Just 37 Pieces Of Clothing I Bet You’ll Add To Cart

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of extra-wide-leg darted palazzo pants that allow for ample airflow. It's basically like wearing a dress, but you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing anyone if a gust of wind catches you by surprise.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I had to try them out. I am short, so I was expecting them to be long, but they are very long. I am just gonna get them tailored. I am buying more, though, because they are absolutely beautiful! I've gotten so many compliments on them!" —Bretta Little
Get them from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS—2X, Short sizes, and 32 colors).
2. A tennis skort with built-in shorts so you don't have to worry about flashing anyone or chafing! Sounds pretty ideal to me.
Promising review: "SO COMFY AND SO CUTE. I never want to wear anything else haha. They don’t ride up, they’re high waisted, the fabric is great and not super thin...what more could you want?! Definitely going to get some more in other colors!" —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $21.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors).
3. An event-ready sleeveless maxi in an eye-catching shade like bubblegum pink if you're looking for an excuse to go wild with a color you aren't brave enough to wear in your everyday life.
Promising review: "Loved this dress! It hugs nicely so everything feels secure and it looks great on curves. The fabric isn’t too thick or too thin… it’s a really nice weight. It has plenty of stretch but holds its shape. Wore it on a cruise and got lots of compliments! I felt very pretty in this dress!" —Aylissa
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 21 colors).
4. A smart button-down maxi if your usual go-to is an oversized men's shirt and lived-in jeans but some days, it's just too humid to even consider reaching for denim.
Promising review: "Amazing! Simple, yet beautiful. The pockets are a wee bit high, but I am pretty tall. I have the blue and plan to order a couple more. This dress will be beautiful dry-cleaned. It looks very expensive, but it's less than 30 bucks! This dress is going to have a lot of fun with me!" —Zippy
Get it from Amazon for $28.88 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 21 colors).
5. A crewneck brami — AKA a two-in-one bra + cami — so you can still ditch your usual underwire but still get alllll the support you need.
Klassy Network is a woman-founded small biz from Natalie Rogers. Each of the brand's brami tops is designed with removable padding and you can even buy extras if you need/want!
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "Love this top so much! The medium fits perfectly! I was expecting the thin pads similar to what is in a swimsuit or sports bra, but these pads feel more like an actual bra and gives good coverage and support! The length hits perfect 👌 10/10 would recommend" —Heather K.
And here's more from former BuzzFeeder Chantel Turner who's a big fan!:
"I wish that every top I owned was a Brami top so I could trash all of my traditional bras. I own a few of their shirts in different styles and they are absolutely amazing! Somehow the shirts provide the support of a bra without you having to actually wear a bra. It feels extremely comfortable. The fabric is soft and very well made. I truly do wish that there was a way to apply this fabulous non-bra bra technology to every single blouse."
Get it from Klassy Network for $40 (available in women's sizes XXS–3XL and in four colors).
6. A silky satin midi skirt with a silhouette that says "chic" and an elastic waistband that says "I'll give your most comfortable sweats a go."
7. A strappy dress in a trusty floral print that won't soon go out of style — which is fantastic, considering the piece will last you many seasons to come.
See it on TikTok! Psst — this dress also gets a lot of hype for looking veryyy similar to Réalisation Par's $250 Alba dress.
Promising reviews: "Saw it on TikTok and couldn't help myself. Looks exactly like it does in the videos and it’s very cute. Can be worn with sneakers and/or heels. Just as chic either way. Satin-like feel. Love it." —Siva Tibet
"My friend owns the real deal Réalisation Par dress and let me borrow it for an event, and afterward I knew I was in love and needed it for myself. In searching the internet high and low for an alternative, I found this and honestly it's perfect. It fits amazing, and looks exactly like the real thing. I will be candidly honest, the stitching is a little wonky on some of the sides, but hardly noticeable to others. I will totally buy another one of these dresses in another print. I get so many compliments every time I wear it." —Zoey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XXS–XL and 10 styles, including a shorter version).
8. A pair of grommet-detail jeans that will take your typical fit — a plain T-shirt and well-loved Chucks — to the next level.
Get them from Eloquii for $49 (originally $109.95; available in sizes 14–28).
9. A tiered maxi dress so comfortable and easy to wear, you will do the sniff test on it to see how many more times you can wear it before washing.
Promising review: "Love the adjustable straps, pockets, and light brushed canvas feel of the dress. Does show sweat stains pretty quickly, but I’ll be buying a darker color for hot mom summer." —Modern Day Moguls
Get it from Amazon for $59.90 (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 18 colors).
10. A three-tier bohemian skirt that will have you feeling yourself so much, you'll stop for impromptu photo shoots anytime you pass something even remotely ~aesthetic~. AKA a flowering tree, some impressive graffiti, or even just a patch of well-watered grass.
Promising review: "This by far is my most favorite skirt. I am a skirt wearier anyways, so I have quite a few. Every time I wear it I get several compliments. I pair it with several tops. It fits great, is lightweight, and has a half slip already sewed into it. I have now bought three more of these in different colors." —Sherry Charlene Seres
Get it from Amazon for $31.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors/prints).
11. Or a similar high-waisted midi skirt but with a leg slit you can pop your thigh out of for a lil' sun.
Promising review: "I wasn’t sure I was going to like this skirt when I bought it. Even when I received it, I wasn’t ‘sure’ as it was out of my comfort zone. But I wore it and it grew on me and I received lots of compliments so I knew I made a good decision. The fit is perfect on me and the colors just pop and make you look vibrant!" —Zulema
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 31 colors/prints).
12. A pair of 100% European linen pants you *will* reach for day in and day out — and I say this from experience. (If you're my friend and you've seen me wear these two days in a row... no you didn't.)
I have these pants in driftwood, black, and martini olive because I just can't get enough. They're extremely comfy, wash beautifully, and deliver a low-fuss look that's still super pulled together. I find they run large, so size down if you're between sizes!
Promising review: "I loved these linen pants so much I ordered them in two colors. My go-to summer pants; they're great high-quality linen and so comfortable. Easy to dress down at the beach or wear with a tailored top or sweater out to dinner. Already thinking of how I'll style them for fall! A must-buy. Runs slightly large so size down!" —Ashley C.
Get them from Quince for $39.90 (available in sizes XS–XL and in seven colors).