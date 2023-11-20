Just 35 Fun Things To Buy Yourself Because Online Shopping Exists And You’re Only Human

1. A blackhead-removing toy you can pick and prod at with tweezers like you're performing surgery alongside your Grey's Anatomy colleagues. But for real, it helps if you're prone to picking your skin or pulling out hair when you're stressed!!
Promising review: "I have trichotillomania and really love these little guys. They help refocus my habit and the pull is very satisfying and realistic. I've had to repurchase already, and I'll reorder more in the future. Can't recommend these enough, as I've been searching for this type of tool for a long time." —Danika Hill
Get it from Amazon for $12.74+ (available in 17 styles).
2. A pair of LED light saber chopsticks sure to inspire a lil' food fight. Though I'm talking a fake one, of course, because sushi is too expensive for you to be throwing anywhere other than down your gullet.
Here's more from BuzzFeed shopping writer Emma Lord:
"As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force."
Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood
Get two pairs from Amazon for $10.97+ (available individually or in sets of two, three, or four and in 13 colors).
3. A microwaveable, lavender-scented weighted plushie that'll come in clutch whenever you're dealing with a bout of anxiety, braving a really bad tummy ache, or could just use a warm embrace.
Promising reviews: "This product changed my life. Seriously, I never knew I could love an inanimate object so much. His heavy body is so comforting, at the end of the day all I want is a hug. He even helped me quit nicotine. Instead of reaching for the Juul, I would reach for his big belly instead. I'm not even joking. This guy is the best thing I have ever spent my money on. Do yourself a favor and get a Warmie." —Bryan & Dana
"I bought this for cramps and the occasional aches and pains. He is absolutely perfect. He is so cute and adorable and I find myself reaching for him even when I am not in pain. He’s so snuggly and perfect to cuddle up with and is great for anxiety." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
4. A full-body bath pillow so you can roll off of your regular mattress and onto your submerged mattress.
Promising review: "I love this thing so much. I have a standard tub/shower that is impossible to be comfortable in. This mat made my bath usable again! The quality of this thing is great and it has a little loop for easy hanging. I now I have to set a timer to remind myself to get out the bath. I could sleep in it now." —Autumn White
Get it from Amazon for $44.85 (available in two colors).
5. And a wine/can holder because sometimes, a bath bomb just isn't enough. Real ones know that true R&R involves a chilled glass of sickly sweet Barefoot attached securely to your shower wall — not perched precariously on the lip of your tub.
Promising review: "Having a shower beer has always been a nice relaxing way to chill after a long day of work. After moving to our new home, the new bathroom didn’t have shelves to place my shower beer on. So I got to looking for this exact thing. I read some reviews that said the suction didn’t work. Well, after a month it’s still holding strong. Helpful tip, lick the suction cup and stick it on the wall. Also it can be used as a cell phone holder. This is a must for anyone that enjoys a refreshing drink while showering." —Tyler Strain
Get it from Amazon for $14.69 (available in five styles/colors).
6. A pound of cereal marshmallows if you're really only buying Lucky Charms for the charms (duh) and tossing away the rest. 😬
The delish treats come from Medley Hills Farm — a family-owned and operated small business based in Ohio.
Promising review: "Amazing! I put them in hot chocolate, Rice Krispies treats, other cereals, or just eat then by the handful. Impulse buy that totally worked out." —Maddison Helsel
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. A pair of '70s-style yellow tinted aviators you can get away with on days that are really too overcast for sunglasses but they complete your fit, so they're a nonnegotiable.
Promising review: "Obsessed with these! They fit perfectly and suit my face shape really well. I’ve been wearing them every day since I got them, and I don’t usually wear sunglasses because sometimes they distract me, lol, but these don’t. The lenses are a beautiful yellow color, they’re clear and wide, and like I said, they’re very comfortable including the nose area (I know that can be a problem with glasses for many), and I hardly notice I have them on most of the time. I have received many compliments, too, which is nice to hear! If you’re considering getting these, GET THEM. YOU WON'T REGRET THEM!!!" —Gabby
Get them from Amazon for $11.98 (available in 17 colors and packs of one or two).
8. A mini pink ATM that was def made with children in mind, but look, you simply can't be trusted with cash on hand — especially if you live near a coffeeshop with delicious $7 cold brew.
Check out this viral piggy bank in this TikTok from @kiyalastnamepetty.
The LCD screen will display your current balance, and you can set a target savings amount up to $999 to check your progress. Both coins and paper money can be deposited — it'll automatically distinguish between different coins to count them!
Promising review: "I loved that me and my husband were able to save more than $1,000 in less than a month. This helped with 'out of sight, out of mind,' and it was a cute way to look forward to putting money in every week." —Jonathan Chavez
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
9. Or — if that's too basic — an uncanny valley-esque piggy bank that will either delight you or come for you in the middle of a sleep paralysis episode. It's really a toss-up — just don't say we didn't warn you.
The money-eating piggy bank accepts all standard change and it'll automatically open its mouth when it senses your hand.
Promising reviews: "This thing legitimately gave me a bit of anxiety when I first unboxed it. It was way creepier than expected. I think it might help me not be afraid of this one doll in my house I have nightmares about. This is much worse. I wouldn't recommend this for kids at all, but as a gag gift or interrogation tool I would say go for it." —mysticalkiwi
"Pink and horrifying. Right up my alley. I love this sucker. It sits there and judges me. It's sitting here and judging me now while I write this. 10/10 great companion, just don't get on its bad side." —Delaney Gillpatrick
Get it on Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).
10. An adorable mushroom nightlight, because no matter your age, the dark can be a scary thing — especially when you're stealthily sneaking into the kitchen to grab a midnight snack.
11. A set of nostalgic NES cartridge coasters sure to bring you back to simpler childhood days when you spent hourssss playing Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong in your mom's basement.
Promising review: "Everyone talks about them and wants them! This has been an amazing gift! Something simple and not expensive to just surprise someone else. The size seems perfect for all kind of drinks and so far they don’t seem to be getting ruined by the water so they are perfect! I had recommended them for friends as they keep asking where I got them." —Isaira
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $10.
12. A smol, octupus-shaped exfoliating stick that gently removes blackheads, whiteheads, and excess sebum so your T-zone can get a much-deserved breather.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, and then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
13. A memory foam baguette wrist rest to keep your arms stress-free from the time you log on to Slack to the time you close your computer for the night (4:59:59 p.m.).
Promising review: "Ever want to be the source of both envy and disdain by your coworkers? Ever want to just relax on a nice, soft baguette? Now you can! I was worried this bread was gonna be a little stinky out of the package, but it actually had zero odor. It came in a super cute bag that looked just like what you'd pick up your long loaf in at the grocery! PSA: It does have a tag that says 'Congrats on your marriage' or similar, so if you're sending this as a gift, it's good to know. Overall very squishy and hilarious. Perfect for a wrist rest, or just to carry in your back pocket for emergencies." —Meg R.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
14. A set of blooming tea balls for the tea drinker who is eager to show everyone that looseleaf can be just as aesthetic as latte art!!!
Reviewers say the balls can be steeped multiple times with good results. You might also want to pick up a clear teapot or mug so your giftee can fully enjoy the blooms.
Promising review: "Great flavor! I gave these as gifts and they were very well received. Combined the tea chest with the tea pot. It is like a piece of art that you drink. Just such a unique gift to give." —Amazon Customer
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $29.95.