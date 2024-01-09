32 Skincare Products Reviewers Say Made Them Glow

1. COSRX's Snail Mucin Repairing Essence addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌
Promising review: "You guysssss! I am obsessed. The first day I got the product, I applied it twice that day. It was addicting. That whole week, I consistently applied this product — and I can tell a difference in my skin. Fast forward to two weeks later, I am out of town and it was the first product I packed. My skin is glowing, soft, and appears regenerated — I cannot explain. I am in love with the results of this product. I am not exaggerating, it is worth the purchase! I feel bad for those who have not had similar experiences." —A.H.
Get it from Amazon for $15.92.
2. Bolden's Brightening Glycolic Acid Toner combines glycolic acid and antioxidants to target dark spots, uneven texture, and fine lines. The brand says it's ideal for oily skin, blemish-prone skin, and those dealing with hyperpigmentation.
Bolden is a Black- and woman-owned beauty brand that creates products that work well for and empower women of color. They also offer a handful of other skincare solutions from moisturizers and cleansers to night serums and spot treatments.
Promising review: "This is my second time purchasing the toner. I love the way it has my face glowing. I have noticed that my skin has a brighter tone or complexion. I highly recommend it." —Latonia J.
Get it from Bolden for $22.50.
3. Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Refining Serum is packed with peach extract, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and peptide complexes — all of which help your skin look brighter, dewier, smoother, and just downright radiant. Apply a small amount after you clean and tone your face but before you moisturize!
Peach & Lily is an Asian– and woman–owned small business that specializes in Korean skincare products made of natural and toxin-free ingredients.
Promising review: "I saw this serum all over my TikTok for you page, and I knew that I had to try it out as their serum is so versatile and can cover and help so many kinds of skin concerns that I've been dealing with since my early teens. And now, ever since using it, I honestly swear by it. If you are considering trying the Peach and Lily collection products, I 100% recommend this serum repeatedly. My skin had never looked this great until I first tried it out. And my face looks so glowy, clear, and radiant." —Natalie Y.
Get it from Peach & Lily or Ulta for $39.
4. Glow Recipe's Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask smooths your complexion, refines pores, and reveals glowier skin by removing dead surface cells. Just slap some on before bed and you'll wake up — in the words of Beyoncé — flawless.
Promising review: "I have definitely seen a change in my skin after using this for almost two weeks. My skin is a lot softer, more glowy, and extremely hydrated when I wake up in the morning. Also the AHAs have helped a bit with reducing my texture. Absolutely wonderful." —ilovetopurplefy
Get it from Sephora for $21+ (available in two sizes).
5. Saturday Skin's Rub-A-Dub Refining Peel Gel erases dull, patchy skin no matter the season. The papaya, pineapple, and aloe vera formula not only leaves your face softer and smoother but smelling downright incredible!
Promising review: "This is what I'd consider a 'comp' for a Peter Thomas Roth product. It works just as well and is a fraction of the cost. I use chemical exfoliators as well but sometimes there is still build-up. I use this and I'm glowing after. It's gentle (I'm not particularly sensitive, however) and quick." —Tea and Antipathy
Get it from Amazon for $21.
6. Acure's Brightening Facial Scrub — with sea kelp and French green clay cleanses — softens, detoxifies, and evens out skin tone when used three times a week.
Promising review: "I am a skincare lover; I probably have $5,000 worth of skincare products and this is definitely a staple in my routine. I use this about three times a week in the shower and it gives my face a nice glow. I have sensitive skin and this is great. Instead of spending money on an exfoliant, purchase this and save your money for a good serum!" —Jill
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
7. Loops' Double Take Glow Hydrogel Face Mask is "everything you need to put heads on swivel" according to the brand, and as a frequent user, I'm inclined to agree! Ten minutes is all you need for the sunflower seed oil + anti-sebum complex + hyalurosmooth +aloe vera to sink into your skin leaving you looking like a lil' dew drop.
Promising review: "The glow these give you is out of this world! One of my new favorites to pair with Dream Sleep." —Loops Reviewer
Get a pack of five from Loops for $30.
8. Youth to the People's vegan Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask features four ultra-hydrating ingredients: squalane, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and betaine. PLUS maqui and prickly pear — two super fruits that fend off free radicals and eliminate redness.
The rich, creamy overnight mask is a great fit for combination, dry, and "normal" (whatever that means!), skin so give it a go!
Promising review: "I was really struggling to find skincare products that worked well for my skin. This has greatly improved the overall appearance of my skin and I will definitely buy again. Super moisturizing but also lightweight. My skin is glowing! I hardly break out anymore, so I wonder if my previous moisturizers may have been causing issues I didn’t realize." —Bethany M.
Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in two sizes).
9. Sunday Riley's Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil supports your natural skin elasticity with retinol while also soothing surface redness with blue tansy. Massage 3–4 drops in nightly after cleansing and you'll develop your glow in no time.
Promising review: "I first got the biggest size on sale and I didn’t think much of it I just saw it was a popular product that had a form of retinol (I am in my early 30s) and I liked how my skin was glowy the morning after using so I kept on using it. Fast forward 11 months and now I know what people mean when they label something a ‘holy grail.’ I no longer have any small bumps along my hairline, I have no more random breakouts, texture is bare minimum, and I get told I have 'good skin,' and it’s in huge part thanks to Luna oil, I will never be without it!" —AlexandraFM
Get it from Sephora for $55+ (available in two sizes).
