41 Home Products With Before And After Photos That Simply Can't Be Ignored

1. A tube of silicone grout whitener if you're dealing with mold and mildew that will 👏 not 👏 go 👏 away 👏 no matter how much you clean it.
The gel formula is safe to use on/around windows, sinks and baths, shower-heads, pools, tiles, silicone sealant, and more. Leave it on the area you're looking to clean for six to eight hours (no scrubbing required). Some reviewers with really bad mold/mildew note that leaving it on for longer and/or doing a second round of cleaning made a huge difference!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. Since we bought this place, we figured we had to fix the caulking because we tried every cleaner we know to get rid of this gross shower mold. Before we decided to fix...we gave this a shot. Now the shower is like new; probably didn't even need to wait the 5 hours, but glad we did. Saved so much time, labor, and money. 🙌" —Nacho Average Review
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
2. A set of thick velvet slipcovers that'll give your living room a massive makeover for just $50 — no new couch necessary. Whether you're sick of the color of your current sofa or need to hide some serious stains, these are fit for the job.
This set also comes with nonslip straps that'll prevent your cushions from shifting out of place.
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. Love!" —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $47.49+ (available in five sizes and 10 colors).
3. A roll of faux marble contact paper ready to breathe new life into tired tiles or scratched and stained vanities for just ten bucks.
Promising review: "So Pinteresting! I used this adhesive film to turn two cheap Ikea tables into less-cheap-looking Ikea tables because I'm not made of money but I would like others to believe I am. Super simple to use and a ton of it for the price I was really pleased overall. The pattern actually looks like marble not a weird pixel-y repetitive pattern so that's great as well. Also it was delivered same day which was miraculous as my DIY inspiration tends to fade approximately 48 hours after I discover a project I want to do." —Spencer House
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in two sizes and 11 finishes).
4. A set of six dimmable under-cabinet light strips that'll instantly add ambiance to any space you see fit be it your kitchen, closet, desk, or wardrobe. They're also remote controlled, so you can turn on the wow factor even if you're comfortable on the couch.
Each kit comes with six pre-cut LED light strips (9.8 feet in total) and adhesive strips for mounting. The 17-key remote can control basic functions like turning the lights on/off, setting a timer, dimming the lights, etc. Plus, it works at distances up to 60 feet.
Promising review: "Awesome product!! I love the ease of installation and the extra included pieces for a good fit. Perfect for adding some much-needed light to my dark kitchen. Dimmable and comes with a remote! There's no downside!" —Breezy Lady
Get a set of six from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
5. A Wet & Forget weekly cleaner you can spritz on your shower walls and tub after you're done cleaning yourself. Leave it on overnight — no scrubbing necessary — and just wash it off the next time you're in the shower!
Promising review: "It is amazing how well this stuff works. After showering/bathing, just spray it on. With the next use of the shower/tub, it will be clean. Now, if your bath area has a lot of build up, it may take a couple of applications to get things clean. I spray it on every 5 to 7 days and other than that, I have not needed to scrub anything." —LesG
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents and various sizes).
6. Or if your tub needs a deep clean first — a drill brush attachment kit which enables you to blast away dirt and grime with little elbow grease and lots of power-tool-enabled muscle instead.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!).
Promising review: "Among the chores around the house that I do, but do not enjoy, I must say showers/tubs rank right at the top of the list. This kit has been an absolute life-saver. I attach it to a drill and in minutes, my showers and tubs look brand new, scrubbed to a showroom new shine and with a third of the effort required in the past. This cuts my tub/shower/sink cleaning time by about two-thirds, maybe more. I can't get over how easily this scrubs away soap scum and rust stains. Buy this. Do it now." —Sarah Ginter
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).
7. Some Goo Gone kitchen degreaser sure to come in clutch when you have an "I NEED TO CLEAN EVERYTHINGGGGG" day and are horrified to see what's been hiding on the walls behind your oven.
8. A professional-strength grout cleaner that can remove years — yes, years — of grime from your home's floors. Turns out, you had white grout all along. Who knew? 🤷♀️
Promising review: "I never leave reviews on Amazon but this grout cleaner definitely deserved a review. I tried three other cleaners before buying Grout-eez, and they did nothing but waste my time and money. Grout-eez got my grout perfectly clean in no time, plus it was easy to use and no odor. I'll never use another grout cleaner." —Tyler
Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in two sizes).
9. Or if your floors are truly too far gone for that — an ink-depositing grout pen whose long-lasting, nontoxic pigment can conceal years of stains. If you've scrubbed, scrubbed, and scrubbed some more — all without result — then submit to the stains and just get this.
Promising review: "Holy cow! I never thought my stained grout would look so good! These pens are so amazing. After a little priming, they go forever! They cover very well and are super easy to use and cover the darkest of stains! I am buying four more to cover the rest of the house. The tip does not get into the very end of a line due to the border, but I prime it a bit for excess paint and push it in with my finger. Also, this is great for those deep small holes or grooves that are in the tile that leave dirt spots that are almost impossible to get out. Just prime it over the hole and rub it in with your finger, and wipe off the rest. I have very light beige tile, and the beige color pens blend perfectly. I would NOT recommend white unless you have very while tile. This beige will blend well with white as well. Cannot beat it for the price and the amazing job this pen does. One pen will cover about a 3x20-foot area no problem." —NatJH
Get it from Amazon for $8.09+ (available with narrow or wide tip).
10. An ~eco-friendly~ oven cleaner with a blend of plant- and mineral-derived purifying and disinfecting ingredients including eucalyptus, lemon, and peppermint oils, pumice stone, and baking soda.
Everneat is a Fairfield, Connecticut–based all-natural cleaning shop from Claudia and Angelo Zimmermann. Their oven cleaner comes with a professional-grade metallic scrubber you can use to scrub your appliance before wiping it down with a microfiber cloth.
Promising review: "Like many I moved into a house with a used oven. Keeping the typical grease and cooking messes at bay over the years has been a challenge, especially because of its placement in the kitchen (up against a wall in a corner). I tried vinegar and baking soda, Dawn dish soap, then fume-free Easy-Off, which, although effective, is more of a hassle to apply and remove (and wasteful, since I have to cover the heating elements with aluminum foil). Saw this product online and liked the non-chemical ingredients, and decided based on the reviews that it was worth a try. It's not cheap, but this is the only thing that got almost all the residue off my oven surfaces. Nice smell and didn't leave any scratches or marks. I highly recommend rinsing thoroughly and drying with a microfiber cloth for best results." —Irish Eyes
Get it from Amazon or Etsy for $19.99+ (available in a plastic or glass container).