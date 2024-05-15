35 Products For Anyone Who Wants Their Home To Feel Designer-Decorated

I just got these for my bedroom and they're simply gorgeous. I am a renter, so I needed an option that didn't require any electrical work and beyond that, I HATE cords, so I wanted to avoid those as well. IMO, the best part about these is that they have rechargeable lightbulbs — so no outlets necessary! I also love the remote control which allows you to set them to a cool or warm tone, dim them, and set a timer if you want them to turn off after a certain amount of time. I consider myself pretty handy, so installing these was no big deal, but I will say, even if you're not Bob the Builder, I think it's pretty simple! All you need is a screwdriver, drill (if you want to use the wall anchors), and 20 minutes. All of the necessary hardware comes included!

Get a set of two from Amazon for $89.99 (available in two finishes).