10. La Roche-Posay's Hydrating Gentle Cleanser was made for sensitive faces as its milky formula preserves your skin's natural protective barrier and pH level.
Promising review: "Arrived fast and is very gentle on my skin. I use it morning and night, apply it to dry skin and give it a good rub. Then I wash it off with a hot face cloth. The combination has left my skin glowing and feeling really clean. I even use less foundation now as my skin is so happy. Definitely recommend this product for normal to slightly dry skin." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes).
11. Wishful's Thirst Trap Juice 🧃 keeps skin healthy, strong, and bouncy with THREE types of hyaluronic acid and firming peptides.
The ultra-moisturizing serum comes courtesy of Huda Kattan, the Iraqi-American makeup artist and entrepreneur behind Huda Beauty, Kayali Fragrances, and Wishful.
Promising reviews: "For all the serums that say they glow... This one blows them all away!" —lauree
"Love this serum! I apply it every night before my moisturizer and my skin instantly glows and looks more plump!" —Melissa Dube
Get it from Sephora for $47.
12. Belif's lightweight moisture bomb improves elasticity, leaves behind a dewy glow, and — my favorite part — tingles your skin with a cooling sensation.
Use it as a primer before applying makeup, wear it overnight for an extra boost of hydration, or mix it with your favorite foundation to create a lightly tinted moisturizer. The options are endless!
Promising review: "I have been using this moisturizer for about two years now! I wanted to use something a bit more inexpensive that was similar to the luxury brand I had been using before! They are not identical, but Belif has done wonders for my skin! It is extremely moisturizing but still very lightweight! And it gives you this beautiful glow! It also doesn't have a strong scent, but I don't know for certain if it has fragrance so if your skin is sensitive to that, I recommend checking before purchasing. :)" —Maya
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes).
13. Bio-Oil is sure to come in clutch for anyone who spent their teen years picking and prodding at pimples. If you were left with acne scars and skin damage as a result, it'll swoop in and encourage new collagen production and help with elasticity.
Take it from BuzzFeed shopping writer Emma Lord:
"FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
Promising review: "I used to work at Sephora AND a Nordstrom beauty counter for 5+ years and hands down, this is the best facial oil I’ve used. I have DRY skin, so I use it to hydrate and give a dewy glow. Goes great under makeup, and makes my skin look so healthy." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
14. Aveeno's Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist promises noticeably smoother skin in just a week thanks to vitamin E and fatty acid-rich ingredients like oat and jojoba oils. PS: Reviewers with sensitive skin (and even eczema) say it's a winner for them too.
Promising review: "I love this product so much. Keeps your skin glowing and smelling good. The scent lasts for a great amount of hours. Comes in handy if you’re someone who sweats a lot. Will give you smooth skin as well. I highly recommend." —Kennasia Sarnae
Get it from Amazon for $9.58+ (available in two sizes).
15. Juno & Co's. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm combines the powers of pearl barley and vitamin E to brighten skin, reduce hyperpigmentation, refine texture, and remove impurities (or, say, 10 layers of mascara).
Promising review: "Loved this balm. After cleansing my skin, my face is absolutely glowing. I will be buying this again!" —BritniUsa60
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
16. Thayers' Witch Hazel Facial Toner tightens up pores, reduces redness, and keeps oil production in check with rose petal water, witch hazel extract, and aloe vera. As far as curb appeal goes (or counter, if you will), we also love that the bottle looks like it came from an old-timey apothecary.
Promising review: "I have an oily forehead and very dry cheeks and jaw area. I coupled this product with Naturium Niacinamide Face Serum and CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser and the trio had done WONDERS for my skin and pores. Since implementing the new routine, my skin is glowing nonstop with zero break out periods. I HIGHLY recommend getting all three but this product specifically has closed up my pores and makes my skin feel incredibly fresh to the touch." —Diamond Cooper
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in two sizes and six scents).
17. Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator clears pores and addresses uneven texture while keeping your skin's protective barrier intact. If you're a "I need to know the ingredients!" type of person, it utilizes gentle cleansers like salicylic acid, colloidal oatmeal, and gingko.
Promising review: "I read the reviews and awards and thought I'd give it a shot. I was looking for a gentle exfoliant that would become a staple in my skin routine. It has exceeded all of my expectations for an exfoliant! My skin glows after using this at the end of a day. It is my facial exfoliant now. I don't feel any need to look any further. This product is the best!" —yetigloss
Get it from Sephora for $18+ (available in two sizes and as a refill).
18. Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Water Gel gives your skin a big ol' gulp of hydration with a hyaluronic acid–based water-gel formula. Use it at night and you'll wake up with baby-soft skin.
Promising review: "Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel is a game changer. The lightweight gel absorbs quickly, leaving my skin refreshed and plump. Its fragrance, although not the strongest, smells good and is great for sensitive skin. A little goes a long way, making it worth the investment. Highly recommend for a radiant glow!!" —Eri
Get it from Amazon for $11.59+ (available in three sizes).