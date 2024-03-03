42 Products Reviewers Swear By For Maximizing Home Storage

1. Some nifty shoe stackers which store one on top of the other and fit everything from booties and sneakers to stilettos and golf shoes.
And FYI — Shoe Slotz is a small biz!
Promising review: "These shoe holders are fantastic. I'm using them for heels, casual shoes, and sneakers. For people with smaller feet (I'm a 7), it doesn't 'double' your space, but you can get three pairs where you had two. For people with larger feet, you really will double the space." —silversong203
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in packs of 10, 20, or 40).
2. A set of clear plastic organizers where you can store your bounty of fresh produce and — in the back — the processed snacks that you absolutely love but aren't as eager to show off.
Promising review: "I love that the bins are clear so you can see what you need instead of having to rummage through the whole bin. I used one bin for corralling Hydro Flask and Stanley lids and straws. The other I use for corralling my resealable container lids. Aaahhhh no more mess!" —Knitter
Get them from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sets of two, four, six, or eight).
3. Some Wonder Hangers — point blank, period. They'll ~triple~ your closet space so you can snatch every trending piece you come across on TikTok.
Check out how they work on TikTok here! And PS: Wonder Hanger is a small biz!
Promising review: "I wish I had taken the time to take a before and after pic, because I have so much more room in there now than I did before. I found the cutest tops in there that I had completely forgotten about because my clothes were crammed in the closet so tightly. Most of the time, I felt like I had nothing to wear, LOL, and now, I know exactly what I have, and it's even organized by sleeve length and color. I would definitely buy again and actually plan to buy more for my husband and children to use as well." —Mariko Lamb
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors and packs of 10 or 24).
4. An expandable bamboo drawer dividers with inserts and labels so you can take your junk drawer and turn it into something usable. Last time I went in mine, I debated just throwing everything away cause it was so scary...
Promising review: "Perfect for organizing kitchen drawers! I am absolutely in love with them. I love that there are little dividers and they can be moved all around. I finally like opening my kitchen drawers. Everyone needs these in their life. Also they are so stinking easy to install." —Sam
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in three sizes and four finishes).
5. A set of drawer organizers that can take your dresser from the chaos that is a TJ Maxx sale section to the enviable order that is The Container Store.
The set of four dividers can fit scarves, ties, underwear, bras, and socks, as seen above.
Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." —M. Hanson
Get it from Amazon for $10.94+ (available in seven colors).
6. A garage tool organizer so you can get all of your rakes, mops, shovels, and weed wackers up off of the floor and out of the danger zone that is your parking spot.
Promising review: "This is an amazing product. I was able to clean up the garage and get everything off the floor by using this. Highly highly recommend this as it's easy to use easy install. A must-have in your garage." —Kayle R Gatz
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in four sizes).
7. A nonskid three-tier pantry organizer ready to save you from buying yet another thing of paprika because yours is seemingly off exploring Narnia.
I have the 15-inch one and it fits in my standard-sized cabinet ~perfectly~ and allows me to see all of my spices so I don't have to rifle through them and make a mess every time I'm cooking. Ofc if spices are only part of your issue, they can also be used to hold extracts, canned veggies, sauces, etc.!
Promising review: "I’m so glad I finally committed to buying this. As a vegetarian, I’ve found that I have to add double the spice just to get a real kick in the dishes I prepare. Not to mention making sure that I have all the spices that I’m going to need while quarantining/ social distancing. With that said, my spice cabinet was atrocious before I got these racks. And I am so happy to finally be able to grab my spices without knocking over the other ones and making even more of a mess. I didn’t know something so small and plain could bring me so much joy. Buy it now! You will not be disappointed." —Arie M.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
8. Or an XL "Spicy Shelf" with an expandable design made to fit any cabinet or shelf.
Promising reviews: "This is the best organizer I have ever had. I LOVE to cook and have a million and one spices, and this has solved so many problems. I spend more time on my recipes than I do looking for the spices now! It's amazing, just buy it!" —Mar
"I now have these shelves in my RV and in my house. They are so handy. My boyfriend has more vitamin supplements than a GNC. These shelves ended our battle for cabinet space and helped us keep our supplements organized and separated for easy access. I also use them for my spices in the RV. It's a lifesaver!" —Happy
Get it from Amazon for $27.88+ (available with or without spices).
9. OR a 30-spice door rack if there's simply no getting around the fact that your collection has outgrown its designated cabinet.
Each strip has five clips which fit most standard spice bottles (1.5–1.75 inches in diameter). The strips also come with pre-applied tape so all you have to do is peel and stick.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this! I have old, narrow cabinets and not nearly enough of them, so I desperately needed a new way to organize all my herbs and spices. Took a chance based on a list of cool new things and couldn't be more happy with this product! It came with 30 grippers for only $10. I didn't even have to screw them into my cabinets. If you follow the directions and let them cure for 24 hours, the self-adhesive works great! I plan on buying a few sets for gifts!" —Brandi Y.
Get it from Amazon for $13.97 (available in three colors).
10. A hanging closet organizer so you can store clunky things like sweatshirts, shoes, towels, and other items that take up an unreasonable amount of space when hung.
Promising reviews: "I love this thing. The pockets are large and deep, so you can fit so much inside of it. Saved me a ton of room in my closet." —Amazon Customer
"I love this product. It is exactly what I needed! It is very easy to put together. I hang it in my closet to maximize the space and to clear additional shelf space in my closet. It is very functional. Instead of tippy-toeing to reach things, they are all directly in front of me for easy access. The quality is good, it feels sturdy, and it is likely to last a while." —Chao Chao
Get it from Amazon for $14.88+ (available in five colors and with or without removable drawers).
11. And a set of shelf dividers, too, which allow you to maximize that hard-to-reach space in the top of your closet instead of just haphazardly throwing things up there and hoping they stay.
They're also great for bulky items like linens and towels! The dividers are 12 inches tall and can slide over any standard shelf up to 7/8 inches thick.
Promising review: "I love these! They fit snugly over my shelf, so they don't shift or move around. I have a lot of handbags, and it's been a mess on my closet shelf for the ones that are floppy. I have limited closet space in a small home, so my choices of where/how to store them are limited. This was the perfect solution. I plan on buying more when I get around to rearranging sweaters on shelves." —BarbraGenie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.99.
12. A set of under-bed storage bags so you can use the few inches under your frame to store off-season clothes and extra linens instead of just dust. (Making a mental note to vacuum under mine ASAP.)
The bags have handles on three sides, so they're easy to fish out. They also have clear zippered tops, which allow you to see what's inside at a glance.
Promising review: "Wow! These storage bags are even nicer than I expected. They seem sturdy and well made for storage of items that aren’t extremely heavy. Our winter home in Florida is tiny, and being able to store extra bedding for guests under our bed is a must. These are perfect for the task. See-through tops enable quick identification of contents, and double zippers work smoothly. Would definitely recommend." —KyFan
Get them from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in three colors and packs of two or three).