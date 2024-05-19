39 Home Products That’ll Make You Feel Like An Interior Designer

1. A reclined lounge chair you can sink into as you catch up on the latest Love Island drama.
Promising review: "It was better than I expected! I thought the faux leather would look a little cheaper but everyone who came over asked if I got it at West Elm! It’s not the most comfortable chair just because it’s low but it’s a perfect accent chair." —Anna d
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A chic infinity vase (that looks like it was lifted from an art museum) because weekly flowers are your favorite form of self care.
Promising review: "This vase is so beautiful. Brings so much visual interest and has an amazing texture. It's so under priced for the quality. Honestly, you could easily spend 3x the money for a piece like this at CB2, West Elm, or RH. I don’t have anything bad to say about this vase. You will cherish it for years to come. To add to the overall experience, I received a handwritten thank-you note from the artists. So it’s a must." —Sterling Harris
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in four colors).
3. A faux book display that actually hides cords and cables in its hollow interior. If your router is ruining the aesthetic of your bookshelf or media stand, this is the solution!
Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in storage solutions crafted from up-cycled books.
Not every display will have the exact books shown above but if you want to check out the titles ahead of time, select 'YES, preview books' when checking out and enable Amazon notifications so the seller can send you a pic!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one, and I’ve been a Prime member since Day 1. This product is EXTREMELY well-made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this, but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
4. A gauzy cotton throw you can drape across the end of your bed in a perfectly imperfect manner. Did you just spend 10 minutes making sure it looks like you only spent 10 seconds placing it? Yes, but that's between you and me.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this throw!!! I love everything about it!! This is the second one I have bought and, to be honest, it will not be the last!! I love the color and I love how warm and comfortable it is without being overly warm. It washes and dries wonderfully. I love that it is made of 100% cotton." —mona & lauren
Get it from Amazon for $29.89+ (available in four styles and eight colors).
5. A eucalyptus shower bunch certain to transform your regular boring shower into a relaxing spa-like experience. You'll be shocked at how classy your guests think you are when they head into your bathroom and see this dangling from the shower head.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based small biz Eucalyptus Blooms sells all sorts of fragrant products from scented potpourri and sachets to lavender-infused loofahs and soaps.
The steam from the shower releases the aromas of fresh eucalyptus, which opens up sinuses and fuels relaxation. It even comes with a stainless steel stick-on hook for easy hanging!
Promising review: "So impressed! It made such a difference in my shower. It was a major upgrade to the space and the experience. Arrived in great condition and looks just like pictures. Plus the included hook made for quick, easy and sturdy hanging. Highly recommend!" —Tara Finkelstein
Get it from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $14.06+ (originally $18.75+; available in five quantities).
6. A set of acrylic drawer pulls that sure beat the dinged up knobs that came on your childhood dresser/builder-grade kitchen cabinets. If my mom has taught me anything, it's to press pause on throwing out old furniture and see what new hardware can do instead.
7. Or — if your home is full of Ikea furniture (no shame in that game, btw) — check out high-end sofa legs, bed legs, dresser knobs, and cabinet pulls from Prettypegs. Since they're made specifically for furniture from the iconic Swedish brand, there's no weird retrofitting involved.
8. A baroque-inspired mirror — with a gorg gilded frame — if you've long dreamt of owning ***that*** Anthropologie mirror but don't want to take out a second mortgage on your home in order to do so.
Promising review: "I hopped on the gold ornate mirror trend and spent a long time trying to find one within my budget. I was worried at first because there weren’t any reviews when I first bought this. It looked amazing online and was the perfect size so I went ahead and got it. I am THRILLED with this purchase!!! One of the best things I’ve gotten from Amazon. It’s beautiful and exactly how it looks in the pics. It came four-ish days faster than estimated. It’s perfect for my makeup desk. If there were different sizes of the same mirror I would buy all of them." —McKinlee Mayer
Get it from Amazon for $97.99+ (available in four sizes and five finishes).
9. A set of two boho sideboards with rattan doors capable of hiding all your living room electronics and board game collection so they don't interfere with your carefully crafted aesthetic.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this cabinet for my awkward bathroom space that needed additional storage. It really spruced up the room and I have already received so many compliments on it. It was fairly easy to assemble; I did it by myself in about an hour and a half… even though I probably could have gotten it done faster with an extra set of hands. The cabinet is very cute and trendy with the 'boho chic' look that I have going on in my house, and it is very sturdy and spacious inside." —Missy F.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in various finishes and sizes).
10. A spa-like bamboo bath mat so you can toss that microfiber one that never quite dries and leaves your compact washroom smelling musty.
Promising review: "Really appealing to the eye, looks great in our bathroom. Have not had any issues with cleaning it in the two+ years or so that we have had it. The water tends to pool up underneath (especially when your husband jumps straight out of the shower without a towel), but a quick towel dry will help with that. Overall well-manufactured product that can withstand 250 pounds of weight without breaking. I recommend it." —D.E. Crossen
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four sizes and three finishes).
11. An area rug that'll not only transform any room it's put in, but also save you hundreds in the long run as it's MACHINE WASHABLE. Because let's be real, we've all been eating a Chipotle burrito and gotten to that part where it feels safe to take the rest of the tinfoil off only for it to rip open and expel sour cream, salsa, and rice all over you and the floor.
I bought this after spending a wildddddd amount of money on other rugs that quickly stained and fell victim to my children — two demon cats that I love more than the world but they scratch the ish out of my rugs. This has basically no "pile" length, so they aren't able to grab onto anything or pull it which is the first major win for me. Next, it seriously doesn't stain. I've spilled drinks and dripped ketchup and ofc the cats have puked and, so far, nothing has stuck after a lil' spritz with a rug cleaner. It also sticks really easily to the rug pad (thanks to a non-slip backing). It'll be wrinkled when you first get it, but fear not because after a few days it relaxes and ultimately doesn't move around, which is key. All in all, I am obsessed and have now replaced all the rugs in my home these.
Get it from Rugs USA for $75+ (originally $187.50+; available in six sizes).