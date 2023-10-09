Just 35 Smart Purchases Sure To Make Life Easier

1. A tub of The Pink Stuff which can clean anything you throw at it, be that tires, pots and pans, stove tops, showers, or your 5-year-old's crayon wall mural.
Check it out on TikTok here! And see what Shopping Editor Heather Braga has to say:
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A set of bedsheet holders that are basically like suspenders for your mattress, because nothing ruins a morning like having the corner of your fitted sheet pop off as you roll over.
Each pack comes with four bands which can stretch from 12 to 18 inches and hold adequate tension.
Promising review: "Say goodbye to rearranging your fitted sheet every morning! My boyfriend sleeps like he’s rolling down a hill, so every morning I would wake up to the scratchy feel of my mattress cover because my soft silk fitted sheet was all over the place. Thanks to these Bed Bands, our sheets stay put no matter what. The only way for your fitted sheet to come off is if you manually remove these first. I wish I would have bought this so much sooner." —Khalysee
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three colors and four pack sizes).
3. A Wet & Forget weekly cleaner you can spritz on your shower walls and tub after you're done cleaning yourself. Leave it on overnight — no scrubbing necessary — and just wash it off the next time you're in the shower!
Promising review: "I really like the fact that this product is true to its description! I highly recommend you do a thorough and very good job of cleaning before you apply this product, or it will not make the product as effective as it should be! I highly recommend this because really, who wants to clean their shower every day? This also keeps away mold and mildew; how cool is that." —Stephanie Parker
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes and scents).
4. Shower curtain rings with separate hangers for your curtain and liner that will make taking them down and switching them out SO much faster and easier. No marking yourself as "busy" on your office cal so you can fight with your tension rod for 30+ minutes!
Promising review: "This is one of those items you didn’t know you needed, and once you get it you can’t help but wonder how you ever managed before. I absolutely hate taking the shower curtains off because of the whole open and close for multiple shower curtains. I know you’re like, ‘It’s just shower curtain hooks.’ And it is. But when you have to change out the creepy shower liner that likes to attack you, and you dread doing so, this just adds seconds to your life. No more unsnapping. Simply take out the liner, place the liner on the appropriate hook, and presto." —Nardsbaby
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 12 finishes).
5. A genius medication tracker you can stick to the side of any prescription you regularly forget to take. Now there'll be noooo question as to whether that headache you have is from existing solely on iced coffee or the fact that you've gone three days without your Prozac.
The nifty gadget comes from small biz Take-n-Slide. They're also great for using on pet meds, vitamins, and anything else you routinely forget to take/give.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." —Niki
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99.
6. An EZPZ mat with a brilliant suction design so — try as they might — your little one can't toss their plate across the room!!! Ofc they can still feed their meal to the dog piece by piece, but that placemat isn't going anywhere and in the battle against your bebe's messes, that's a major win for you.
Promising review: "I love this thing! We take it when we go out to eat, and it makes everything so much easier with our 1-year-old. It stays stuck pretty well on most tables, and so far our little one hasn't tried to peel it up. Portions seems appropriate, and the dividers also help with scooping and grasping those slipperier foods. We'll probably get a second one dedicated to the diaper bag and keep one at home." —Zoe
Get it from Amazon for $22.49 (available in five colors).
7. Modular sheet pan dividers so you can make a one-pan meal without overcooking any of the elements. Sick of burning your summer squash while you wait for your Brussels sprouts to finish? Well now you can pull 'em out as soon as they're done without worrying about shuffling multiple hot pans.
Prep'd, the small biz that created these handy dividers, was founded in 2015 by two industrial engineers who believed cooking should be simple, easy, and ultimately fun.
Promising review: "These are great for so many reasons. We're in a mixed gluten household (one person has celiac and is diabetic, but we are not all doing a gluten-free diet). We can portion control for carb counting and separate out gluten-free vs. none on one pan. Plus, cleanup is just throwing in the dishwasher!" —J Fans
Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.99.
8. A laptop cooling pad if your work computer sounds like a jet engine every time you open it up. I know we can't all have 2023 MacBooks but the 2014 model is kinda pushing it...
