29 Handy Kitchen Products That Won Over Skeptical Reviewers

1. A veggie chopper so you can dice up an onion without fear of losing a digit. Yes, I've watched Gordon Ramsay YouTube explainers on how to do it with a knife, but there's a disconnect between my head and my hand, okay??
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. Check out a TikTok of their veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first till I opened the box and found a very sturdy, very well-built kitchen tool inside. I read the pamphlet it comes with, and it explained all I needed to know when first using it. And, it was very easy to use. I bought it for a specific recipe I was going to make, and it called for lots of chopped onions and potatoes. It went through them like a champ and did exactly what I wanted. A very good deal and a good product. Would buy it again." —W.L. Shute
Get it from Amazon for $23.95 (available in four colors).
2. A Dracula garlic mincer because garlic powder simply doesn't compare to freshly minced garlic when you're whipping up an Italian feast.
PS: You can also use it for ginger!
Promising review: "I bought this because my last garlic mincer broke. I was skeptical on how well it would work, but it works 10 times better than my last one!! Amazing product, and it’s a bonus that it’s cute!" —Kelsey Lyman
Get it from Amazon for $23.95.
3. A nylon chopper perfect for breaking up ground meat, frozen veggies, eggs, and more. If you're a fan of tacos, Philly cheesesteaks, or smash burgers (~chef's kiss to Shake Shack~), this baby will come in clutch.
The tool is safe to use with nonstick cookware, and you can throw it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about ordering this but am so happy I did! It is very sturdy and does a great job chopping up ground meat for chili, tacos, etc. Way better than using a wooden spoon or potato masher. Easy to clean and doesn't scratch your pan." —btp157
Get it from Amazon for $8.39+ (available in three colors).
4. An air fryer if you manage to under or over cook your entree every dang time you use your oven. If you thought these things were only for French fries or chicken nuggies, think again. You can crisp up fresh asparagus, cook salmon to flaky perfection, and even bake a GD lemon Bundt cake if you so wish!
Promising review: "I was an air fryer skeptic. I never thought I'd get an air fryer, but this little oven honestly cooks the best salmon we've ever eaten. We use it almost every day. It makes green beans into something so delicious, I will say I've eaten more green vegetables in the last few months than I have in my whole life. So tasty. Squash is incredible. Any fish, beef, and pork roast is amazing. Rotisserie chicken is incredible. Meats are so tender and juicy. Vegetables are crisp and delicious. We love this and use it almost every night." —Lucy
Get the 6-in-1 6-quart size from Amazon for $129.95 (available in three styles and two sizes)
5. A snap-on silicone strainer that easily attaches to the side of your pot so you don't have to make room in your sink for a colander and then inevitably splash yourself with ~boiling~ hot water when you haphazardly dump your cavatappi.
Promising review: "I hate getting the big colander out all the time when I'm just cooking a small pot of pasta or something that needs to be drained. This clips on the side of the pot and definitely stays in place. I was a little skeptical at first, but it works very well. It's a great purchase for the price. I use mine so many times a week, and I bought one for my daughter, and she loves it, too. Would definitely buy it again." —Denise Chamberlain
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).
6. A conveniently compact 8-in-1 spiralizer for spiralizing (duh), juicing, grating, shredding, and more. No need to search your kitchen for multiple gadgets when everything you need can be done with just one.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord loves this gadget:
"I purchased this because it was my cheapest option for making zoodles, and also because my apartment is the size of a shoebox, and there was no room for anything bigger. I LOVE how easy it is to swap out the caps to do other things, too — I've started grating my own cheeses and feel very fancy. But mostly, I just love that it's very safe to use (it comes with a finger guard!), super easy to figure out, very compact, and even has measurements on the inside of the cup if you're ever portioning things out for a recipe."
Promising review: "Was skeptical at first when this arrived, but this is literally the best spiralizer ever. Took me 30 seconds to do one zucchini and 30 seconds to clean." —Sarah Brown
Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
7. A dishwasher-safe silicone soup cube tray because you're a Soup Person through and through but you also live alone and can't possibly eat it all at once.
Souper Cubes is a small business!
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first, but this product is a game-changer. I filled mine with some homemade soup, and boyyyy did the frozen soup just glide right out! It was mess-free, and I love how you know the max slot is two cups. This makes it easy when deciding how much of your food you want to defrost. Also, they are sturdy! They do not collapse in the slightest when filled! #obsessed" —Steph
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $34.99 (available in three colors).
