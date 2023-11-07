37 Products Reviewers Say Fixed Problems That Seemed “Impossible”

1. A bottle of COSRX's Snail Mucin Repairing Essence which addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌
Promising review: "I am on my third month of Accutane and have really struggled because I've tried all kinds of moisturizers but it was almost impossible to keep my skin from peeling from dryness. I would recommend applying to clean face and allow it to dry before applying any other products like moisturizer. This product helps repair your skin barrier. I recently got my mom to use this and she loves it too she said it makes her skin look tighter and lowers the appearance of wrinkles." —Jaclyn B.
Get it from Amazon for $15.92+ (available in two sizes).
2. Some callus remover to eliminate the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon.
Promising review: "OMG!! I HAD horrible feet! They were hard and nothing seemed to work until I tried this. I have tried so many different products that I actually thought it was impossible to remove the thick skin. When I saw this product and read some of the reviews... I decided to try it. I put this callus remover on for about 20 minutes (the instructions say 5-10 minutes but my feet were so AWFUL that I decided to double the max recommended time lol)... then I scrubbed them with a pumice stone. All of the gross hard skin came off... I could not believe it! When I tell you, it felt like I had new feet, I mean that!!" —Sheena
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
3. A Wet & Forget weekly cleaner you can spritz on your shower walls and tub after you're done cleaning yourself. Leave it on overnight — no scrubbing necessary — and just wash it off the next time you're in the shower!
Promising review: "I never write product reviews, but this product was so amazing that I had to. We have hard water making the soap scum build up in our shower impossible to scrub away. I have tried every cleaning product there is and spent hours scrubbing and trying to clean our shower. This product arrived today and I immediately sprayed it on. It set for about 8 hours and then I went to start scrubbing. I barely had to scrub and my shower is spotless!! AMAZING!!" —Robyn Smith
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents and various sizes).
4. An indoor insect trap that can contend with mosquitoes, gnats, moths, and fruit flies because if they're not eating you alive, they're messing with your plants and produce and you won't stand for it!!!!
Promising review: "We have had an ongoing issue with drugstore beetles for the past 9 months. Nothing we did resolved it, in spite of thorough cleaning, removal of all possible food sources, and clearing every potential site we could think of for eggs. Getting rid of them seemed almost impossible, as they do not respond to most insecticides, and can survive temperatures below freezing. We were at a loss. This bug catcher has been a massive help. It sucks up any little bug that gets near it. It is quiet, low maintenance, and easy to change when you need a new glue sheet." —Tegan A Beechey
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two colors).
5. A portable car vacuum if your toddler's favorite game is to throw their Cheerios all over the backseat and then grind them into the cushions and floorboards on their way out of the car. 🙃
Promising review: "This item is perfect. As a busy wife and mom it is nearly impossible to keep my vehicle clean. This portable vacuum makes it much easier. It’s so convenient to have on hand and clean up crumbs 'as they fall' lol. My husband likes it so much that he ordered one for his vehicle." —Christian Love
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors/configurations).
6. A tub of The Pink Stuff that can clean anything you throw at it be that tires, pots and pans, stove tops, showers, or the sticky White Claw patch in your kitchen.
Check it out on TikTok here!
And here's what BuzzFeeder/The Pink Stuff fan Heather Braga has to say:
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising review: "I have an acrylic shower pan with a textured surface that has proven impossible to clean. The Pink Stuff finally did the job with a little elbow grease. This will be a staple in my cleaning products." —Betty Parsons
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. An ~instant~ carpet spot remover you can rely on to get your space back in shape after you accidentally trip while holding a whole bowl of queso. (It happens to the best of us.)
Promising review: “I have tried many stain removers over the years and this is by far the best one. It has removed stains left behind by other products; stains I really thought were impossible to clean. Have been using this for several years and intend to stick with it. Definitely recommend." —Pat H.
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
8. A winged eyeliner stamp for those who LOVE the look of winged liner, but can't help but shake like a leaf when attempting to paint them on. Now, you can stamp 'em on and call it a day.
Check it out in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "This is the best invention EVER! I have a scar at the corner of my eye that made applying liquid liner impossible because of the uneven surface. This stamp goes right over the scar perfectly and I have perfect winged liner in seconds! Truly amazing. I'll be using this forever!" —Christine
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three styles).