Promising review: "This brand is excellent...I decided to try this brand based on reviews and absolutely wasn't disappointed. We've now had them for more than two years without fail. We have two two-fan, and and one three-fan running a minimum of 12 hours daily and all we do is use a vacuum every two to three months and they're good to go. Their angle is perfect, cooling is above average, and dependability is nothing I ever expected. I can't think of any other brand I would consider at any price. More than two years, and all three are still running great!" —Rantasia
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors).
9. A curved shower attachment that shoots out water in a narrow, contoured spray so you can really get into your pup's thick coat and effectively wash away the poop they had so much fun rolling around in when you let them outside earlier. 🙃
Promising review: "I wish I purchased this sooner. I have a very hairy double-coated dog, and this gets ALL the shampoo out of his fur. The flow is adjustable, and he will let me spray the top of his head, which he won't let me do with the dog shower attachment at our apartment dog bathing station. The hose is long enough so I can get completely under his belly. I also use this wand to clean the shower walls. I have tried other styles and brands, and this is the best dog shower attachment I have ever purchased. Very easy to install and it looks nice and sleek in the bathroom." —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in two styles that offer different GPM).
10. A touchless vacuum you can sweep debris right into. No more song and dance with your dust pan trying to brush up every last speck of dust.
Promising review: "Housework has a lot to teach about physics, math, and philosophy. There is no greater reminder of the Sisyphean fight against entropy than household chores, and Zeno's paradox is exemplified by the little line of dirt left behind by the dustpan, reducing in magnitude by half each time you try to sweep it up, and yet you can never make it go away. The existential crisis I have every time I clean my house has been alleviated by the EyeVac. Just sweep the undesirable atoms (cat hair and litter) into the sensor zone of the vacuum, and like an event horizon, the dirt disappears, sucked into the black hole of the EyeVac. Highly recommended." —Joy
Get it from Amazon for $199 (available in 11 colors).
11. Some Bissell Stomp 'N Go pads capable of lifting whatever nasty stain your pet left you on your new Persian rug. Whether you're picking up slobber, mud, or an "accident" (let's be real — it was just raining and they didn't want to go outside) your fingers don't have to get anywhere near the mess — just throw on a house show, toss the pad on top of the stain, and give it a good ol' stomp.
Promising review: "It is actually working! I almost cried when I picked up the first pad!! Some genius builder put white carpet in our condo bedrooms. It's now 15 years old so it's definitely not the original white. We knew we were going to get a dog so we didn’t want to replace it right away though. Well, we rescued a dog that was barely potty trained and she did a number on the carpet. Luckily, the smell didn’t linger, but the stain did. We’ve tried numerous products and none of them helped the stain. The stains are now over a year old. We're waiting until after COVID to replace the carpet but I still wanted it to look nice in the meantime. I was skeptical for sure, but holy goodness it’s working!! You can literally see the rectangle where I used (and moved) the first pad!!!! I have a long way to go, but these pads are nothing short of a miracle! I just wish they were bigger because laying them out looks and feels like we’re laying tiles on the floor. Just buy it. You won’t regret it." —Kimmy
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.12.
12. A Baseboard Buddy with a 4-foot extendable pole that makes cleaning your baseboards, moldings, ceiling fans, and grates nice and easy on your knees, shoulders, and back. If you're someone who forgets to clean those things until big ol' cobwebs are visible, it's probably a good thing to have on hand.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations about this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
13. An as-seen-on-Shark-Tank seat gap filler you can pop in your center console to ensure you never drop another french fry, phone, or credit card into that evil little crevice!!!
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I have to admit, my expectations weren't very high. I thought it was more of a joke when my husband got this for me for Christmas. Little did I realize it would be one of my most favorite gadgets ever! I don't know if I realized just how many things went missing in my seat gap. It has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole. It was easy enough to fit into my car and it's soft! It's just like an extension of my seat, except it fits every curve of my seat! There really isn't another product that compares to this. That's why I gave it 5 stars!" —Tessa Forbes
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $24.99.