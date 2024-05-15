35 Products For Anyone Who Wants Their Home To Feel Designer-Decorated

1. A cloud-shaped coffee table that looks like it'd be from one of those furniture stores that's SO expensive, you need an appointment just to go inside and look around. Really, though, it's less than $300 and from Amazon. 🤯
Promising review: "I love this coffee table 10 times more than I expected to. It's exactly what I wanted. The rounded edges and shape make it so unique. Such incredible quality for a very, very, reasonable price." —Barbara Cooker
Get it from Amazon for $254.69+ (available in five sizes and two colors).
2. A pair of battery-operated sconces you can post up over the side of your bed, no electrical work necessary. If sitting upright in bed to read a book under the light of your new fixture doesn't make you feel fancy, idk how to help you. 🤷♀️
I just got these for my bedroom and they're simply gorgeous. I am a renter, so I needed an option that didn't require any electrical work and beyond that, I HATE cords, so I wanted to avoid those as well. IMO, the best part about these is that they have rechargeable lightbulbs — so no outlets necessary! I also love the remote control which allows you to set them to a cool or warm tone, dim them, and set a timer if you want them to turn off after a certain amount of time. I consider myself pretty handy, so installing these was no big deal, but I will say, even if you're not Bob the Builder, I think it's pretty simple! All you need is a screwdriver, drill (if you want to use the wall anchors), and 20 minutes. All of the necessary hardware comes included!
Get a set of two from Amazon for $89.99 (available in two finishes).
3. A floor-length arched mirror so when the time comes that you have to dress your whole body again (and not just the part that your colleagues see on Google Meet), you'll be able to gauge if you still understand fashion.
Promising review: "This was the first purchase of my new apartment and totally the best purchase. I looked up all the reviews and pictures before buying it, and I'm 100% satisfied with it. Everyone visiting my apartment tells me it's great, and they take mirror selfies with it. I highly recommend it. I like the size, gold color, shape, and quality." —Beyza Calis
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in four sizes and three finishes).
4. A velvet tufted chair and ottoman if there's quite literally nothing you love more than sitting. (I mean, maybe your pets, but that's a close call.)
Promising review: "This is a great chair. It’s just perfect for reading and is very comfortable. My calico is a big 18-pound cat. When I’m not sitting in it, she is. Easy to assemble. The velvet is of good quality. For the price, you can’t find a better swivel chair and ottoman. Very pleased." —sandee
Get it from Amazon for $189.99+ (available in 28 fabric colors).
5. A set of two nesting drum tables that look like they'd be featured in one of Architectural Digest's celeb home tours. While they're pretty low-profile as is, if you ever need to free up additional space you can tuck them inside of one another like a Russian nesting doll. 🪆
6. A wireless library light you can position over your impressive book collection or favorite family portrait. This thing costs less than 30 bucks, but it'll transform your den into a museum-worthy exhibit.
The portrait lights are battery-operated and wireless so you don't have to worry about hiring an electrician or doing any installation your self. Each unit runs off of three AAAs (get a 36-pack here before you forget!) and an included remote lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.
PS: If you're going for an antique look but don't have the budget to buy vintage, I saw a TikToker DIY these with some gold Rub 'n Buff metallic finish and an old makeup brush, and it looked truly incredible!
Promising review: "For the price, you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over, and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder
Get it from Amazon for $23.59+ (available in three colors).
7. A sculptural coffee table with a wavy wood base SO stunning, I'd consider selling my firstborn for it.
Promising review: "If you’re thinking about it just do it!!! Love this table, super stable and is the perfect size. Just a really freaking cool table" —Billylibba
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $399 (available in two finishes).
8. A modern waterfall bench if you're purposely looking for options that lack storage so your room can't collect clutter.
Promising review: "I was nervous buying this, but it’s perfect! Perfect height, feels so soft, and it's durable! Love that it comes as one piece in a box rather than having to put it together! I also like the height of it. Not super tall, but not awkwardly low either." —Mercedes McKay
Get it from Amazon for $144.04+ (available in four colors).
9. An etagere bookcase where you can display your succulents, tchotchkes, and all of the books you've bought but never cracked open. One day, you'll get to them!!
10. A four-poster canopy bed that'll make you feel like an absolute queen or king even if the only person waiting on you is your cat, and it's because you're five minutes late feeding him dinner.
Promising review: "This bed is absolutely beautiful. It surpassed my expectations for sure. I did see a few reviews that made me skeptical, BUT I decided to go with it. SO GLAD I DID! This is easily my favorite bed I’ve owned. I have a 12-inch mattress. No box spring needed. The bed doesn’t squeak at all if you just tighten the screws all the way. I’m a woman who doesn’t build much and was able to put this together myself in about an hour 30. This is a KING. It fits so well in my apartment. Beyond satisfied with my purchase!" —Dyimand
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in sizes Twin–Queen and in two finishes).
11. A ready-made gallery wall set with eight frames and matching prints because if you're anything like me, you LOVE the look but get super anxious thinking about curating one on your own.
The set comes with two frames and art in 12"x16", 8"x12", 8"x10", and 6"x8" sizes.
Promising review: "These photos are so nice and great quality for the price. My family room needed a little changing, and these photos were awesome! I also love that the seller provides a sheet of different ways to hang the photos." —Critic
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in seven different styles).
12. A candle-warming lamp if you're the type who avoids overhead lighting like the plague. If you place it in your kitchen, it'll help dissipate food smells, too, which is a major win!
Promising review: "I've had the ugly plate-style candle warmers before and they don't even come close to this one. This one gives off the nicest glow, and the different styles are so pretty. I love that it has a timer feature and I feel much safer having this instead of lit candles. This would make a great gift for anyone. I will definitely be buying more for other rooms." —Catherine Vorce
Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in 14 styles).
13. A contemporary sling chair you can add to your primary bedroom or even use in place of a couch if you have a teensy tiny living room.
Promising review: "Fabric is soft and very nice. Pillows have funky stuffing and definitely require a good fluffing, but this chair is certainly a comp for a higher-end one that costs well over $1,000. So it's still worth it in the end! They are very sturdy and took me almost an hour each to put together. I have a set of two." —Victoria
Get it from Amazon for $90.13+ (available individually or in a set of two and in seven colors)