The shelving unit is suitable for most cabinets as you can adjust the height to four different levels (2, 5, 9, and 13 inches tall) and expand the rail anywhere between 15–25 inches. Since the dimensions aren't one-size-fits-all, it also comes with three large panels and four small panels so you can adjust the shelves.

Promising review: "I held back on buying an under-sink shelf because of the price, but this is so worth it because of how adjustable it is! This thing has made that mini-cave of an under-sink area way more organized, with stuff easier to get to or move out of the way. The two widths of shelf pieces are a smart touch; they accommodate a wide variety of drains under kitchen sinks. I didn't use all the shelf pieces because of the extra-wide and deep drain in my apartment. I think the only thing that would make this perfect for me is a cosmetic thing — a chrome version or a matte black. But since it's under the sink, the color is fine and close enough." —Kevin M.



Get it from Amazon for $23.87 (available in three finishes).

