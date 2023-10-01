29 Products Reviewers Say They’ve Gotten Their Money Out Of

1. A pack of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips that will erase telltale signs of the fact that you subsist off of coffee, coffee, and — oh! — more coffee.
It even includes 1-Hour Express Strips that give you same-day results if you need a little last-minute whitening!
Promising review: "These teeth whitening strips are the best on the market. Even after the first application, you can see whiter teeth. You're definitely getting your money's worth buying these." —Ashley White
Get a pack of 44 from Amazon for $45.99.
2. A bottle of COSRX's Snail Mucin Repairing Essence which addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌
3. A tub of The Pink Stuff sure to clean anything you throw at it be that tires, pots and pans, stove tops, showers, or your five year old's crayon wall mural.
Check it out on TikTok here! And see what Shopping Editor Heather Braga has to say:
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says. It cleans amazingly. You get your money's worth — I kept looking for places to clean in the house. 🥰" —Just being honest
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A liquid callus remover that eliminates the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon.
Promising review: "I see a lot of reviews for cracked feet and such, but I had large calluses on the pressure points of my feet. I've had them for as long as I can remember. I have tried many other products that over time and definitely minimized them, but they always came back. I let this sit for about five minutes and rinsed off it off. I used the Colossal Foot Scrubber Foot File to remove the skin afterward, and was amazed at what was coming off. It practically removed years' worth of these calluses in five minutes. My feet look amazing! I am in shock at how well this works! The bottle will likely last me forever, too, so it is definitely worth way more than the money spent." —pen name
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. A six-pack of washing machine cleaner tablets so leftover dirt, residue, and musty odors don't affix themselves to your laundry and make it even dirtier than when it went in.
Promising review: "I love the way my washer smells after using these. Usually, I like to use them once a week or after a few loads that way I don't waste them and I get my money's worth." —Aaron Peterman
Get it from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in packs of three, five, or six).
6. An ~instant~ carpet spot remover you can rely on to get your space back in shape after you accidentally trip while holding a whole bowl of queso. (It happens to the best of us.)
Promising review: “The best stain remover ever!!!! You really get your money’s worth!" —Luci Rodriguez
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in multiple sizes and packs up to 12).
7. A TikTok-famous hydrating lip sleeping mask to keep your your lips nice 'n' soft throughout the fall and winter months when they tend to get dry and cracked.
Promising review: "The only thing that moisturizes my lips! I could not live without this stuff. I use it every night and throughout the day. It lasts a long time so you get your money's worth. I think my last one lasted me 10 months! A staple in my nighttime routine" —Marissa
Get it from Amazon for $24+ (available in eight flavors).
8. A deep pocket sheet set that won't pop off the second you turn over in your sleep. Imagine that!!!! And since they're only $25 bucks, you can even go for multiple colors.
PS: The set even comes with four pillowcases so all of your bases are covered.
Promising review: "I priced lots of sheets when looking for a new set and kept my fingers crossed that these would be good in spite of the low price. I washed mine right after pulling them out of the package and after getting them out of the dryer, I have to say they are very soft and definitely wrinkle-free. I did inspect the corners and seams, and they all seem fine. So far, I am happy with the purchase, and I intend to get a second set. One reason I liked this set was that the queen came with four pillow cases which added value to the purchase for me. I do feel like I got my money's worth." —KJBravo
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and in nine colors).
9. A bottle of plant-based cuticle revitalizing oil to help nails that have been hurting from months of missed manicures. The natural formula hydrates dry skin and strengthens your nails so you can work on growing them out, if that's something you've always dreamed of doing!
Promising review: "Wow!! I'm totally impressed with this oil, not greasy nor does it have an overwhelming smell. Dries quick and instantly makes your cuticles look much much healthier!! The amount of product is awesome for the price, you definitely get your money's worth!! A must buy!!!!" —Sonia
Get it from Amazon for $9.19+ (available in three sizes and 12 scents).
10. A Little Green carpet cleaner capable of sucking up messes of any caliber. Be warned, though: Reviewers say once you start, you won't stop.
Promising review: "I held off on buying this for a year because of the price, but now that I have it, I wish I would have bought it sooner! It is worth the investment. If you have to clean a stain from carpet or upholstery more than five times, you’ll get your money’s worth. With two kids and a dog, I’ve used this at least 30x since I’ve bought it. The Little Green machine is truly an amazing little machine. Note: This is a spot cleaner so it will not replace a vacuum, but still worth having!" —Prime Shopper 1129
Get it from Amazon for $109.59+ (available in two configurations).
11. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper so you can dice up an onion without fear of losing a digit. Yes, I've watched Gordon Ramsay YouTube explainers on how to do it with a knife, but there's a disconnect between my head and my hand, okay??
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. Check out a TikTok of their veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "I read tons of reviews. The negative ones scared me a bit, but I wish I’d purchased this years ago. It cuts my cooking time by 75%. Even if it breaks after six months, I will have gotten my money's worth. I use it mostly for peppers and onions. I have used it to dice finely pounded, cooked chicken breast, but that’s a little too heavy duty. Perfect for eggs, cooked potatoes for potato salad…that sort of thing. If you buy decently firm tomatoes it does a great job with them. The trick is to cut whatever you want to dice into manageable thin slices. I have arthritis in my hands, and this makes food prep way WAY easier." —Monica Anderson
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors and styles).
12. A pack of Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Spot Treatments to speedily pull the pus out of your most worrisome whiteheads. (Sorry that was a gross sentence, but it is what it is. 🤷♀️) Before you head to bed, just slap the dots right on any zits, and they'll work their magic overnight.
Promising review: "I've tried a lot of acne patches, and these are definitely my favorite ones. More than anything else, they stay on! I will say that these work best on whiteheads rather than cystic acne, so once the red bump starts to form on the surface of the skin, stick it on, and rest assured. And although the price is a bit higher than some others, they come with one standard larger size. You know the tiny patches that other brands come with? I have absolutely no use for them because they hardly cover anything and fall right off, so I'm really only using a portion of what I'm paying for. With these, I'm able to use every single patch in the package so I'm getting my money's worth." —Grey Kim
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $10.77.
13. Some LilyAna Naturals' eye cream which targets dark circles and puffiness so everyone in the office will assume you got a full eight hours of sleep and definitely didn't stay up until 3 a.m. scrolling TikTok...
Promising review: "I am not one to write reviews for products that I order, but I often find myself reading reviews from other customers. This time I was so pleasantly surprised that I needed to write a review. Don’t give it a second thought and purchase this magical eye cream. The results are amazing, and it lasts a long time you get your moneys worth." —JCA
Get it from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in three sizes).