Just 15 Things Reviewers Say Helped Them “Sleep Like A Rock”

The white noise machine offers so much more, too. It also has sunrise/sunset features to help you rise and shine naturally instead of to the blare of an alarm and you can control everything right from your phone. You can personalize and automate your routine as well as fire up sleep stories and meditations with your included free trial of Hatch Premium.

Promising review: "Expensive but worth it for increased sleep quality. You can set a sleep schedule with a certain amount of time with a reading light (or not) then a wind down period with options for meditation mindfulness, storytelling, relaxing music, etc. When that’s done, then you can choose from a number of sounds like white noise or forest sounds or the ocean waves. It’s all quite relaxing. It actually keeps me off my phone in the evening so instead of scrolling through garbage on the internet, I read actual literature then have a guided relaxing meditation exercise before I drift off to the sound of gently chirping crickets. I sleep like a rock before awaking to the gently rising Malibu sunrise and softly twittering birds in the background. It is much less jarring than the many alarms I had to set in the past." —Marley

