 25% off that's made out of neoprene and mesh. This bag is sensationally soft AND the traveler in your life is sure to fit SO much stuff inside!
31. A laser hair removal system with cooling technology for 27% — use this gizmo to painlessly, gently, PERMANENTLY remove hair from any area on your body, including ones as small as the upper lip area and the more ~sensitive~ one in just eight weeks!! Compared to the thousands of bucks it costs to get it done professionally, this is a steal and a half.
32. A pair of cozy Abercrombie joggers for 25% off. They're made of a sweat-wicking material and offer the perfect amount of stretch.
33. A stylish Fujifilm Instax camera for 31% off so you can take instant-print snapshots and make the most of your memories and share with friends.
34. An incredibly practical and oh-so-luxurious faux fur throw blanket for 30% off that'll keep you nice and cozy during movie nights, in the car, in bed, at breakfast, in the shower...OK maybe not that last one. But if you're always cold (even though the thermostat says 78 degrees), this is a winner.
35. A super chic Coach shoulder bag for up to 30%. This versatile and surprisingly roomy bag is a classic for a reason!
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.