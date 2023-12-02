If You're Still Stumped, Here Are 33 Gifts To Give Your Tough-To-Shop-For Significant Other

1. A Framebridge gift card so they can finally frame that print they bought two years ago. And we're not talking any old frame, no — they'll get to pick *exactly* what they want and then it'll be handcrafted before being shipped back to them.
Get it from Framebridge for $25+ (e-gift cards and physical gift cards are available).
2. A Book of the Month subscription for lit lovers who want to keep up on of-the-moment reads before they become a major motion picture.
What they get: Their choice of one of five titles a month with an option to skip a month and save their credit whenever they please. With the purchase of a six- or twelve-month gift subscription, you get a free month for yourself!
I (Rachel) have a Book of the Month subscription and love it! While trying to get back into the habit of reading this year, it's been wonderful to have a curated selection of current best-sellers to choose from. I love being able to read their descriptions of the books before choosing and haven't been disappointed yet!
Shipping info: At checkout, you'll have the option to notify the giftee via email or a print-at-home card. Boxes will then ship 5–7 business days after making your purchase.
Get a three-month subscription from Book of the Month for $49.99 (also available for six- and twelve-months).
3. The I Love Trader Joe's Cookbook with 150 different recipes that incorporate ~delish~ ingredients from the World's Best Grocery Store™
Promising review: "For Trader Joe's lovers everywhere, this is a fantastic cookbook! It is filled with hints and tips, shopping guidelines, nicely organized recipe categories, and beautiful mouthwatering pictures. I love how the recipes are noted if they are gluten-free or vegetarian, etc. I ❤ Trader Joe's and I ❤ this cookbook!" —Love My Bookish Life
Get it from Amazon for $13.69.
4. A portable massage cushion if they spend a lot of time commuting and would appreciate a deep-kneading shiatsu massage whenever they hop in the car.
Promising review: "I'm so happy with this purchase! I work in an office and I was having back pains. Now I use it every morning when I wake up, at the office, and before I go to sleep. I still haven’t use it in the car, but I’ll definitely try it soon! It made my back pains go away and relaxes my muscles. I definitely recommend this product, and it is great for the low price." —Jose
Get it from Amazon for $49.95+ (available in five colors).
5. A pair of prism spectacles for the partner that always has a boatload of work to get done but just can't drag themselves out of bed... Now, they can still clock in or finish that essay they've been dragging their feet on without even sitting upright.
Promising review: "I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge-watching but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana. My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." —Michael Boyd
Get them from Amazon for $17.98.
6. A ~luxe~ folding Squatty Potty because you *know* it's true love when you and your partner are no longer embarrassed by bodily functions.
Promising review: "Attractive and durable, and prefer this one over the old design. It fits much better in the space and it's really built tough. The ends do collapse and fold up, and it's not hard to do that when you need to. However it doesn't collapse at all when you use it. I will buy more in the future, it's a 5 star for me." —R&R
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in two styles).
7. And (while you're already at it), an easy-to-install Tushy bidet which — if you live together — will save you both serious $$$ on toilet paper and have you both feeling clean as a whistle (whatever that means).
The — dare we say it — sleek attachment requires no electrical or plumbing work to install and you can have it up and running in 10 minutes or less. It fits on round, oval, and elongated toilets, too, so you shouldn't have any issue.
Promising review: "How have I lived for 68 years without my Tushy Spa??????? ❤️ This is one of the best purchases that I have ever made! Obviously, I HIGHLY recommend it!!!!!!! I might have to buy another one to take on vacation!!! 😳" —Brenda N.
Get it from Tushy for $159 (available in 10 styles) or Amazon for $129+ (available in eight styles).
8. A "Yes Chef" hat for anyone who's still talking nonstop about The Bear and/or Jeremy Allen White. (We're guilty of the latter.)
Where'd U Get That Hat is a small business based in Washington, DC that sells embroidered hats. This cap is sure to get any wanna-be chef fired up in the kitchen.
Promising review: "High-quality hat exactly as pictured! Comfortable and adjustable. Perfect for loafing on the couch and watching The Bear." —Zoe Fisher
Get it from Where'd U Get That Hat on Etsy for $29.60 (originally $37; available in 17 hat colors and 11 thread colors).
9. A cold brew maker with — if you can even believe it — more than 49,000 5-star Amazon reviews! Just think of all the money they'll save getting their caffeine fix at home.
The cold brew maker is BPA-free, has a nonslip handle, fits in most fridge doors, and produces four servings of the good stuff. The coffee stays good for up to two weeks.
Promising review: "This is amazing! I bought this for a gift for my husband who drinks iced coffee all year long. He says it makes such a smooth-tasting and strong iced coffee. He gets two drinks out of each batch that he makes. It's easy to clean and can go in the dishwasher. It's durable — I know as I'm clumsy and have dropped it several times without an issue. We are considering getting a second one!" —rnnichole
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
10. And — if they're really always glued to their brew — a clever mug that looks like a whole pot of coffee.
Some reviewers even use this to store and display beans!
Promising review: "If you love coffee and have a sense of humor, this cup is for you. It's easy to wash, takes cold drinks and hot, and gives me giggles every time I use it. It's big enough on the rim to even do chocolate syrup drizzles for aesthetic-looking drinks. LOVE this!" —Trista Hannan
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.