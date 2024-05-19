1. A cup caddy so you can keep your three comfort beverages and TV remotes right by your side — no worries about spilling or losing anything between your headboard and the wall.
PS: Cup Cozy is a small biz!
Promising review: "We love this product. It’s sturdy. It holds bottles of soda, cups, standard-size mugs, remote controls, cell phones, etc. It doesn’t budge. We’ve never had a spill, even when our dog has unexpectedly jumped up on the couch. I would buy again." —Nicci
2. A flexible universal tablet stand if you're very much an adult but identify as an iPad baby. With this nifty gadget, you can use your tablet in a hands-free manner anywhere — even the couch or your bed.
BTW — Tablift is a small business created by Scott Blevins after he had trouble finding a tablet stand for his bed. This is compatible with Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and most other tablets (but you may have to remove the case in some cases).
Promising review: "This stand is the best for just about anywhere you want to use it. I use it mainly while sitting on my recliner. So many ways to adjust for your comfort. Buy this you won't regret it." —Sr Nerrad Rekolb
3. A microwaveable, lavender-scented weighted plushie that'll come in clutch whenever you're dealing with a bout of anxiety, braving a really bad tummy ache, or could just use a warm embrace.
Promising reviews: "This product changed my life. Seriously, I never knew I could love an inanimate object so much. His heavy body is so comforting, at the end of the day all I want is a hug. He even helped me quit nicotine. Instead of reaching for the Juul, I would reach for his big belly instead. I'm not even joking. This guy is the best thing I have ever spent my money on. Do yourself a favor and get a Warmie." —Bryan & Dana
"I bought this for cramps and the occasional aches and pains. He is absolutely perfect. He is so cute and adorable, and I find myself reaching for him even when I am not in pain. He’s so snuggly and perfect to cuddle up with and is great for anxiety." —Samantha
4. A reading pillow so you can sit propped up in bed like the grandparents from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory whenever you're feeling a bit more ~ambitious~.
Promising review: "I am delighted with this product. I like to use it while reading and I also use it while sitting on the couch to watch TV. It is the perfect size and extremely supportive yet also cozy A+." —Tiffany Starr
5. A pillow-top mattress pad you can sink into like you're in a slow-mo mattress commercial. Just don't go trying to balance a glass of red wine on it, okay?
The breathable, deep-pocket topper hugs your mattress like a fitted sheet, so you don't have to worry about it popping off in the middle of the night. Plus — major plus — it's machine washable, so you don't have to drag it to the dry cleaner's.
Promising review: "Whoaaa this thing is amazing. I have a very expensive, firm mattress, that I bought when I was younger. The mattress is still in good shape so I didn’t want to get rid of it. The firm thing just wasn’t working for me anymore. I had a foam mat but it still was too hard. So I got this, put this over the foam mat and it’s like a new mattress. I slept like a rock last night. Haven’t slept that good in a long time. I also like that it’s attached to the mattress pad, so it’s not sliding all over. It slept very cool, I’m assuming that’s because is cotton. Highly recommend if you’re looking to fix a mattress and not have to spend money on a new one." —Julie
6. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set sure to pass for Skims but honor your TJ Maxx budget.
Promising review: "I was worried when I ordered this and held off for a while. I finally bought it, and omg. It is my most favorite thing to wear ever. So much stretch so I’m always comfortable. If you want this outfit and are worried it’ll be some cheap material, it’s definitely not! Highly recommend. I just bought a second color and bought my best friend one too. All the same quality." —Sidney
7. A deep pocket sheet set that won't pop off the second you reposition yourself. Imagine that!!!!
PS: The set even comes with four pillowcases so all of your bases are covered.
Promising review: "I love linens and am very picky about fabrics, softness and durability. I ordered two sets for my bed. After sleeping on them and washing several times, I ordered two more sets for both of our spare bedrooms. I am also going to purchase several pairs for Christmas gifts. They fit my king bed very well and the softness and cuddly feeling you get sleeping on them is beyond wonderful. Buy a pair. You won't regret it!" —Mimi Freeman
8. A SwitchBot button pusher you can install over any light switch or button-activated device so you can turn everything you own into a smart device. That way, when you're seven hours deep into a Love Island marathon and you literally couldn't be comfier, you can turn off your lights or turn on your fan — via Alexa, Google Home, or an app on your phone — without having to get out of bed.
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!
Promising review: "Super great! Comes with clear instructions, the mobile app is clear and well designed and it's super easy to set the whole thing up. Honestly I'm really happy with the product. Now I don't have to get up all the time when I inevitably forget to turn the lights off. I can just hit the button on my phone and VOOP the little arm comes out and presses the switch!" —Noah R.
9. And a smart curtain motor if you dream of living in a fully automated home where you don't even have to lift a finger.
With the app, you can set a specific timer or schedule for your curtains. It can be controlled with SwitchBot's smart remote or with any Alexa devices.
Promising review: "These are the bomb! Since installing them, which was very simple, connecting them, also very simple, they have worked great! I have grommet blackout heavy curtains on an extendable rod...I have them automated to open and close at specific times setup through Alexa and they do so without fail. They are not very loud at all...If you can afford it, love smart home devices then these are for you!" —SPD
10. A BedShelfie to pop on the side of your bed so you have room for snacks, small electronics, and whatever else gets lost in the sheets during your daily siesta.
PS: This is a small biz that found success on Kickstarter!
Promising review: "At first, I was going to try to find something inexpensive, but after looking at everything and reading all of the reviews, I ordered this product for my son's dorm room. It arrived well-packaged and even better than I had hoped. The quality of the product is exceptional, very well-built and super easy to install. My son was confident about putting his expensive notebook on it even though the shelf is on the highest part of his loft. The shelf is very solid and looks great." —Allison M.
11. A heated eye massager that can help with a slew of concerns from eye strain and dry eyes to headaches and insomnia. It has five different oscillating massage settings *and* built-in Bluetooth so you can listen to your fave podcast or a spa playlist on Spotify while you relax.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though the price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top-notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse, and this technology has helped me get through the night easily.👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
12. A pair of prism spectacles if you have a boatload of work to get done but just don't see yourself sitting upright today...
Promising review: "I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge-watching but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana. My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." —Michael Boyd
