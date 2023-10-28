1. A Wet & Forget weekly cleaner you can spritz on your shower walls and tub after you're done cleaning yourself. Leave it on overnight — no scrubbing necessary — and just wash it off the next time you're in the shower!
Promising review: "I really like the fact that this product is true to its description! I highly recommend you do a thorough and very good job of cleaning before you apply this product, or it will not make the product as effective as it should be! I highly recommend this because really, who wants to clean their shower every day? This also keeps away mold and mildew; how cool is that." —Stephanie Parker
Get it from Amazon for $20.52+ (available in two scents and packs of one or two).
2. A flat outlet plug that can be placed behind furniture or in areas where you'd like to eliminate some cord clutter.
I have an outlet next to my bed and would always have to move the mattress a bit to plug in my MacBook cord, but now that I have this I don't have to move anything. The cover is connected to an extension cord and power strip with three outlets, so it actually gives you more options than your regular ol' wall outlet.
Promising review: "Did y’all know they made these?!? I was movin' some furniture around in the guest room, and my beautiful bride just wasn’t happy with how far the dresser stood out from the the wall because of the TV plug. I did some searchin' on the old internet and found these for sale on Amazon. I put it on the outlet behind the dresser and shoved it into place. My beautiful bride was very pleased! Just so y’all know, the wall plug is indeed flat, and it’s designed to cover the whole plug when ya use it. It’s flatter’n a bug in a windscreen and works great!" —James P.
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in five different lengths/configurations).
3. A pack of Miracle-Gro water storing crystals to help your plants (both indoor and outdoor!) survive heat waves, droughts, and downpours whether they're caused by nature or your inability to keep track of their watering schedule.
Mix the crystals in with your regular potting soil, and they'll absorb water and release it when your plant is thirsty.
Promising review: "I have deck rail flower boxes, and they get full sun most of the day. I filled in the drain holes to hold more water and added these to the soil. Both made a huge difference in the quality of life for the plants. They were and still are gorgeous even if I couldn't water every day. I do have to admit I used more per planter than the recommended amount." —Pattijwr
Get it from Amazon for $12.72+ (available in packs of one or two).
4. A tube of silicone grout whitener if you're dealing with mold and mildew that will. not. go. away. no matter how much you clean it.
The gel formula is safe to use on/around windows, sinks and baths, shower-heads, pools, tiles, silicone sealant, and more. Leave it on the area you're looking to clean for six to eight hours (no scrubbing required). Some reviewers with really bad mold/mildew note that leaving it on for longer and/or doing a second round of cleaning made a huge difference!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. Since we bought this place, we figured we had to fix the caulking because we tried every cleaner we know to get rid of this gross shower mold. Before we decided to fix...we gave this a shot. Now the shower is like new; probably didn't even need to wait the 5 hours, but glad we did. Saved so much time, labor, and money. 🙌" —Nacho Average Review
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. A medication tracker you can stick to the side of any prescription you regularly forget to take. Now there'll be noooo question as to whether that headache you have is from existing solely on iced coffee or the fact that you've gone three days without your Prozac.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." —Niki
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
6. A set of bedsheet holders that are basically like suspenders for your mattress, because nothing ruins a morning like having the corner of your fitted sheet pop off as you roll over.
Each pack comes with four bands, which can stretch from 12 to 18 inches and hold adequate tension.
Promising review: "Say goodbye to re-arranging your fitted sheet every morning! My boyfriend sleeps like he’s rolling down a hill, so every morning I would wake up to the scratchy feel of my mattress cover because my soft silk fitted sheet was all over the place. Thanks to these bed bands, our sheets stay put no matter what. The only way for your fitted sheet to come off is if you manually remove these first. I wish I would have bought this so much sooner." —Khalysee
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors, two sizes, and four pack sizes).
7. A six-pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets ready to cut through lime and mineral buildup like no one's business. Used once a month, the septic-safe formula will keep your dishwasher blissfully clean and odor-free.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super-cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.54.
8. An as-seen-on-Shark-Tank seat gap filler you can pop in your center console to ensure you never drop another french fry, phone, or credit card into that evil little crevice!!!
The seat gap filler is flexible and fits into most cars. The pack comes with two gap fillers (one for both the driver and passenger sides), a sticky pad for keeping items like your phone from sliding around, and an LED car light.
Promising review: "I have to admit my expectations weren't very high. I thought it was more of a joke when my husband got this for me for Christmas. Little did I realize it would be one of my favorite gadgets ever! I don't know if I realized just how many things went missing in my seat gap. It has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole. It was easy enough to fit into my car, and it's soft! It's just like an extension of my seat, except it fits every curve of my seat! There really isn't another product that compares to this. That's why I gave it 5 stars!" —Tessa Forbes
Get a pair from Amazon for $24.99.
9. A waterproof car trash can if you have little ones who make a mess in the backseat or it's just *you* responsible for the Dunkin' cups and Taco Bell wrappers all over your front seat.
Promising review: "Great trash can for my car! Admit it, if you're looking for a car trash can, your car probably looks like it’s been to a fraternity party — even though you're a full-grown adult. Don't be embarrassed. OK, maybe you should be, but just buy this trash can and get your stuff together, one candy wrapper at a time." —LF
Get it from Amazon for $8.31+ (available in eight colors/prints).
10. A set of six dimmable under-cabinet light strips that'll instantly add ambiance to any space you see fit be it your kitchen, closet, desk, or wardrobe. They're also remote controlled, so you can turn on the wow factor even if you're comfortable on the couch.
Each kit comes with six pre-cut LED light strips (9.8 feet in total) and adhesive strips for mounting. The 17-key remote can control basic functions like turning the lights on/off, setting a timer, dimming the lights, etc. Plus, it works at distances up to 60 feet.
Promising review: "Awesome product!! I love the ease of installation and the extra included pieces for a good fit. Perfect for adding some much-needed light to my dark kitchen. Dimmable and comes with a remote! There's no downside!" —Breezy Lady
Get a set of six from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in three colors).
11. A pack of six cord bundlers so you can organize unruly appliances and electronics. No more tripping over rogue laptop chargers or KitchenAid cords.
The bundlers work like any other Command product — with damage-free adhesive.
Promising review: "I have one of these attached to almost every cord-having thing I own, and for maybe $30 in total I feel like my whole life got a face lift. My stand mixer looks better on the counter, and it stays clean even when everything else is a mess. My space heaters store so neatly in the linen closet. I have an HDMI cord bundled to the back of each TV. There's a bundler stuck between my car's dash and console, which holds two phone chargers. Truly, especially for the price, I could not recommend something more highly." —Amber Stewart
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.