If You’re In The Mood For Reviewer Photos That Make You Say “No Freaking Way,” Check Out These 31 Skincare Products

1. COSRX's Snail Mucin Repairing Essence addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say:
"I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my all of stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "So I have been using this for a month and I have to say — AMAZING. It really has helped my dark spots, which are also tied to my hormones. So the fact that it lightens them and keeps them from getting dark again during my period is a testament to the power of this stuff. Plus, this stuff just keeps going!! One pump is enough for my face, or two for my face and neck. Because of this it will last! It works amazingly well and considering how much you get, this is an amazing product. I highly recommend it." —JH
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in two styles).
2. K-Beauty brand The Saem's Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick improves under eye elasticity and keeps bags at bay so no one will be the wiser if you nostalgia-binged The Angry Beavers (my fellow '90s babies — it's on Amazon Prime!!!) into the wee hours of the morning. Plus, it comes in a cutesy polar bear container and, I mean, that's enough to sell me.
How does this cute lil' guy work, you may be asking? It's filled with active marine ingredients like Icelandic moss, xylitol, niacinamide, and adenosine — that's how!
Promising review: "I love this so much! It's super hydrating and feels really nice under the eyes. Recently my eyes have been super puffy due to allergies and this has been helping. I would recommend putting it in the fridge before you use it so it's extra cooling. I think that this product is comparable to if not better than Milk Makeup's Cooling Water Gel Stick (which I have also tried)." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. Lee Beauty Professional's Liquid Callus Remover eliminates the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon.
Promising review: "BEST THING I'VE EVER BOUGHT. I’ve spent so much money on foot creams, lotions, and foot scrubbers over the years. Like for legit 10 years now I’ve had cracked heels. My feet are always dry and my heels get so bad that they crack and bleed. After reading all the reviews... even the scary ones that made me almost not want to buy it... I thought I’d give it a chance. I followed the directions exactly, and used gloves along with only leaving the gel on for no more than five minutes. They look like brand new feet!! The kind of feet I thought I’d never have! So, I’m incredibly impressed and so excited!" —Heather Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in bundles).
4. And Dermora's Foot Peel Mask is SO effective, the before and after photos will both give you nightmares and earn a spot on your vision board.
If foot graters give you the heebie-jeebies (hi, hello, it's me!), try these instead. Just slip on the booties for one hour, wash away the leftover solution, and then wait patiently as it takes 7–14 days before your feet shed like a freakin' iguana. At the end, you'll be left with moisturized, baby-soft tootsies!
Promising review: "These booties have a lovely light scent and make your feet feel amazing. Once your feet start to peel in a few days, it’s pretty weird looking, but be patient and let them peel on their own. Your feet will be super soft and sandal ready!" —Monique
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in nine scents, two sizes, and packs of two, four, or eight).
5. SKIN1004's Zombie Face Masks employ albumin (an ingredient extracted from egg whites) and aloe vera extract to visibly hydrate, lift, and brighten your complexion in just 15 minutes. Just FYI: Reviews say the tightening effect can be startling, but the results are worth it!
Promising review: "I've had my eye on these for A WHILE. It seems to be a possible comp for the viral Hanacure masks. It’s a two-step wash-off mask. The smell is a bit reminiscent of household cleaner, which I don't love but it doesn't cause any skin irritation. As it dries, it shrinks a lot. But it's no more uncomfortable than a standard clay mask. It washes off easily with water. My skin has a lovely glow and brightness after." —rookery
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $25 (also available in multipacks).
6. Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Spot Treatments speedily pull the pus out of your most worrisome whiteheads. (Sorry that was a gross sentence, but it is what it is. 🤷♀️) Before you head to bed, just slap the dots right on any zits and they'll work their magic overnight.
Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were Shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
7. Bio-Oil is sure to come in clutch for anyone who spent their teen years picking and prodding at pimples. If you were left with acne scars and skin damage as a result, it'll swoop in and encourage new collagen production and help with elasticity.
Take it from BuzzFeed shopping writer Emma Lord:
"FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
Promising review: "I used to work at Sephora AND a Nordstrom beauty counter for 5+ years and hands down, this is the best facial oil I’ve used. I have DRY skin, so I use it to hydrate and give a dewy glow. Goes great under makeup, and makes my skin look so healthy." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes and a 24-pack).
8. CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser combines hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to rid your pores of makeup, dirt, and excess oil while also locking in moisture. It's certainly no secret, but if you've been looking for a sign that it's time to finally try it, consider this it. ⬇
Promising review: "I can't rave enough about this product! It has the ability to really make your face glow. I have dealt with extremely dry skin for most of my life. There was not enough moisturizer in the world to get my skin to feel hydrated and quenched. Then, CeraVe entered my life! The hylauronic acid along with the ceramides rebuild your skin and turn over old cells to leave you glowing. I noticed a clear difference from the day that I began using the product. My skin felt more youthful, moisturized, hydrated, and radiant after the first use. If you feel like you are missing that glow to your skin, this is a staple on any bathroom vanity! This is a 10 out of 10 every single time!!!" —Andy
Get it from Amazon for $11.72+ (available in three sizes).
9. Seraphic Skincare's Korean Exfoliating Mitt scrubs away dead skin leaving you ready for a biggggg night in of applying your fake tanner. And if that's not your thing — no worries — it also helps unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs, and eliminate bumps caused by keratosis pilaris.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle Gill
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available individually or as a pair).
10. Base Lab's Piercing Bump Solution helps heal and reduce the size of pesky keloids so you don't have to give up on your brand-new piercing. (Been there, done that, and I know it's devastating. 😭)
FYI: This product does not promise to work overnight. Apply this daily 2–3 times a day as long as needed. Also talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Jordan Grigsby has to say:
"Oh! BTW, I bought this. Last year I got a dermal piercing on my chest and since literally just about every piercing I've ever gotten has grown a keloid on it, I should have known my dermal would eventually, too. I got the piercing in February of 2023 and around May I noticed a nasty, stubborn little bump making a guest appearance on my piercing. 🙄 I had written about this stuff a few times so the light bulb went off and I immediately bought it. I consistently used it twice a day and it gradually disappeared, literally like magic within a month. Keloids are a serious nightmare and I'm so glad that I found this stuff. I even *accidentally* ripped it out in November and immediately grabbed this to prevent a keloid from forming cuz I just knew it'd get infected. To my surprise, no keloid, nada. You do have to be patient and consistent, this is NOT an overnight miracle but it's worth it. I also suggest that you continue to use it for like another week or two even after your keloid goes away juuust in case it tries to sneak back into your life. I haven't had issues with my piercing since and no more have grown."
Get it from Amazon for $12.85+ (also available in multipacks).
11. Clean Skin Club's 100% bio-based face wipes are just the ticket if BeautyTok has convinced you to ditch regular towels which — even when freshly laundered — can harbor acne-causing bacteria.
These are 100% USDA-certified bio-based, meaning they're made entirely from plant-based materials and better for the environment than your regular disposable wipes.
Clean Skin Club is a small business that launched in 2019 to create innovative natural skincare products.
Promising reviews: "Starting in my 30s, I had developed some acne, and not just around that time of month. I read your bath towels can develop bacteria every few days if they're not washed, and so putting that on your face can cause acne. That's why I bought these towels! I use them after my skincare routine on my face, and then again, to clean up our sink (yay for double use)! They have cleaned up my skin significantly, and I highly recommend these!" —Jaclyn O
"I’ve dealt with mild acne and terrible scarring since I was in 8th grade. I’m 30 now. I haven’t had one pimple since I’ve switched to using these. I use the same towel for about 3–4 days, which is 6–8 uses, so it’s not even necessary to use a new one every day / every use. They’re really wonderful." —Dami
Get a 50-pack from Amazon for $17.70 (also available in other packs).
12. Perfect Image's Glycolic Acid 30% Gel Peel removes dull, uneven layers of epidermal skin and stimulates cellular activity to reveal a softer, healthier complexion underneath. The professional-strength formula — which is boosted with retinol and green tea — also allows your skin to better absorb future products.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely incredible. In January of 2017 I finally decided to try an at-home peel in conjunction with retinoids. Take a look at the photos I posted and you'll see how happy I am with my progress (after photo on the right taken June 2017). I've used this peel once a week and have had incredible results. Previously I did three rounds of Fraxel, which only resulted in severe pain, peeling, and grossness. Oh yes, and an empty savings account. For 30 bucks every few months I achieved better results than I got at a dermatologist's office." —Meredith
Get it from Amazon for $29.96 (also available in 10% and 50% strengths).
13. LilyAna Naturals' Eye Cream targets dark circles and puffiness so everyone in the office will assume you got a full eight hours of sleep and definitely didn't stay up until 3 a.m. scrolling TikTok...
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS! I spent every weekend for about a month buying high-end moisturizers and eye creams and then returning them because my dry skin had gotten soooooo bad and nothing was helping! This has helped tremendously. I was about to give up on even wearing concealer because it was looking so dry and crepey but my concealer is looking good again since I've been using this for a few weeks! I am also noticing a small change in my fine lines. Like others, I started using this as a face cream as well and I could not live without this product! It is the most hydrating product for my face and eyes!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in four sizes).