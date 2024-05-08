If You’re Curious About Skincare But Don’t Know Where To Start, Check Out These Reviewer-Loved Options

1. Asterwood's Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum visibly plumps, hydrates, and smoothes skin at SUCH a deliciously affordable price, you won't cry when it's time to repurchase it.
Promising review: "I have purchased this product THREE times! I love the smooth texture and how easily it glides across my skin. It never feels tacky or heavy. It keeps my skin well hydrated and goes great under my moisturizer and foundation! I even put it on the tops of my hands for added hydration!" —Jennifer L Simerly
Get it from Amazon for $12.59+ (available in four sizes).
2. Bliss' Block Star Face Sunscreen SPF 50 is nongreasy, sweat- and water-resistant, fragrance-free, and noncomedogenic, so you can be positive that in your quest to shield your skin from the sun, you aren't adding any acne-inducing ingredients to the mix!
Promising review: "I’ve had difficulties finding the right mineral and no white cast sunscreen. I finally gave this one a try, and I LOVE IT! It has a sheer finish and NO WHITE CAST (I have dark caramel skin). It doesn’t break me out. I recommend using your fingers to apply rather than a brush. It has a light lavender smell that I’m not too crazy about, but it’s okay. Overall 10/10!!!" —Khaye
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in tinted and non-tinted options).
3. The Face Shop's Rice Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion exfoliates and moisturizes skin with a combination of ceramide, lecithin, and rice extracts. The silky formula is also SO fine that your skin will just drink it up.
Promising review: "I have super acne-prone skin and congestion/texture-prone skin and have had it my whole life (I can only use 0 comedogenicity products). I have been using this as a night lotion and have consistently woken up to even, smooth color and texture. It's very rare for me to find something that doesn't break me out and still feels and smells so nice. It's not greasy, and it's not heavy at all. I'll be a lifetime customer as long as they don't change the formula." —Breakfast winner
Get it from Amazon for $11.90.
4. COSRX's Snail Mucin Repairing Essence addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say:
"I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my all of stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "So I have been using this for a month and I have to say — AMAZING. It really has helped my dark spots, which are also tied to my hormones. So the fact that it lightens them and keeps them from getting dark again during my period is a testament to the power of this stuff. Plus, this stuff just keeps going!! One pump is enough for my face, or two for my face and neck. Because of this it will last! It works amazingly well and considering how much you get, this is an amazing product. I highly recommend it." —JH
Get it from Amazon for $16.75.
5. And the brand's Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer is the natural next step as it pairs *perfectly* with their repairing essence. 😊 The TL;DR: it can help relieve redness and dryness!
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I fought buying this, but after several friends swore by this, I caved. I have sensitive, acne-prone skin but also have some fine lines. Let me tell you, after applying this, I immediately felt my skin calm down. And the next day my skin was glowing, and my acne had diminished. This will forever be a part of my regimen." —arand5292
Get it from Amazon for $16.
6. Clean Skin Club's 100% bio-based face wipes are just the ticket if BeautyTok has convinced you to ditch regular towels, which — even when freshly laundered — can harbor acne-causing bacteria.
These are 100% USDA-certified bio-based, meaning they're made entirely from plant-based materials and better for the environment than your regular disposable wipes.
Clean Skin Club is a small business that launched in 2019 to create innovative natural skincare products.
Promising reviews: "Starting in my 30s, I had developed some acne, and not just around that time of month. I read your bath towels can develop bacteria every few days if they're not washed, and so putting that on your face can cause acne. That's why I bought these towels! I use them after my skincare routine on my face, and then again, to clean up our sink (yay for double use)! They have cleaned up my skin significantly, and I highly recommend these!" —Jaclyn O
"I’ve dealt with mild acne and terrible scarring since I was in 8th grade. I’m 30 now. I haven’t had one pimple since I’ve switched to using these. I use the same towel for about 3–4 days, which is 6–8 uses, so it’s not even necessary to use a new one every day / every use. They’re really wonderful." —Dami
Get a 50-pack from Amazon for $17.70 (also available in other packs).
7. Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Spot Treatments speedily pull the pus out of your most worrisome whiteheads. (Sorry that was a gross sentence, but it is what it is. 🤷♀️) Before you head to bed, just slap the dots right on any zits and they'll work their magic overnight.
Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit, and the overnight results were Shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $10.77.
8. Bio-Oil is sure to come in clutch for anyone who spent their teen years picking and prodding at pimples. If you were left with acne scars and skin damage as a result, it'll swoop in and encourage new collagen production and help with elasticity.
Take it from BuzzFeed shopping writer Emma Lord:
"FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago, and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
Promising review: "I used to work at Sephora AND a Nordstrom beauty counter for 5+ years, and hands down, this is the best facial oil I’ve used. I have DRY skin, so I use it to hydrate and give a dewy glow. Goes great under makeup, and makes my skin look so healthy." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes and a 24-pack).
9. Mixsoon's Bean Essence gently exfoliates skin and regulates sebum production so you can tackle unwanted texture. If you've tried out snail mucin but dealt with acne. As a result, many reviewers say this is a worthwhile (and vegan!) alternative!
Promising review: "I love the whole Mixsoon line. This serum is FANTASTIC, and I use it twice every day. On days when my skin is lightly peeling (I use retinol), I notice this can help get my skin super smooth as it reduces the flaking skin while also hydrating it. I have not tried snail mucin, but this product has really helped clear my skin and give it the moisturized glass look and feeling without the use of living creatures. 10/10 try it!" —A.A.
Get it from Amazon for $25+ (available in two sizes).
10. A Tree of Life's Power Trio is the definition of "more bang for your buck" with vitamin C, retinol, and hyaluronic acid serums for less than $30! When used in tandem, the routine can help reduce dark spots and fine lines, support elasticity, and brighten and hydrate skin.
Be sure to follow the brand's instructions on how to use these together!
Promising review: "I'm in my mid-30s and realized it was time to step up my skincare game. I always looked younger than my age, but recently that's worn off a bit, and makeup remover wipes and argan oil at night weren't cutting it. I happened across this trio and, for the price, thought I'd give it a try. My skin feels AMAZING!!! This trio is worth every penny. I don't even feel like I have to wear makeup all the time anymore and when I do, it goes on so much smoother. This is definitely going to be part of my routine for years to come!" —Caitlin
Get the pack of three from Amazon for $31.49.
11. Perfect Image's Glycolic Acid 30% Gel Peel removes dull, uneven layers of epidermal skin and stimulates cellular activity to reveal a softer, healthier complexion underneath. The professional-strength formula — which is boosted with retinol and green tea — also allows your skin to better absorb future products.
And FYI: Perfect Image is a small biz.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely incredible. In January of 2017 I finally decided to try an at-home peel in conjunction with retinoids. Take a look at the photos I posted and you'll see how happy I am with my progress (after photo on the right taken June 2017). I've used this peel once a week and have had incredible results. Previously I did three rounds of Fraxel, which only resulted in severe pain, peeling, and grossness. Oh yes, and an empty savings account. For 30 bucks every few months I achieved better results than I got at a dermatologist's office." —Meredith
Get it from Amazon for $29.96 (also available in 10% and 50% strengths).
12. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant helps scrub away dead skin cells, leaving behind clear pores and a bright complexion. Apply it morning and night (after your cleanser and toner), and it'll leave ya lookin' as radiant as Ben Affleck when caught by the paps holding a whole tray of Dunkin' iced coffees.
Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne, dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS!! this was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars I would. It has seriously changed my life!!!"—hc
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in three sizes).
13. LilyAna Naturals' Eye Cream targets dark circles and puffiness so everyone in the office will assume you got a full eight hours of sleep and definitely didn't stay up until 3 a.m. scrolling TikTok...
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS! I spent every weekend for about a month buying high-end moisturizers and eye creams and then returning them because my dry skin had gotten soooooo bad and nothing was helping! This has helped tremendously. I was about to give up on even wearing concealer because it was looking so dry and crepey but my concealer is looking good again since I've been using this for a few weeks! I am also noticing a small change in my fine lines. Like others, I started using this as a face cream as well and I could not live without this product! It is the most hydrating product for my face and eyes!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four sizes).