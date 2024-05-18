Just 35 Practical Items Any Adult Should Have In Their Junk Drawer

Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say:

"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure."

Promising review: "I was skeptical that this would would work. I have two cats and a dog. Cleaning hair off clothing and furniture is near impossible. But this really works. Black pants... fur free. Couch... fur free. It's amazing. Even the cat tower looks clean. Works on the rug, too. I got carried away and de-furred my whole living room. Next is the bedroom." —A Jenkins.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (also available in black).