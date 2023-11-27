Just 36 Really Cool Gifts You Should Know About Because, Again, They're Really Cool

1. The I Love Trader Joe's Cookbook with 150 different recipes that incorporate ~delish~ ingredients from the World's Best Grocery Store™
Promising review: "For Trader Joe's lovers everywhere, this is a fantastic cookbook! It is filled with hints and tips, shopping guidelines, nicely organized recipe categories, and beautiful mouthwatering pictures. I love how the recipes are noted if they are gluten free or vegetarian, etc. I ❤ Trader Joe's & I ❤ this cookbook!" —Love My Bookish Life
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $13.69.
2. A pound of cereal marshmallows if they're really only buying Lucky Charms for the charms (duh) and tossing away the rest. 😬
The delish treats come from Medley Hills Farm — a family-owned and operated small business based in Ohio.
Promising review: "Amazing! I put them in hot chocolate, Rice Krispies treats, other cereals, or just eat then by the handful. Impulse buy that totally worked out." —Maddison Helsel
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
3. The Book of Unusual Knowledge for that one friend who always answers Jeopardy! questions before Alex Trebek/Mayim Bialik/Ken Jennings even finishes speaking.
Promising review: "My best friend is always telling me new facts about the most random things so when I saw this, I knew it had to be added to his bookshelf. And let me tell you the list of random facts keeps on coming. Yeah, yeah, I know... the internet... but sometimes it’s nice to disconnect from technology and read a real book. Couldn’t be happier with this purchase." —Gregory
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $12.59.
4. Mystic Maze — a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle with all sorts of optical illusions and more than 50 easter eggs for your friend to discover along the way. And, perhaps best of all, NO PUZZLE DUST. Yes! That's a promise!
Fun fact: This was the most funded puzzle on Kickstarter, raising over $3 million. You can check out the Mystic Maze puzzle in action on TikTok, too (but warning: it will spoil the surprise!). And see all Magic Puzzle company puzzles here.
Promising review: "Just got this puzzle for something to do at home over the holidays. Seriously... I have never seen a puzzle quite like this! It’s very impressive and exceeded my expectations already. The packaging is beautiful inside and out. Everything about it shouts quality. I particularly liked the envelopes inside for the puzzle pieces and mystery. Heavy weight and substantial. The one holding the 1,000 puzzle pieces stays closed with Velcro! How cool! And the secret mystery envelope has a cool string loop tie. Makes you remember you can’t open it until the puzzle is done. The whole vibe of The Mystic Maze is quality and fun, and also looks like a challenging puzzle. Highly recommend!" —Kyle Fletcher
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $22.97 (also available in an island theme).
5. And — to go with the above — a puzzle plateau so no pieces go missing. That name really has a ring to it, huh?
Promising review: "This was a gift for my mother. She called to tell me that by using the drawers for the puzzle pieces, she was able to work her puzzle with comfort and ease...no more standing over the puzzle pieces spread across the table, looking down for hours, which always hurt her back. She put her puzzle together much faster than usual, and all from the comfort of her chair! She loved it!" —chris winters
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
6. A custom Pokémon card in the likeness of their pet!!! You can choose their Pokémon type, species, attacks, rarity, and more.
This is already the coolest gift ever but you can also upgrade with a holographic design! PS: Wild Pets Creations is a small biz from Stephanie Parcus.
Promising review: "Beyond THRILLED with this card! I don’t know anything about Pokémon but wanted to make this a very special gift for my partner and his beloved pup. Stephanie was super sweet and helpful, assisting me with choosing the right pic and getting the right details. I had to give it to him early cuz I was just too excited! It is amazing quality and absolutely perfect! He loves it so much! Thank you, thank you!!!" —Jennifer Wilson
Shipping info: As this item is handmade, reach out the the Etsy seller for more specific shipping timelines/options.
Get it from Wild Pets Creations on Etsy for $41.25+ (originally $55+; available in three sizes and with or without a holographic design).
7. NodPod — a weighted sleep mask that offers gentle, evenly distributed pressure and a light- and sound-blocking experience so they can feel like they're in a sensory deprivation tank minus the water and $10,000 upfront cost.
