Just 35 Practical Items Any Adult Should Have In Their Junk Drawer

1. A set of Miracle-Gro spikes which will revive your potted plants with all of the micronutrients they've been missing. They're safe to use with any indoor plant and work for a full two months.
Promising review: "I have several houseplants that had stopped flowering, so I put a few of these spikes in the pot (there are directions on the back of package for quantity), and approximately a month after using these spikes, my peace lily had three flowers on it, and my African violets plants all got several blooms on them! This worked wonders for my plants that don't flower also! I noticed that my ivy and cactus plants started growing faster, and they became more green and healthy looking. I am very happy with this product, and I will buy it again." —Elizabeth
Get them from Amazon for $3.34+ (available in various pack sizes).
2. A ChomChom roller — a MUST for any pet parent — ready to put your regular old lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say:
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure."
Promising review: "I was skeptical that this would would work. I have two cats and a dog. Cleaning hair off clothing and furniture is near impossible. But this really works. Black pants... fur free. Couch... fur free. It's amazing. Even the cat tower looks clean. Works on the rug, too. I got carried away and de-furred my whole living room. Next is the bedroom." —A Jenkins.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (also available in black).
3. A pack of K-Cup cleaning pods that're basically like a full-body tune-up for your coffee maker. Just look at the nasty stuff it flushes out!
PS: Quick & Clean is a small biz.
Promising review: "OK, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.45.
4. A Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller sure to work just like your go-to oil-blotting sheets — only without creating any extra waste! Just roll the mattifying stick all over your T-zone (or anywhere else that gets greasy) and soak up excess oil.
In case you're wondering — no, the volcanic roller doesn't mess up your makeup. And once you've given your face a quick touch-up, just twist off the top of the roller to release the stone and give it a wash before your next use.
Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuy for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list her on Amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later. ;)" —Veronica Cooper
Get it from Amazon for $5.17+ (available in two colors).
5. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets that take your go-to water bottle from nasty to gleaming in just minutes. IDK who needs to hear this, but "rinsing" it with water everyday isn't enough. 😔
Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug — I tried everything. A bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand-new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $7.60.
6. A pack of six cord bundlers so you can organize unruly appliances and electronics. No more tripping over rogue laptop chargers or KitchenAid cords.
The bundlers work like any other Command product — with damage-free adhesive.
Promising review: "I have one of these attached to almost every cord-having thing I own, and for maybe $30 in total I feel like my whole life got a face lift. My stand mixer looks better on the counter, and it stays clean even when everything else is a mess. My space heaters store so neatly in the linen closet. I have an HDMI cord bundled to the back of each TV. There's a bundler stuck between my car's dash and console, which holds two phone chargers. Truly, especially for the price, I could not recommend something more highly." —Amber Stewart
Get it from Amazon for $18.79.
7. A set of three multipurpose jar openers because you WILL get that pickle jar open even if it's the last thing you ever do!!!
There's a red, cone-shaped grip for smaller bottles (think twist-top wine bottles and 16-ounce sodas) and blue and green flat grips for larger jars and lids. Since the durable grips come in three different sizes, shapes, and colors, mark my words that every jar will meet its match.
Promising review: "I get it — they are rubber jar grips and you might be thinking it is no big deal....BUT you are wrong...These are awesome! I especially LOVE the red one so much that this is the second set I bought just to have another red one. The others are fairly thin but are still ok. I use the blue and green ones to hold the bottom of the jar and the red one to open the top part. Works great every time. I am in my late fifties and have very weak hands due to a car accident years ago combined with arthritis and a trigger finger. I was tired of asking my husband and son for help every time I needed to open a jar. Now with the help of these I can do it myself about 98% of the time. I highly recommend these." —DD
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $15.27.
8. A set of LED stickers designed to dampen the bright lights of your various electronics. When surrounded by a sea of shining alarm clocks, PS4s, smart TVs, sound bars, and monitors, they make all the difference.
Promising review: "This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I've blocked the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. OH MY GOD! This is a game-changer!! For the first night EVER I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!! I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. Also the product is easy to remove and doesn't leave a sticky residue at all, which can't be said for most tapes. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" —Amazon Customer
Get a sheet of over 100 dimming stickers (in multiple sizes and shapes) from Amazon for $4.49.
9. And a set of adjustable mug organizers so you can confidently open your cupboard knowing an avalanche of mugs isn't about to fall on you.
Promising review: "Love these adjustable stackers! I need to buy more for my small lead crystal tumblers. They adjust to hold large mugs and compress to the size of a jelly jar!" —Christina Befumo
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).
10. A jewelry-cleaning stick with long, soft bristles that help the cleaning solution get in every nook and cranny of your setting. The formula works great on diamonds and precious stones, so you won't have to make monthly trips to your jeweler anymore.
Promising review: "I worked several years in a fine jewelry store that sold this product. We used the dazzle stick from time to time to add a quick shine to merchandise that was just tried on and on days our jeweler was not there to professionally clean items. I was always impressed with the instant shine the diamond stick provided. The brush tip is very helpful for getting under the stones and in the setting where gunk builds up reducing that brilliant shine. I recently got engaged and immediately purchased a diamond dazzle stick of my own. It's the perfect way to quickly give my ring some shine before leaving the house. You simply brush, rinse, dry and go." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.89+ (available in packs of one, two, and three).
You can read our full review of the Diamond Dazzle Stick for more info.
11. An address and password log book because look, we both know the computer forgot your password but acknowledging that isn't about to solve the issue. Instead, write down all of your logins in this book and just be sure to keep it somewhere safe, huh?
Promising review: "I finally have all of my usernames, passwords, account numbers, service providers, etc. all in one place. No more sticky notes and little pieces of ripped paper or resetting my passwords all the time to only forget and reset them again. I searched for a couple of weeks until I decided on this particular book. It seemed to offer the best layout and amount of information I could log and hasn't disappointed me yet. I love it! You can even store internet service info for easy reference." —Elizabeth R.
Get it from Amazon for $7.95.