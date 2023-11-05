1. A heated eye massager that'll not only keep your noggin nice and toasty, but it can help with a slew of concerns from eye strain and dry eyes to headaches and insomnia. It has five different oscillating massage settings *and* built-in Bluetooth so you can listen to your fave podcast or a spa playlist on Spotify while you relax.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily.👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
2. And an electric heated mattress pad because even with your extra-puffy duvet and five throw blankets, you can always be toastier.
The cotton cover has 10 heat settings, with an adjustable auto-off timer between one and 12 hours. It is suitable for mattresses up to 15 inches in depth.
Promising review: "We live in Wisconsin where it gets very cold at night. We like to crack the bedroom windows open at night because we prefer a cold room to sleep in. But this makes getting in bed with freezing cold sheets brutal. Not anymore! This mattress pad is a game changer! Turning the mattress pad on before getting in bed makes all the difference in the world; no more freezing cold sheets.
The dual controls are great since I like my side warmer than my husband does his side. The controls are easy to work and see in the dark. The mattress pad is soft and comfortable; you cannot feel the wires at all. It has nice deep pockets that fit on our mattress and memory foam pad very nicely. You will need two outlets to plug into in order for the separate controls to work. One year later…we still love this mattress pad!" —Linda Stranzl
3. A teensy space heater you can plop right on top of your desk or by your feet. Some reviewers say it's the perfect size for pets, too — just place it right in front of their bed or whatever cardboard box they're enamored with these days.
Promising review: "I bought this to use under my desk to keep my feet warm. It's perfect and as you can see it's little (about the size of a medium coffee), so it's not in the way of me hitting it with my feet. There's a safety button on the bottom so the heater stops working when its tipped over, picked up, or not on a level surface. I like that feature a lot, definitely recommend purchasing if you need a little heater at a decent price!" —Ta2dmom
4. An ultra-lofty down duvet insert with puffy baffle box construction that keeps out the cold. Wrapped up in this, I basically feel like the Michelin Man which, until now, I didn't realize was my peak form.
I bought this two years ago after reading the reviews for EVERY winter duvet insert on the internet (sadly not even exaggerating). Luckily, my research paid off and this is extremely warm, super lofty, surprisingly affordable, and just perfect in every way imaginable. I've had it professionally cleaned three times (it def won't fit in your regular old washer) and it's held up perfectly👌
Promising review: "After reading multiple reviews for other comforters, I chose this one. Best decision ever!!! This comforter is perfection and I plan to buy another for our guest room. Thick, comfy, warm and affordable. I tossed it into the dryer for a few minutes after I took it out of the packaging and it fluffed way up! Chose to buy a king size for our queen size bed and am glad I did. The size is exactly what I hoped for." —Jenna
5. A pair of budget-friendly criss-cross faux fur slippers that have a peep toe as well as memory foam insoles that feel like a million bucks.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! So soft and comfy. Great for the price. Thick sole so could be worn outside but they keep your feet surprisingly warm with them being open toed. I went up a size and they fit perfect, so size up!" —theandyn
6. A spa-esque towel warmer for those who LIVE for taking fresh linens out of the dryer and then immediately cocooning in them. This is honestly the thing I miss most about not having laundry in my building.
The towel warmer has four timer settings (15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes) and an auto shutoff feature. It can fit two large towels.
Promising review: "Absolutely my favorite thing purchased from Amazon. You will never be able to take a shower with out this once you have it. Just like right out of the dryer towels!" —Erin
7. An antioxidant-rich Farmacy honey mask that's not only moisturizing, but warming! Spread a thick layer over your face, massage it in real nice, and enjoy the gentle heat for 10 to 15 minutes before washing it away.
The hydrating mask owes its spa-like warming sensation to glycerin. Another main ingredient — cichoric acid — also supports your skin's natural collagen.
Promising review: "At first I was not sure what to think, slapping this gooey sticky stuff on my face. But it smells good enough to eat and once it warms and turns into a lovely cream, it’s heavenly. The warming sensation is nice and mild. My face feels so much better after using it. I’ll be using this at least once a week when I’m irritated and dry from my tretinoin." —Melissa
8. A pair of fleece-lined joggers that you'll literally only take off to wash. Might as well buy two or three pairs now because once you slip these babies on, there's no going back to normal pants.
Promising review: "These pants are warm and comfortable. I have been wearing these for over a year now and they are wonderful. They wash and dry well, and I have experienced no pills or shrinkage. They also have a functional back pocket as well as side pockets. I have these in three colors and I will purchase again." —Spotted Mermaid
9. A heated seat cover because sliding your butt onto a freezing leather surface isn't how ~most~ people like to start their day.
Promising review: "Great value for the money. Has kept my wife and I warm and toasty this winter while driving." —Amazon Customer
10. A set of blackout thermal curtains which not only block out light and noise, but prevent your central heat from escaping because that is just money straight down the drain.
Promising review: "These curtains came exactly as seen in the picture and description. They work perfectly in my living room windows and came at a decent price! They aren’t the best quality, but you definitely get your money’s worth!" —George Moreno
11. A wearable blanket for those days when a regular ol' throw just isn't cutting it. Layer this on underneath and now you're playing ball.
Promising review: "I bought this for my mom because she’s ALWAYS cold. She LOVES IT. The outside is soft and the inside is very plush and soft also. It’s got a nice weight to it. The pocket on the front is large enough to put just about anything in it. It’s large enough for a 2X-sized man to wear comfortably. I will probably be buying these as gifts this year!" —KMartShopper
12. A cult-favorite Orolay parka with approx. 45 pockets, a fleece-lined hood, and a midi design that keeps all your bits covered and warm.
Ok so it actually has six pockets but they're all rather sizable. It also has a side zippers which give it a more relaxed fit — especially when sitting.
Promising review: "This coat is no joke. The coldest temperature I tested it out was 9 degrees and I did not feel like I was freezing at all! I even tried to wear with just a T-shirt, no sweaters/layers underneath, to see if I felt cold...nothing. No cold! Boomshakalaka! It's also so stylish, roomy, has a thousand pockets (goodbye purse!) and looks different from all the rest out there." —Zhure
13. A hand-knit merino wool blanket so hygge, your whole family will be fighting over who gets to use it. Set an early morning alarm and *maybe* you'll snag it before the dog.
Magnolia Wool Co. is an Orangevale, California-based small biz that makes all sorts of hand-knit chunky wool goods from throws and pet beds to baby loungers and blankets.
Promising review: "The blanket is gorgeous! And Jenn was a very nice and professional to work with, even making sure we saw the specific yarn after we made our purchase. It is so beautiful, my family was first hesitant to even use it :-). Not anymore...now it's whoever gets it first 😄" —M SM