Nodpod is a woman-founded small business that specializes in these sleep masks.
Promising review: "There's something about placing this weighted thing on my eyes when I'm tossing and turning that lulls me back to sleep. The shape of it is a bit weird — it's not a typical eye mask, it's much bulkier and doesn't fasten on in the same way — but once you get beyond that, this can really be a beautiful thing. I keep it on my bedside table and use it if I wake up in the middle of the night and can't go back to sleep (which happens often) or once the sun rises, and I want to sleep in a little more. If you have sleep issues, I'd recommend trying this novel product." —Veronicam
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $27.20 (available in eight colors).
8. A 10-pack of season 22 Hot Ones sauces with everything from Buffalo to The Last Dab if 1) They freaking love hot sauce and 2) Sean's interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg (of Chicken Shop Date) has become *their* Roman empire.
Included sauces: Buffalo Hot Sauce, Blistered Shishito & Garlic Hot Sauce (5,800 Scoville Heat Units), Spicy Sweet Passion Fruit (16,000 SHU), Los Calientes Barbacoa (33,000 SHU), Power Jab Hot Sauce (55,000 SHU), Whiskey Smoked Ghost (71,000 SHU), Tropic Star Hot Sauce (110,000 SHU), Evolution Hot Sauce (135,000 SHU), Zuzu 7-Pot (620,000 SHU), and The Last Dab (2,693,000 SHU).
Promising review: "When I got my pack I ordered 10 plain wings and tried each one in order. The first few didn’t really have spice, but did bring good flavor. The fun started about halfway through when the heat kicked in. My favorites are the Djablo, Los Calientes, Dawsons, and The Last Dab. Great spice and great flavor! I’ve started adding The Last Dab to soup and it’s a brilliant touch. It’s great that there’s something for all tolerance levels." —Veronica L.
Shipping info: Free US shipping on orders $60+. Most US orders are delivered within 3-5 business days. International orders can take 7-21 business days depending on customs times and local delivery services.
Get it from Heatonist for $120 ($136 value).
9. A shower beer and wine holder because sometimes, a bath bomb just isn't enough. Real ones know that true R&R involves a chilled glass of sickly sweet Barefoot attached securely to your shower wall — not perched precariously on the lip of your tub, so why not give your friend that precious gift?
PS: If you're trying to shop small this season, SipCaddy is a small biz!
Promising review: "My wife got me this as a Christmas present and I must admit I rolled my eyes when I opened the box. 'That'll never work,' I thought to myself. We stuck it on the shower wall that day and have had no issues since. It's still sticking some 60 days later and shows no signs of slipping. It holds beer cans and plastic pint glasses like a boss, and for those days when I'm feeling super bougie, I make a cocktail, dump it in a tumbler, and it fits, too! Shower beers will never be the same again!" —Morgan
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in five styles).
10. And a full-body bath pillow so they can roll off of their regular mattress and onto their submerged mattress. Not gonna lie, the second time I used this, I did fall back asleep.
The pillow grips to their tub via 21 nonslip suction cups and let me tell you — they don't play around. The first time I used mine, I actually had to put my back into getting one of them to let go. That's not a complaint in the slightest, though, as it didn't move an inch during my hour-long bath! It also comes with a mesh storage/wash bag which I really appreciate.
Promising review: "I can take a relaxing bath now! I have always loved the idea of baths but whenever I'd take one, I always was uncomfortable and just decided they were overrated. Saw this and randomly bought it... ended up spending way too long in the bath. Only got out because of responsibilities... Within a couple of minutes of bath draining, I reached for it I thought and I thought, 'Here comes the reason I'll end up never using this again...' I got back in the tub and took my towel off, expecting to just use my whole naked body to squeeze this thing out... I lifted it up and... what the heck?! It was so light! Hardly anything squeezed out!" —Nic
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $39.58.
11. A pair of prism spectacles for the loved one who always has a boatload of work to get done but just can't drag themselves out of bed... Now, they can still clock in or finish that essay they've been dragging their feet on without even sitting upright.
Promising review: "I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge-watching but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana. My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." —Michael Boyd
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $12.58.