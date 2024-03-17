26 Pieces Of Clothing From Amazon With Piles And Piles Of 5-Star Reviews

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes listed in this post are in women's.
1. A pair of fleece-lined joggers that you'll literally only take off to wash. Might as well buy two or three pairs now because once you slip these babies on, there's no going back to normal pants.
Promising review: "These pants are warm and comfortable. I have been wearing these for over a year now and they are wonderful. They wash and dry well, and I have experienced no pills or shrinkage. They also have a functional back pocket as well as side pockets. I have these in three colors and I will purchase again." —Spotted Mermaid
Price: $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 10 colors)
2. A silky satin midi skirt with a silhouette that says "chic" and an elastic waistband that says "I'll give your most comfortable sweats a go."
Promising review: "Wow I honestly had low expectations, but love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet and I’m not one to wear colors or many prints. So silky and smooth, so comfy. Got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colors." —Daria Z.
Price: $35.82+ (available in sizes XXS—5X and in 24 colors/ patterns)
3. A slouchy matching set people will easily think you dropped over $100 on. But really, you could get two for that price. 👀
Promising review: "The material feel and weight is very luxe. A must-have set. Looks and feels very chic, especially with a little French tuck action. Can’t wait to order in other colors!!!" —Michelle Ramirez
Price: $51.99 (available in sizes S-XL and in 22 colors)
4. Some fleece-lined tights if you're a mini skirt wearer to your absolute core. With these, you don't have put away your fave bottoms as you wait for warmer weather.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these winter leggings. I have been living in them! They are comfy and warm. They do pill in the dryer so I make sure to air dry them. These are thick! They allow my legs stay warm during really cold weather. Even at the temp outside now — 20 degrees Fahrenheit! I am planning to get one more set!" —Ninar
Price: $19.99.
5. A teddy coat that's positively hibernation-ready but also sophisticated thanks to its tailored silhouette and large lapels. You can use it to dress up any outfit including the most basic (no haters) leggings and a tee.
This is definitely the type of thing you buy in multiple colors but whether you choose to gift those too or keep them for yourself is your business!
Promising review: "I LOVE this coat. I get so many compliments on it. It is so warm and comfortable. I wore it in Chicago in 10-degree weather and walked for hours and never even got a chill. I am back to purchase it in more colors." —lisa cicciarelli
Price: $61.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 23 colors)
6. A cult-favorite Orolay parka with approx. 45 pockets, a fleece-lined hood, and a midi design that keeps all your bits covered and warm.
Ok so it actually has six pockets but they're all rather sizable. It also has a side zippers which give it a more relaxed fit — especially when sitting.
Promising review: "This coat is no joke. The coldest temperature I tested it out was 9 degrees and I did not feel like I was freezing at all! I even tried to wear with just a T-shirt, no sweaters/layers underneath, to see if I felt cold...nothing. No cold! Boomshakalaka! It's also so stylish, roomy, has a thousand pockets (goodbye purse!) and looks different from all the rest out there." —Zhure
Price: $151.99+ (available in sizes XXS-5XL and in 13 colors)
7. A pair of fleece-lined leggings ready for winter's wrath. The much-loved bottoms have a wide waistband that stays in place and they're made from a moisture-wicking fabric that's certain to keep ya nice and cozy.
Promising review: "These are by far my favorite legging that I own! I initially bought the unlined version about a year ago and decided to get these fleece lined leggings to wear under dresses at work. They are thick enough to wear on their own without being see-through, and they are warm enough to wear as the weather gets cold. They are my go-to for running errands on the weekend and the material looks so nice. l wouldn't say that its shiny, but the material looks more like a compression/athletic material than the thin, cottony leggings you get for cheap. Love, love, love them! I would absolutely buy again!" —Andrea
Price: $20.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL, three styles, and 23 colors)
8. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans that go where no low-rise jean has ever gone before — up, up, up past your bellybutton.
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Price: $31.80+ (available in sizes 20–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 16 washes)
9. Or a pair of Levi's pull-on skinny jeans if you're someone who doesn't like leaving the house in something that could be considered loungewear but you do want to *feel* like you're wearing loungewear nonetheless.
Promising review: "OK, I'm not going to lie. I was skeptical about these pants. I hate buying clothes online without trying them on first, but the reviews here said that they run true to size, so I trusted them. I am SO GLAD that I did. These pants are everything I ever wanted. Make my butt look cute? Check. No nasty zipper to dig into my gut? Check. Perfect length for any season? Check. I can wear these with a cute blouse as a teacher, and still look professional, while still being comfortable. I feel comfortable wearing these basically any time, and I think that if you're lacking a pair of them and thinking about it, you should go get a pair. They're AMAZING." —AlySedai
Price: $16.42+ (available in sizes 2–28, in three lengths, and 18 washes)
10. A faux-shearling pullover that's even more comfortable than your go-to PJs. The lapel collar is not only stylish, but protects against (what feels like) gale force winds.
Promising review: "Well, as soon as I took this sweater out of the box, my toddler grabbed it and wouldn’t give it back because he assumed it was a blanket for him. Update: Son dropped it to grab a cookie I bribed him with so I got to try it on. He then tackled me and has been cuddling ever since. Let it be known that it’s a very warm sweater, obviously the softest thing ever created, and I’m trapped in it under my kid in a 70-degree house. Highly recommend." —Kristy Noble
Price: $39.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors)
11. A seriously *stunning* slip dress you can gussy up or tone down. Wear it with heels and you've got yourself an evening dress, or pair it with a leather jacket and ankle boots for an impossibly cool look.
Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —