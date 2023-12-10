Just 17 Things Reviewers Say Helped Them “Sleep Like A Rock”

1. An affordable weighted blanket that'll help you fall asleep and stay asleep with its calming, hug-like embrace.
Pro tip: For the most therapeutic effect (increased melatonin, decreased cortisol, and less stress/anxiety), go for a blanket that is roughly 10% of your body weight. It doesn't hurt to go heavier, but it does take some time to get used to, so give it a few days!
Promising review: "I sleep like a rock — night after night — under this blanket. I'm still amazed by how well I sleep and how much consistent great sleep helps my attitude, stress resiliency, positive healthy choices, and problem solving skills in just about everything. I've tried all sorts of things to get a good night's sleep and this just works for me. Wish I had tried a weighted blanket years ago. Pretty amazing. The beads are evenly distributed, the weight is consistent throughout the night, it's comfortable, and has held up perfectly." —Bill H.
Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in 6 sizes/weights and 18 colors/patterns).
2. A set of blackout curtains, because while your succulent collection lovesss how much natural light floods in each morning, you could do with a few more hours of sleep.
Promising review: "The quality of the curtain feels expensive and fancy. Mine did not come with any wrinkles and the blackout feature works perfectly. I am able to sleep like a rock now without a spec of light shining through." —Madelyn
Get them from Amazon for $21.56+ (available in 34 sizes and 29 colors).
3. A Hatch white noise machine so you can be lulled to sleep by the calming sound of a crackling fire or pitter-patter of rain on a window instead of the cacophony of car horns, fireworks, and backyard BBQs that are *actually* going on outside your home.
The white noise machine offers so much more, too. It also has sunrise/sunset features to help you rise and shine naturally instead of to the blare of an alarm and you can control everything right from your phone. You can personalize and automate your routine as well as fire up sleep stories and meditations with your included free trial of Hatch Premium.
Promising review: "Expensive but worth it for increased sleep quality. You can set a sleep schedule with a certain amount of time with a reading light (or not) then a wind down period with options for meditation mindfulness, storytelling, relaxing music, etc. When that’s done, then you can choose from a number of sounds like white noise or forest sounds or the ocean waves. It’s all quite relaxing. It actually keeps me off my phone in the evening so instead of scrolling through garbage on the internet, I read actual literature then have a guided relaxing meditation exercise before I drift off to the sound of gently chirping crickets. I sleep like a rock before awaking to the gently rising Malibu sunrise and softly twittering birds in the background. It is much less jarring than the many alarms I had to set in the past." —Marley
Get it from Amazon for $129.99.
4. Or a more affordable option that doesn't include a nightlight, but does still offer you calming soundscapes like crashing waves and thunderstorms.
Promising review: "Works great. My room faces the street on the second floor, so I get a lot of street noise especially at night and early in the morning. I'm usually a heavy sleeper but have been woken up repeatedly by people's conversations as they walk by, trucks in the morning, and neighbors. I put this on the loudest setting and I sleep like a rock. It's seriously been a lifesaver." —Lu H.
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in four colors).
5. A sleep-focused essential oil blend made with chamomile, sage, and lavender so with every inhale, you can focus on zzzs and not end up in an infinite loop thinking about every time you've ever embarrassed yourself.
Promising reviews: "I just reordered this for the second time after running out awhile ago. Been sleeping like a rock since I started using it again. It smells so good! It’s a bigger bottle than my other ones too, so it lasts longer. Great buy!" —Ellen D.
"Smells Amazing! Works even better! The first few times I used this I just put a couple drops on a cotton ball on my nightstand. They were remarkable nights of sleep, very peaceful. The light scent was still there in the morning. Last night I decided to diffuse some before bed and planned on through the night. 15 minutes of my little diffuser running and I was so tired I was dizzy feeling. Turned it off and slept like a rock. That is unheard of! Can't wait until the weekend when I can sleep in. Really recommend this if you have trouble sleeping at night" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available 13 scents and four sizes).
Psst — if you don't have a diffuser, you can get a popular, well-reviewed essential oil diffuser on Amazon for $13.59.
6. A pillow-top mattress pad that you can sink into like you're in a slow-mo mattress commercial. Just don't go trying to balance a glass of red wine on it, okay?
The breathable, deep-pocket topper hugs your mattress like a fitted sheet, so you don't have to worry about it popping off in the middle of the night. Plus — major plus — it's machine washable, so you don't have to drag it to the dry cleaner's.
The reviewer in question here is *me*. I have bought three of these toppers now — two for me and one as a gift. Whether you already have a comfy mattress or are trying to soften up a firm one, it is SO DANG COMFORTABLE!! and without being too soft.
Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King; clip the coupon for 10% off this price!).
7. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows because you haven't replaced yours in ohhh, three or four years? If they have sweat marks and unexplained stains... they're a lost cause, babe.
Promising review: "These are some of the best pillows I have found in my years-long quest to find one that works for me. I have tried synthetic, foam, down, puffy, cheap, very expensive, you name it. Most recently I have slept on an ergonomic contoured foam pillow which worked but looks very boxy and weird when the bed is made. Imagine my surprise when we went to my daughter-in-law’s and I slept like a baby on a pillow with no contour that she got from Amazon! I have no explanation for it. I just know I am sleeping like a rock and I am super comfy all night long. I have ordered several more for my guest rooms. Love these pillows!" —K
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes; clip the coupon for 10% off this price!).
