29 Products Reviewers Say They’ve Gotten Their Money Out Of

"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."

Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says. It cleans amazingly. You get your money's worth — I kept looking for places to clean in the house. 🥰" —Just being honest



Get it from Amazon for $4.99.