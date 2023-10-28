Save Yourself From The Possibility Of Awkwardness And Buy These 20 Things Online

1. A Squatty Potty designed to unkink your colon and help ya go, you know? In its 7+ years of existence, the product has racked up more than 37,000 5-star reviews from pleased poopers.
Promising review: "Perfect conditions for first time with the Squatty Potty. After a weekend of white cheese dip heaven at the local Mexican restaurant, I knew I would be paying the consequences. Yep, you guessed it, hemorrhoid hell. Enter the Squatty Potty. I was excited I got this for my pregnant wife and couldn’t wait to be the first to give it a go. I got in the potty, raised my feet and literally the poo just slid right out out my body with minimal straining. This device is a game changer. It will save me over the year cause I won’t need hemorrhoid ointment. This would have saved Elvis’s life!! If Elvis had a Squatty Potty he would be with us today. Thank you Squatty Potty." —UTGrad
Get it from Amazon for $20.33+ (available in two sizes).
2. A pack of medicated bandages laced with salicylic acid to target both common warts and plantar warts. Just reapply every 48 hours until your wart is no more!
Promising review: "This worked for me. Here's what happened. First bandage: Everything turned white. Second bandage: The top layer of the wart started disappearing and I could see the blood vessels that were inside it clearly. Third bandage: It started burning while wearing it. One day was REALLY painful, but now I think I just put the bandage on too tight. There was definitely burning though. Uncomfortable, not unbearable. Fourth bandage: The skin around the wart started to crack. Fifth bandage: The skin continued to crack and I could see the wart separating. Sixth bandage: Skin separating deeper. Wart was really soft but it wouldn't budge. Seventh bandage: The wart stuck to the medicine, so when I pulled off the bandage, the wart went with it. I'm left with some raw skin that's a bit sensitive but it feels fine. It looks like the entire wart came off, roots and all. Side note: It smells horribly. Make sure you put the bandage on tight enough to try and conceal the smell, but not so tight it hurts. Overall, not a horrible process. Make sure you follow the instructions and keep it on for 48 hours at a time. Two of mine were only on for 24 hours and I think that prolonged the process." —Chelsea Gipson
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $6.93.
3. A pack of clinical-strength SweatBlock wipes capable of stopping hyperhidrosis, nervous sweating, and hormonal sweating right in its tracks. Give your pits a good swipe down before bed and you *won't* wake up in a puddle of your own perspiration!
Apply it every seven days! This is STRONG so if you have sensitive skin, the manufacturer suggests you do a spot test first.
Promising review: "For anyone who might be skeptical, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks and it is life changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat. I was sweating through my shirt on my back — BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $18.99.
4. A physician-designed earwax remover if you've sworn off cotton swabs ever since watching *that* episode of Girls but you still need something just as satisfying.
The kit includes the washer bottle and three disposable tips. Using it is simple: Fill the bottle with your preferred ear cleaning solution, attach the disposable tip, and then spray the cleaner into your ear. This will loosen up wax and cause it to basically just fall right out of your ear!
Promising review: "I’ve suffered with wax buildup for the past few years and it became a routine to go to the doctor every three to five months to get my ears cleaned. It was a total hassle and the price of having to go to the doctor that frequently for such a small thing adds up. I finally bought this and I’m so glad I did. Now I clean my ears monthly with this product, and I no longer suffer with impacted ear wax. I can’t recommend this enough to anyone who deals with wax buildup, it may be gross but this really helps." —Lisa and Fiona
Get it from Amazon for $31.95.
5. A pack of four toe separators to help eliminate pain caused by bunions. The silicone aligners are so comfortable, they can even be worn with shoes.
Promising review: "I've noticed bunions developing in the past month and the pain is becoming more intolerable. I put these on for the first time after wearing heels all day. My bunions were driving me wild. Within just a few minutes of wearing them, I knew I had found an answer. I was able to wear them in my tennis shoes during my workout with no issues. I don't want to take them off! While there is nothing sexy about how they look, there is also nothing sexy about a bunion. I'll choose to wear them and have happy feet." —R Harlow
Get it from Amazon for $13.34+ (available in eight colors).
6. A trusty bottle of Poo-Pourri laced with notes of coconut freesia and citrus so vibrant, a single spritz will guarantee no guests suspect what just went down in your bathroom.
Promising review: "One bathroom in an apartment just isn't enough for two adults with healthy colons. Enter Poo-Pourri. It has an amazing scent. It's very fresh and not overpowering, and it isn't synthetic smelling. With most room sprays, you end up just smelling flowery poo. This masks the smell completely. I can walk in the bathroom 30 seconds after my boyfriend and only smell lemon." —Allison H
Get it from Amazon for $9.49 (available in several scents).
7. And a travel size version if you have a fear of using even your closest friend's bathroom....
Promising review: "I like this spray. It smells really good and is small but great to put in your purse in case you go into someone house and use there bathroom and don't want to leave a smell. I love this brand so much I went online and got a bigger bottle. I would highly recommend it because it really works great." —kiarakewna
Get it from Amazon for $4.74 (available in five scents).
8. A shoe spray that won't just mask the odor emanating from your beloved Chucks, but completely eliminate it. The fresh peppermint and eucalyptus formula also doubles as a foot deodorizer so you can spray it right on your dogs.
Promising review: "For some context, I am a college student. My dorm room is small and would quickly smell with a bad odor due to my shoes being taken off and left there. I use this product by spraying the inside of my shoes every time I take them off. This product does a good job at not only removing the bad smell of my shoes, but replacing it with a pleasing mint! At times, I also spray this directly onto my feet before putting my socks on. I will continue to buy this product for my shoe-smell needs." —Chicago, IL
Get it from Amazon for $13.46+ (available in two sizes and a pack of two).
9. A big ol' pumice stone on a stick poised to annihilate stubborn stains left by limescale, hard water, calcium, iron, and rust — things your automatic toilet bowl cleaner is unforch no match for.
Promising review: "What witchcraft is this?? Five minutes of rubbing with this thing and I removed the ring that has been on my toilet for years. I had previously tried half a dozen cleaning products with zero success. I wish I would have bought this a long time ago. One tip is to open the plastic wrapper outside or over a trash can, as the white dust is annoying to clean up." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.59+ (available in packs of one and two).
10. A ~premium~ Who Gives A Crap TP subscription that delivers fancy, 100% bamboo rolls the brand claims are "as soft and strong as a unicorn’s mane (minus the split ends)."
Who Gives A Crap donates 50% of their profits — over $10 million AUD to date — to help build toilets and improve sanitation in the developing world.
Promising review: "I love this toilet paper. Go for the premium. It’s softer, gets delivered to your front door, and 50% of profits are donated. You’re helping those in need have what we take for granted — access to a toilet and clean water!" —Naomi
Get 48 rolls from Who Gives A Crap for $68 or subscribe and save $10 off your first order.
11. An oral rinse to not only keep your breath minty fresh, but OBLITERATE any existing tonsil stones and prevents new ones from forming. If you already have excellent oral hygiene but still experience those nasty suckers, reviewers say it's a lifesaver.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without, stating all-day freshness. It's true — I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong; it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac
Get it from Amazon for