8. A pancake batter bottle if you (or your partner or kiddos) go through hotcakes like nothin'. Now, you can make a whole stack in minutes.
The bottle isn't just for dispensing, either. It also has a whisk ball in the bottom so you can mix up your batter with just a few shakes.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about buying this. But, decided to give it a try. One of the best things ever! Read the directions first, and make sure lids are tight. Works great and no dripping! Great for cupcakes and pancake batter." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.92.
9. An aluminized steel sheet pan you can use to bake or roast basically anything you can imagine. Chefs swear by them not just for how evenly they cook, but how exceptionally easy they are to clean.
Promising review: "I am a very picky consumer, and I have to admit that this pan is like nothing I have ever used. I was extremely skeptical when I was told how well this pan performed. After using it a few times, I truly couldn't believe how well it worked. It is heavy enough to not feel flimsy, and the coating is a miracle. I baked some cookies, and they came loose so easily that it seemed like they were hovering on a cushion of air. The non-stick coating is so effective that I have only ever had to wipe it clean with a dry paper towel. I just wish they made a line of skillets." —dad4two
Get it from Amazon for $23.97+ (available individually or in a set of two).
10. A breakfast sandwich maker that simultaneously cooks your egg, toasts your bread, warms precooked meat, and melts cheese so you can slap together the ultimate breakfast sammie without having to wait in line at Dunkin' and risk being 20 minutes late for work (...again).
Promising review: "I’ve been considering purchasing this for a couple years now but was skeptical if it would actually be worth it. It turned out to be more than worth it, and a staple to my morning routine. All of my sandwiches have come out hot and delicious, and has saved me a lot of time and money. If you’re considering it at all, just do it." —Kim Sewell
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
11. Or a super easy-to-use egg bite maker so you can make lil' egg bebes that adhere to your keto/paleo/gluten free/vegetarian lifestyle and *don't* cost $9 (plus the gas to get you to the drive thru).
Psst — a lot of folks also use these for pancake and protein pancake bites, too!
Promising review: "I was skeptical when I first used this. I was totally shocked. It made the most delicious egg white bites ever! So easy to use, so quick, and so easy to clean. It didn't get too hot to the touch either. I love this." —Voltron2808
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in three colors).
12. A biodegradeable bacon sponge on which you can drain grease from fried foods because you could not only clog your *own* drain if you dispose of it improperly, but your whole neighborhood sewer line as well.
FYI: The towel absorbs 10 (!) times its weight in grease and absorbs liquids 20 times faster than other fabrics. Plus, it comes from a woman-owned small business based in Denver, Colorado.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about the bacon sponge but tired of watching everyone use piles of paper towels to drain bacon. It's great at soaking up the grease, and then I just pop it in hot soapy water in the sink, let it soak a while, rinse it out and let it dry, and it's ready for the next batch. I like it so much that I'm getting a backup." —Sansa
Get it from Amazon Handmade for $14.99.
13. A 3-in-1 avocado slicer for those who still haven't gotten over their avo toast obsession. Pick up one of these gadgets — it'll split, pit, and slice your avocado — and you'll whip up a plate worth $15 or more at your favorite cafe.
Promising review: "This is a perfect little tool! I was skeptical about the ability of the plastic knife to cut through a tough avocado skin, but it does so easily. Same with the pit remover, since it's much smaller in diameter than the average avocado pit, but you just push down on the pit while twisting, and it works like a charm. And the scooper/slicer makes removing the flesh in perfect slices so easy! Leave it to Oxo — maker of the best kitchen gadgets!" —Nancy K. Farlow
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
14. A Caraway cookware set that not only comes with every pot and pan one could need, but storage solutions in the form of magnetic racks and a canvas lid holder — bc let's be real, locating the pan you need/being able to put it away once you're done is half the cooking-at-home battle.
What's included: A fry pan, sauce pan with lid, sauté pan with lid, Dutch oven with lid, modular pan rack, and three-slot canvas lid holder.
Promising review: "Bought these at a recommendation of a friend. Was a little skeptical based on how expensive they were — but wow, they truly exceeded expectations. I think what makes these unique to all other cookware is the lid storage system. Seems like everything was really well thought out, while also not skimping on quality of the cookware. Lastly — the colors are great and inspire us to cook. I got the terracotta which I was nervous was going to be too pink but was gorgeous! A happy orange/pink that goes well in our new home. Happy to have this full set and not have to think about much else." —Mark Amdahl
Get the 12-piece set from Amazon for $355+ (available in eight colors).