31 Helpful Things For Anyone Who Knows They're “The Messy Roommate” And Wants To Change

1. A set of silicone stove counter gap covers so you won't attract unwanted critters after flinging pasta into the half-inch crevice for the third time this week. We all know nobody is actually cleaning it out (don't try to lie to us), so go ahead and do yourself a favor.
The covers just slip right into the gap — there's no adhesive involved — so you can easily remove and clean them whenever necessary.
Promising review: "I've been using these for about a week on my new freestanding range. When they removed my old range, I was really surprised to see how much stuff had slipped through! Now, when I cook, I can see the splatters and seasonings left on the silicone that would have fallen between the stove and the counter. These gap fillers really do clean up easily, too. Although they are that extra thing to clean, I prefer that to knowing there's a mess hiding in the cracks." —JMom
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and colors).
2. A simply genius beard bib you can throw on and suction cup to your bathroom mirror when it's time for a trim. That way, you don't shower your shared vanity with spiky lil' hairs that are IMPOSSIBLE to get off of your bar soap and toothbrush.
Promising review: "Finally bought this for my husband, and I’m not sure why I waited so long. He would always shave over a towel, ball the towel up to 'clean it up when he got home from work,' forget to tell me, and then I’d see it on the bathroom floor or counter, pick it up to throw it in the washer (unaware of what surprise was inside), and beard hair would go EVERYWHERE. My husband can fully shave and then he basically has a full beard again three days later, so this happened more times than I’d like to admit. PEOPLE, DO YOURSELVES A FAVOR AND BUY THIS NOW!" —Ashley Flaga
Get it from Amazon for $12.37+ (available in four colors).
3. An eco-friendly carpet and upholstery deodorizer to hide the fact that you've dumped lo mein on your communal living room rug not once, not twice, but thrice.
Promising review: "Great for dog odors on fabric! We sprinkled it on the couch cushions and put them in trash bags. We shook the bags and let sit for an hour or so. We used the hose of our vacuum and sucked out the air (like you're vacuum sealing). The cushions plumped right up and smelled gorgeous for several weeks. Our very allergic daughter had no problems sitting on the sofa. We also sprinkled on carpets for great deodorizing. Fine powder that goes a long way. Adding this to our regular Amazon purchases!" —Pam
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three sizes).
4. A tub of The Pink Stuff which can clean anything you throw at it, be that tires, pots and pans, stove tops, showers, or your 5-year-old's crayon wall mural.
Check it out on TikTok here! And see what Shopping Editor Heather Braga has to say:
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.67.
5. A shower curtain liner with pockets because sharing a single bathroom with other adults leaves you little space to store your stuff on the edge of the tub.
FYI the curtain has nine mesh pockets, which are able to hold items up to 1 pound each, so just don't go throwing a mega-size conditioner in there, okay?
Promising review: "I ordered this, set it up, and immediately fell in love. I live in a cramped little apartment I share with several other girls. There's almost no space for any of my personal bath stuff, and I also knock over a lot of my roommates' stuff in the process of getting in. I let the girls know they were free to put their stuff in, too, and about a week or so later every one had migrated their stuff in the curtain! It holds well, keeps items dry, and clears space in your shower so it feels a little calmer and more soothing. I honestly love this thing, and it's held up pretty well." —g. castro
Get it from Amazon for $19.13+ (available in two styles).
6. Or — if that's simply not enough — a two pack of corner shower caddies so you can gives all of your shampoos and scrubs a solid place (aka not on the floor of said shared tub) to call home.
The rustproof stainless-steel caddies come with suction mounts, so installation is easy peasy.
Promising review: "I got these for the shower in my apartment because it has no shelves, and my roommates and I have a LOT of products. They are soooo helpful with keeping the shower organized, and they're super easy to clean." —Lea
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in two sizes and five finishes).
7. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner that, once filled with water and a dash of vinegar, will steam clean the grimiest of appliances. Hot Pocket grease, butter splatters, and burnt popcorn smells are no match for her.
