37 Products Reviewers Say Fixed Problems That Seemed “Impossible”

Promising review: "I am on my third month of Accutane and have really struggled because I've tried all kinds of moisturizers but it was almost impossible to keep my skin from peeling from dryness. I would recommend applying to clean face and allow it to dry before applying any other products like moisturizer. This product helps repair your skin barrier. I recently got my mom to use this and she loves it too she said it makes her skin look tighter and lowers the appearance of wrinkles." —Jaclyn B.

Get it from Amazon for $15.92+ (available in two sizes).