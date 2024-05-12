45 Random Things That'll Make You Think, "Wow, I Absolutely Need That"

1. A pair of *affordable* down-alternative cooling pillows if you're a particularly sweaty sleeper and getting ready ahead of A/C season.
Promising review: "My philosophy.., you need to love your job and love your bed because that's where you spend most of your hours. Anyway, I don't work anymore but I dang sure love my bed! High-quality mattress, nice linens, and THESE pillows! They are PERFECT!!!! There isn't a single thing that can be improved because they are like sleeping on a cloud that supports you perfectly... 100 out of 10 stars! We stayed at the Aria in Vegas for my bachelorette party and had several rooms... the first morning we were ALL talking about the pillows! I'm pretty sure these are the same ones!" —Shawna Hathaway
Get a set of two from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in Queen and King sizes).
2. A ChomChom roller ready to put your regular old lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets ’til you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out.
Promising review: "I have a long haired German Shepherd aka a 'German Shedder' and two cats so I live with animal fur — nothing I can do about it, or so I THOUGHT. The ChomChom is by far the best way to get rid of animal fur in my opinion. This thing is godlike, it makes fabric look so fresh, works perfectly on my suede couches and leaves that 'soft suede' look on them. It does what it's supposed to do perfectly, and it captures all the hair in an easy-to-clean bin. Works excellent on items like furniture and upholstery/car interior. Items like clothing or curtains need to be held down because of the rolling back and forth motion. I think it would make an AMAZING gift for anyone with pets." —Victor T.
Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in two colors).
3. Some Lee Beauty callus remover which eliminates the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super dry thick callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those used tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Key2Del
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A gooseneck tablet and phone stand you can hook up to your bed frame or nightstand so you can mindlessly scroll TikTok — look, Ma, no hands! — while Netflix also plays in the background. 😈
Promising review: "For years, I saw my wife watch her Korean dramas and YouTube videos in bed, lying on her side with her phone or iPad propped on a pillow! This was not comfortable or easy to move around if interrupted. Got her this and we like it so much I bragged about it and purchased another one for a family member!" —Z
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in black and white).
5. A reed diffuser — in your choice of 20+ scents — for those who've had some ~spooky~ experiences with candles. Incredible scent + no open flame? Yes, please!
PS: it comes from a small biz! Sweet Water Decor is a woman-owned, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania–based shop that specializes in home decor + gifts.
Promising review: "I LOVE this product. I get a lot of compliments whenever people come to my home because it smells so good. The scent easily fills a medium-sized room and it lasts for months. Whenever I run out, I immediately buy another one." —as
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in 13 scents).
6. A colorful pan — from BuzzFeed's Goodful line — that's not just cute, but has the ability to kick all of your other dented and scratched pots to the curb as it can pan fry, sauté, sear, boil, simmer, blanche, braise, poach, deep fry, stew... and more but I'll stop myself there.
Promising review: "I waited to write a review until I'd actually tested the pan and after using it for 2 months, I can honestly say that it is amazing! It's the best cookware product that I've ever used as it heats up evenly and cleans so easily (even the bottom of the pan still looks new). I am currently looking at other Goodful products to replace my other pots, so YES, I'd highly recommend this product!" —Johnny O
Get it from Amazon for $50.98 (available in eight colors).
7. A new duvet so you can swap up the look of your bedroom for less this spring. Furniture is costly and often requires assembly, but fresh linens? You can snag that for less than $35!
8. A Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen which can brighten your smile by four to eight shades with regular use. Whether your stains are due to coffee, tea, more coffee, wine, yet more coffee...or soda, this is sure to help.
Promising review: "I really liked this product because it gave me significant results in just a few days. I have tried other whitening products but I definitely think this one is my favorite because it's not only easy to use but also works very well. There is also no weird aftertaste, and all I do is keep my mouth open wide for around 30 seconds. The whitening capabilities were also great, and I know this because my teeth were stained before but now they are not. Lastly these pens were very easy to use because all you have to do is twist the dial at the bottom of the pen clockwise, and product comes out. So overall I would rate this pen a 10/10 and I am definitely planning on buying more." —Roy Joseph
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $18.95.
9. And — while we're on the topic of dental hygiene — a "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles. One layer being regular firm ones, and the other being longer ones that are ten times thinner and mimic floss as they get between your teeth but are gentle on your gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "I've been using Dr. Plotka's toothbrushes for awhile now, and I can't emphasize enough how good these are. These, hands down, are the best I've ever used. The bristles are very thin so you are actually flossing as you brush. Because the bristles are as thin as they are, I just assumed they'd wear out super fast, but I was wrong. The statement 'naturally eliminates 99.9% of bacteria' hooked me, and I'm glad I took a chance. The bristles are soft — but with a punch. I'm having to use less effort getting my teeth clean because the thin bristles get right in between my teeth. I definitely highly recommend this product." —Lisa Stepanski
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
10. A cup caddy so you can keep your three comfort beverages and TV remotes right by your side — no worries about spilling or losing anything between the couch cushions.
PS: Cup Cozy is a small biz!
Promising review: "We love this product. It’s sturdy. It holds bottles of soda, cups, standard-size mugs, remote controls, cell phones, etc. It doesn’t budge. We’ve never had a spill, even when our dog has unexpectedly jumped up on the couch. I would buy again." —Nicci
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
11. Some Elizavecca Cer-100 collagen coating hair protein treatment — it's just $7 and reviewers claim it delivers results just as impressive as another brand that may or may not rhyme with ~PolaFlex.~
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I saw this as a beauty recommendation on BuzzFeed so I thought I would give it a try — and I'm so thankful I did! My bleached and heat-damaged hair feels so soft, is more manageable, and looks healthier after each use. I agree with other reviewers that it seems like a big price tag for the size of the bottle, but a little bit does go a long way and it is so worth it. I wish it came in a larger size bottle so I didn't have to reorder so quickly." —Carly S. Whitson
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
BuzzFeed contributor Bek O' Connell has this and loves it! Check out her full Elizavecca Protein Hair Treatment review for more info.