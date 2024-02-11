31 Products For Anyone Who Dreams Of Getting Back Into Their Comfy Bed The Second They Wake Up Every Morning

Ok so it actually has six pockets but they're all rather sizable. It also has a side zippers which give it a more relaxed fit — especially when sitting.

Promising review: "This coat is no joke. The coldest temperature I tested it out was 9 degrees and I did not feel like I was freezing at all! I even tried to wear with just a T-shirt, no sweaters/layers underneath, to see if I felt cold...nothing. No cold! Boomshakalaka! It's also so stylish, roomy, has a thousand pockets (goodbye purse!) and looks different from all the rest out there." —Zhure

