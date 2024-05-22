If You Found A Cool Product On TikTok But Accidentally Scrolled Past, There's A Good Chance You'll Find It Again Here

Plus, when you flip back over, there's a pillow that covers the hole to keep your head comfortable.

Promising review: "This is typically more than I would have spent on a lounge chair, but after seeing it on TikTok, I had to buy one!! The arm and face hole make tanning the backside so easy and comfortable!" —Keely Shay

Get it from Amazon for $68.99+ (available in 11 colors/patterns).