9. A pack of K-Cup cleaning pods that are basically like a full-body tune-up for your coffee maker. Just look at the nasty stuff it flushes out!
Promising review: "My Keurig had started to sputter and trying to get 10oz out of it was becoming impossible. I was having to run water through it before every cup just to get a full cup. I got these and used them immediately. What a difference!!!! My Keurig is like I just took it out of the box. I cannot recommend these enough." —Roger
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.45.
10. A beard straightener if oils and balms have proven insufficient in your efforts to tame your facial hair. This lil' tool has three heat settings, reaches your desired temp in just 30 seconds, and reduces frizz as it works.
Promising review: "My beard hair is coarse and wavy. I have tried boar bristle brushes and an ungodly amount of beard balms and oils to get my beard to lay straight. Then along comes this straightener. IT WORKS! Heats up fast, and is very effective. The digital readout makes it easy to choose a precise temperature. Even just one use keeps my beard looking straight for a couple of days. Daily use seems to keep it looking like I had a barber trim every day. I used to stop my beard from growing beyond a certain length because it would curl up and was impossible to get the look that I wanted. Now my beard looks exactly as I always wanted it to." —Keerthan Krishnan
Get it from Amazon for $23.65+ (available in two models).
11. A ChomChom roller — a MUST for any pet parent — ready to put your regular old lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say:
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure."
Promising review: "I was skeptical that this would would work. I have two cats and a dog. Cleaning hair off clothing and furniture is near impossible. But this really works. Black pants... fur free. Couch... fur free. It's amazing. Even the cat tower looks clean. Works on the rug, too. I got carried away and de-furred my whole living room. Next is the bedroom." —A Jenkins.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (also available in black).
12. An enzyme-based stain spray capable of taking on the *peskiest* stains from grass and mud to wine and even cosmetics. If you've ever gotten a drop of foundation on your clothes, you know what a big deal that last one is!
Puracy is a small, family-owned business dedicated to creating natural and organic formulas that are not only effective but safe for kids and pets. Aside from food stains, this spray also does a number on all other miscellaneous spots in your life like wine, coffee, makeup, and period blood!
Promising review: "I was reluctant to purchase a 'natural' stain remover, and I was surprised how great it works on ALL types of stains. My husband is a Greens Keeper on our local golf course. Needless to say, he comes home with a huge variety of nearly impossible-to-get-out stains on his clothes; from grease to grass stains, and everything in between. So, far, I have not had a stain that the Puracy stain remover (applied with a toothbrush) cannot tackle. It beats all the commercial stain removers, and I’ve tried them all. It also removes chocolate, blood, and tomato stains. One of the best cleaning products I’ve used." —Dee Marie
Get it from Puracy on Amazon for $7.99+ (available in various sizes and with or without a cleaning cloth).
13. A tube of silicone grout whitener if you're dealing with mold and mildew that will. not. go. away. no matter how much you clean it.
The gel formula is safe to use on/around windows, sinks and baths, shower-heads, pools, tiles, silicone sealant, and more. Leave it on the area you're looking to clean for six to eight hours (no scrubbing required). Some reviewers with really bad mold/mildew note that leaving it on for longer and/or doing a second round of cleaning made a huge difference!
Promising review: "We bought this as a last ditch effort to clean a shower that seemed impossible to clean. We were seriously on the verge of just remodeling the bathroom to fix the problem. But this little bottle cleaned up every nook and cranny that we thought were done for. So very impressed, and we will be ordering more!" —Alex Hawman
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
14. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner that, once filled with water and a dash of vinegar, will steam clean the grimiest of appliances. Hot Pocket grease, butter splatters, and burnt popcorn smells are no match for her.
Promising review: "The Angry Mama did the impossible. I used it to clean an impossibly dirty, caked, hasn't-been-cleaned-for-years work microwave. Even though I had trouble taking it apart and putting it together during the first use, this lil' Mama did her job to a T. Years of hardened and re-microwaved gunk released their foul grasp from the walls of the microwave and were wiped clean. The microwave looks almost new. I couldn't believe it." —Chelsie Sanchez
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in different sizes and packs of one or two).