30 Neutral Pieces That'll Stand The Test Of Time *And* Give Your Closet A Refresh

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes listed in this post are in women's.
1. A pair of extra-wide-leg darted palazzo pants that allow for ample airflow. It's basically like wearing a dress, but you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing anyone if a gust of wind catches you by surprise.
Promising review: "If you're undecided... buy these. By far my favorite pair of pants. So comfortable. I get compliments every time I wear them. I've now bought them in three different colors!" —Beckaroosy
Get them from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 32 colors and patterns).
2. A twist-front knit tube top if you're looking for Sofia Richie styles that don't cost an arm and a leg cause, sadly, you don't have old or new money.
Promising review: "I saw so many videos of this on TikTok!! It did not disappoint. It’s super cute for this summer! It’s a must-have!!!!!! I’m wearing a large and it has a fit that's amazing." —Tania Zabala
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 14 colors).
3. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans that go where no low-rise jean has ever gone before — up, up, up past your bellybutton.
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Get them from Amazon for $47.70+ (available in sizes 24–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 13 washes).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give these a spin before you buy them!
4. A pair of 100% European linen pants you *will* reach for every. single. day. — and I say this from experience. (If you're my friend and you've seen me wear these two days in a row... no you didn't.)
I have these pants in driftwood, black, and martini olive because I just can't get enough. They're extremely comfy, wash beautifully, and deliver a low-fuss look that's still super pulled together. I find they run large, so size down if you're between sizes!
Promising review: "I loved these linen pants so much I ordered them in two colors. My go-to summer pants; they're great high-quality linen and so comfortable. Easy to dress down at the beach or wear with a tailored top or sweater out to dinner. Already thinking of how I'll style them for fall! A must-buy. Runs slightly large so size down!" —Ashley C.
Get them from Quince for $39.90 (available in sizes XS–XL and in nine colors).
5. A tiered tent dress with adjustable button straps and pockets big enough for your phone, keys, and wallet so you don't have to bring a bag if you don't want to. (*I* never do.)
Promising review: "Love this dress! Soooo soft! I went back and forth on the size because I saw that some reviewers said that it ran large...I went with my usual size and I’m glad I did. The body fit loosely (the way it’s meant to) but if I had gone down a size it would have been too tight across the bust." —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $59.90 (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 18 colors).
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can try this piece out before you buy it!
6. A plain Madewell tee you can wear again and again and again because there's really no wrong way to pair it. Like seriously, I'd like to see an outfit it doesn't make sense with??
7. Or a geometric tee that works just like any regular ol' tee but with ✨a little extra spice ✨in the form of a cutout.
Marcella is a New York–based small business that describes its ethically and sustainably made designs as "minimalism with edge."
Promising review: "Purchased in white and I love the cutout detailing. Simple yet makes me feel put together and like I put in effort without really trying." —Antoinette M.
Get it from Marcella for $65 (available in sizes XS–XXXL and in two colors).
8. A silky satin midi skirt with a silhouette that says "chic" and an elastic waistband that says "I'll give your most comfortable sweats a go."
Promising review: "Wow I honestly had low expectations, but love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet and I’m not one to wear colors or many prints. So silky and smooth, so comfy. Got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colors." —Daria Z.
Get it from Amazon for $49.90 (available in sizes XXS—5X and in 24 colors/ patterns).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
9. A pair of high-rise tapered pants that are office-appropriate, but feel *just* like your favorite sweats. My colleague who "avoid pants like the plague" (her words!) is even a big fan.
Promising review: "Wow!!!! These pants are so beautiful and stylish yet so comfortable. Went by the reviews and went down a size and they fit just great. Can’t wait to purchase more." —Janie
Get them from Target for $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and in six colors/styles).
Read more about BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's obsession by checking out her full review of the viral Target pants.
10. A classic London Fog trench you can throw on over anything and immediately look like an incognito celeb — especially if you throw sunglasses into the mix.
Promising review: "This trench coat is well constructed and very high quality. It looks great over formal attire but can also elevate a casual look. It has a slightly loose fit, as expected with this style, but can be cinched with the belt. It’s lightweight, making it ideal for spring or fall. Just enough to cut the chill and keep you dry in the rain, but not overly warm. This is my second LF trench, the first had a plaid flannel lining which — while very soft and pretty — always made me sweat. This one is perfect!!" —Ash
Get it from Amazon for $102+ (available in two colors and sizes XS–3X).
11. A pair of patent leather or suede knee-high boots that come in EIGHT DIFFERENT CALF WIDTHS if you've been struggling to find a pair that fit correctly for oh...idk...your whole life!!!
Promising review: "It is quite liberating to find a company that actually sizes your boot properly from foot to knee. They are beautiful and made from soft leather. They also fit like a glove and are very comfortable." —Deborah S.
Get them from DuoBoots for $360 (available in sizes 5-11, calf widths 30–50 cms, petite, standard, and tall fits, and in two colors).
12. A seriously *stunning* slip dress you can gussy up or tone down. Wear it with heels and you've got yourself an evening dress, or pair it with a leather jacket and ankle boots for an impossibly cool look.
Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Jordan
Get it from Amazon for $54.90+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 25 colors).
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can try this piece out before you buy it!
13. An oversize cardigan sure to come in clutch over the coming weeks when the weather can't decide if it wants to transition into fall or hold onto humid summer temps.
Promising review: "The quality of this cardigan is amazing! Feels like it should be $150. I wanted oversized so I sized up and it’s perfection." —Evan White
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 18 colors).