Promising review: "My daughter cooked ramen noodles for three minutes without any water. Needless to say, it was burnt and almost caught fire. I have scrubbed the microwave and couldn’t get the horrible smell out to the point it was giving me a headache. After several days I decided to ordered this before buying a new microwave. Got it today and used it and shocked it actually pulled most of the odor out that’s trapped in the upper vent. This $10 item saved me $200 to $400." —Angela D.
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in different sizes and packs of one or two).
8. A big ol' pumice stone on a stick poised to obliterate stubborn stains left by limescale, hard water, calcium, iron, and rust — things your automatic toilet bowl cleaner is unforch no match for.
Promising review: "What witchcraft is this?? Five minutes of rubbing with this thing, and I removed the ring that has been on my toilet for years. I had previously tried half a dozen cleaning products with zero success. I wish I would have bought this a long time ago. One tip is to open the plastic wrapper outside or over a trash can, as the white dust is annoying to clean up." —Amazon Customer
Get it on Amazon for $11.99+ (available in packs of one or two).
9. A pouch of foaming garbage disposal cleaner to eliminate the special stank that can only be produced after years of shredding up meat, produce, and whatever that mystery blob was that came out of your long-lost Tupperware.
Each pouch of lemon-scented formula gets you four uses. Dump a pack into your disposal (while off at first!), run the water just a bit, and then start it and watch as the blue foam gets to work eliminating odors and loosening up nasties that have been caught down there for who knows how long.
Promising review: "These are amazing! I was skeptical at first, but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." —KPITT
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.39.
10. A fume-free cleaner ready to erase years of baked-on drippings from the bottom of your oven. Some of them may be from you; others may be from previous tenants (let's be real — 90% are from you), but they're all gettin' wiped away now.
The formula can be sprayed on and wiped off in as little as five minutes, but for really bad messes, some reviewers suggest leaving it on overnight.
Promising review: "My roommates and I moved into a house with an oven that looked like it hadn’t been cleaned in maybe 10 years. I bought this stuff and it literally worked wonders. I first sprayed a very thick layer and let it sit for three hours, and that got the majority of it off, but there were some still SUPER stubborn spots on the bottom of the oven and the door. I sprayed a second time after thoroughly cleaning out the first and let this one sit overnight. It came off with such little effort, I audibly gasped because I was SO excited. It’s like brand new now!!! Absolutely recommend!!!" —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
11. Or an ~eco-friendly~ option with a blend of plant- and mineral-derived purifying and disinfecting ingredients including eucalyptus, lemon, and peppermint oils, pumice stone, and baking soda if your roomies prefer to keep things chemical free.
Everneat is a Fairfield, Connecticut–based all-natural cleaning shop from Claudia and Angelo Zimmermann. Their oven cleaner comes with a professional-grade metallic scrubber you can use to scrub your appliance before wiping it down with a microfiber cloth.
Promising review: "Like many, I moved into a house with a used oven. Keeping the typical grease and cooking messes at bay over the years has been a challenge. I tried vinegar and baking soda, dish soap, then fume-free Easy-Off, which, although effective, is more of a hassle to apply and remove. Saw this product online and liked the non-chemical ingredients, and decided based on the reviews that it was worth a try. It's not cheap, but this is the only thing that got almost all the residue off my oven surfaces. Nice smell and didn't leave any scratches or marks." —Irish Eyes
Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99+ (available in two scents).
12. A bottle of powdered Bar Keepers Friend that'll cut through years of dirt, hard water stains, and rust with such ease, reviewers say the only explanation is witchcraft.
The hardworking formula is safe for use on surfaces in your bathroom and kitchen — including cookware!
Promising review: "This stuff is like magic! Straight-up wizardry. I love it! I initially bought it to clean my sink, which is porcelain and even though it's not even a year old, is just holding on to all the coffee and tea staining. I'd say it took less than a minute after making a paste with Bar Keepers Friend to clean the sink up to a nearly new shine. I've used it in the sink, in the bathroom, to clean stainless steel pots and pans on a 17-year-old Revereware tea kettle (which I thought would never be restored to its former loveliness, btw). This is a product that I will buy again and again and will happily recommend to anyone." —Nicci Stephenson
Get it from Amazon for $6+ (available in packs of one or two).