8. An acupuncture mat and pillow that target thousands of massage pressure points with plastic needles (it's not as scary as it sounds!!). Simply lay on this mat for 30 minutes before bed — maybe while reading on your Kindle or scrolling TikTok — and it'll help relax your muscles for a night of ache-free, restful sleep.
Promising review: "It does feel like pins in your back and neck at first, but you end up getting used to it. Sit on it for 15–20 minutes and you won’t want to get off. So relaxing. My muscles are at ease finally. My mom also used it and we both agreed that we slept like a rock from it. Don’t hesitate to buy!!" —Brianne F.
Get it from Amazon for $27.26+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).
9. A gel-infused mattress topper if you're sleeping on a hand-me-down mattress that originally belonged to your grandma. Spending $60 on this sounds a whole lot better than $2,500 on a brand-new bed, right?
Promising review: "I am a plus size 49-year-old woman with rheumatoid arthritis and sciatica. Sleeping in my bed felt painful! My joints had become way more sensitive than before. I dreaded going to bed. Thankfully, by pure chance, I went on a fancy 'glamping' trip and the beds in the tent had memory foam on them. I slept like a rock! I had the best night sleep ever in an actual tent because the beds were super comfortable! I knew then that I had to buy a memory foam for my bed. I am now sleeping well. I am no longer in pain. It has been a total game changer. I wish I had gotten this sooner but better late than never. It makes me feel as if I am relaxing on a fluffy cloud because everything just contours to my body. I melt right into my bed." —Faith
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King, two thicknesses, and with or without a cover)
10. A set of noise-cancelling earplugs ready to block out whatever nighttime noises plague you, be it honking traffic, boisterous neighbors, or your partner's snoring.
Promising review: "I was looking for earplugs because I live in a noisy city apartment and my upstairs neighbor has a large dog with separation anxiety. Due to the noise, I had trouble going to sleep and staying asleep, but after getting these I have no problems! They don’t block out 100% of sound, but they muffle enough that I sleep like a rock. I even have to be careful in the mornings because I’ll miss my alarm sometimes! If you’re looking for comfortable earplugs to help you pass out, I would recommend trying these out!" —Sarah
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors).
11. Or a set of reviewer-beloved Loops — ear plugs with a unique design that help them block out distracting noises, but not everything around you. That way, you'll still hear your alarm go off in the morning.
Each set comes with a carrying case and several sizes of silicone tips to get your perfect fit!
Promising review: "Bought these because for some reason I was getting to the point where the slightest noise wakes me up and I would be awake for hours afterwards. The first night I tried the large ones and slept like a rock the entire night. They blocked out a fairly substantial amount of sound. However, my ears were a little sore. The next night, I switched to the medium size. Noise reduction wasn’t as great, but good enough for me to still sleep great and my ears weren’t sore at all. Oh, and I’m a side sleeper." —Gregg
Check out the Loop Store on Amazon for more options based on your sound blocking needs!
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in 10 colors).
12. A full body pillow that was *technically* made for pregnant people but just as suitable for side sleepers and those with a variety of aches and pains.
Psst — it's even detachable to convert into a reading station. (Or create a hole for your arm if you're a side sleeper!)
Promising review: "I’m on my fourth pregnancy. I’ve had insomnia every pregnancy so I figured it was inevitable this pregnancy too. I thought pregnancy pillows were a waste of money, but after reading some reviews I decided to try this one. Let me just tell you, I sleep like a ROCK! I pass out within five minutes and I don’t wake up at all. On the rare occasion I do wake up, I’m able to fall right back to sleep. Definitely play around with it until you figure out a way that works for you." —Kay0115
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in 15 colors).
13. A silk sleep mask if even the TINIEST speck of light in your bedroom can keep you up for hours on end.
Promising review: "I never know what time it is when I wear this at bedtime. Before purchasing these, I had problems with going to sleep and STAYING asleep. I sleep like a rock with this. Best purchase I've made on Amazon. You will not regret it, I promise. I fall sleep very quick with this and stay in major sleep mode. Just use an alarm clock or you'll over sleep!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four styles).
14. Some deep pocket sheets — in your choice of 45 colors — that won't pop off the second you turn over in your sleep. Imagine that!!!!
Promising review: "I’m going to start this off by saying I have never written a review of a product ever but I HAD to say something about these sheets. Not only is the price just right, but the quality of these sheets is amazing. Butter soft, gorgeous rich color, and true to picture. When I tell you my husband and I slept like rocks because of just sheets?? We’re both baffled and awe struck. I would recommend washing and drying them first, but I can’t say enough good things about these sheets. I’m a hot sleeper, I’ll sweat and these keep me pretty cool during the night while also keeping my husband warm and cozy. Not sure how they do it, but I’m buying three more sets of these sheets because we love them so much." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $23.69+ (available in sizes Twin–Split King and in 45 colors).