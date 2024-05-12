29 Handy Kitchen Products That Won Over Skeptical Reviewers

Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. Check out a TikTok of their veggie chopper in action.

Promising review: "I was skeptical at first till I opened the box and found a very sturdy, very well-built kitchen tool inside. I read the pamphlet it comes with, and it explained all I needed to know when first using it. And, it was very easy to use. I bought it for a specific recipe I was going to make, and it called for lots of chopped onions and potatoes. It went through them like a champ and did exactly what I wanted. A very good deal and a good product. Would buy it again." —W.L. Shute

$23.95 (available in four colors)