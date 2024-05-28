26 Affordable Home Products Reviewers Say You Won't Regret Buying

1. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows because you haven't replaced yours in ohhh, three or four years? If they have sweat marks and unexplained stains... they're a lost cause, boo.
Promising review: "I’ve been on the hunt to buy a down pillow like the ones I slept on at the top-rated Loews Hotel in Philly. This is that pillow! I’ve bought pillows online many times but nothing compared. This is the first pillow I’ve ever bought that didn’t hurt my neck or make me regret spending the money. I will absolutely be ordering another set! Absolutely the comfiest pillow, you won’t regret it. I never write reviews but just had to because I know the search for pillows is difficult when you can’t feel them. I promise you won’t regret it!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in two sizes).
2. A magnetic stove shelf on which you can stack your go-to spices, oils, and kitschy salt and pepper shakers. It's also a convenient place to dry out a turkey wishbone if your family is into that tradition.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.
Promising review: "The shelf is elegant in its simplicity. You place it on top of your stove and the strong magnets do the rest. I got so tired of having to retrieve spice containers we stored along the top of our stove, that dropped behind to the floor. This shelf eliminates that situation all together, plus has great capacity. If we had another stove, I'd order another StoveShelf! Buy one, you won't regret it!!" —Mr2xfour
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in three sizes and finishes).
3. A new duvet so you can swap up the look of your bedroom for less. Furniture is costly and often requires assembly, but fresh linens? You can snag that for less than $30!
Promising review: "10/10. Would buy again. I absolutely love this duvet cover. I bought it to replace my West Elm duvet cover and can't believe how much I love it. It is incredibly soft and was easy to put on my duvet with the ties that come built-in. It is a great quality for a very reasonable price. I bought a full-size duvet cover for my queen-size duvet and it fits perfectly to give that fluffy duvet look." —Laura Baggaley
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and in 28 colors).
4. And a deep pocket sheet set that won't pop off the second you turn over in your sleep. Imagine that!!!!
PS: The set even comes with four pillowcases so all of your bases are covered.
Promising review: "I love linens and am very picky about fabrics, softness and durability. I ordered two sets for my bed. After sleeping on them and washing several times, I ordered two more sets for both of our spare bedrooms. I am also going to purchase several pairs for Christmas gifts. They fit my king bed very well and the softness and cuddly feeling you get sleeping on them is beyond wonderful. Buy a pair. You won't regret it!" —Mimi Freeman
Get them from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and in nine colors).
5. A 3D window film for some extra privacy and a kaleidoscopic light show whenever the sun rises.
Each tile you buy is peel-and-stick, so it's super easy to use!
Promising review: "I decided to do some updating in my home starting with the interior of my front door. I thought this window film looked nice online and decided to give it a chance. It's beautiful! My son loves the rainbow effect on the floor when the sun shines directly at the windows. It's a great product! You won't regret it!" —Kelsy Cohrs
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
To learn more about this, check out "Everyone Should Consider Getting This Window Film And Filling Their Home With Rainbows."
6. A discreet cord cover to hide the cables that trail down from your mounted TV. Since you rent, you sadly can't punch a hole in the wall to hide them HGTV style, but this works too.
Promising review: "This is the perfect solution for hiding a cord! It looks like it is just a part of the base board. Mine is covering a cable wire only, but I think they are big enough to hide more than one cord if needed. I didn’t cut mine, and I bought two. You can tell where the two meet if you look closely. However, I do not think anyone would notice. I can’t believe I let our cable cord sit across the floor for this long. I wish I would have found these sooner!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.79+ (available in three sizes and five colors).
7. A rotating makeup/skincare organizer ideal for freeing up space on your vanity or bathroom counter. Now you won't need a photographic memory to recall where you put your moisturizer.
If you're trying to size up the stand vs. your collection, the manufacturer says it can hold roughly 60 makeup brushes and 30 products be it lipstick, nail polish, skincare, etc.
Promising review: "You won't regret buying this! I have NEVER written a review before but this product is a game-changer. It assembles in a snap without tools and the heights are adjustable — which is so handy! Having everything in one place and organized makes the morning makeup routine a breeze. Only wish I'd bought it sooner!" —Jeannine T
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
8. A down alternative duvet insert that'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.
Promising review: "This is the BEST comforter I own! I debated buying for a while and finally did it! When it arrived it was vacuum sealed. Opened it up and it quickly fluffed up! I ordered the California King. I chose to keep mine out of a cover because it is so delightful on the skin! I am amazed at the comfort of something so reasonably priced!!!!!! You won't regret getting this!!!" —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and in 12 colors/designs).
9. A deceivingly affordable faux-fur throw you can cuddle up underneath when the world is just too much to bear.
Promising review: "I love this one more than the one I’ve had for years and have been looking for another one like it! This one is BRIGHT WHITE and SUPER SOFT!!! I’m in love with this and so are my little Yorkies!! You won’t regret buying this!!" —Sharlene
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three sizes and 19 colors).
10. A fur-eliminating broom capable of squeegeeing enough fur from your carpet that if magically animated — you know, like those brooms in Fantasia — it would transform into a Pekingese.
Promising review: "I don't know how I've lived this long without this tool. I used this on my carpeted areas and was shocked at the amount of dog hair within my carpet. I have a German Shepherd and a Dyson vacuum; I thought I was covered. Then, I purchased this little gem and, to my surprise, there is a LOT of dog hair in my carpet. I kinda 'rake' my carpet before vacuuming now and it finds all kinds of embedded hair in my carpet and brings it up in tufts. Works wonderfully! Just buy it because you won't regret it. It's fairly inexpensive and so, so worth it. Highly recommend." —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in eight configurations).
11. A frameless mirror in a trendy amorphous shape that looks so ~aesthetic~ when artfully arranged behind your luxe candles, eau de parfums, and serums.
12. A shower curtain liner with pockets because you've been on a search for the best facial cleanser and you've accumulated ~12 new bottles in the process.
FYI the curtain has nine mesh pockets which are able to hold items up to 1 pound each, so just don't go throwing a mega-size conditioner in there, okay?
Promising review: "Genius product. I'm a girl who loves my bath products and hates clutter. I've used shower caddies before but they tend to fall forward or are unbalanced and can create quite the ruckus if a suction cup fails. This liner solves all those issues and makes the bath look so much more tidy. I love it and have told anyone who will listen that it's a genius product. Buy this... You won't regret it." —TrojanSarah
Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in three colors).
