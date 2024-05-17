BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

32 Products For The Person Whose Home Style Could Best Be Described As “Eclectic”

Picks for people who want every piece to be a *conversation piece*

Chelsea Stuart
by Chelsea Stuart

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A "this actually is my first rodeo" needlepoint pillow you can place out on the couch in plain view so friends know what they're getting themselves into when they come over for inagural fondue night. 

Decorative pillow with
Amazon

If you love this style but the saying simply isn't for you, check out all of Furbish Studio's other designs! 

Get it from Amazon for $112

2. Live Laugh Limp Bizkit banner if pom poms just aren't your style but Fred Durst is... hence your Spotify account playing "Nookie" the second you fire it up. 

Wall decor with the phrase
Amazon

Promising review: "This is one of my fav purchases from Amazon because it's freaking hilarious. I got this for my bf as a random gift and he loooves it 😂 It is super easy to assemble. (you do have to assemble yourself)" —Ana Perez

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

3. A brass "poop deck" sign because, much to your mom's chagrin, bathroom humor didn't leave your lexicon when you turned 30. 

Sign reads
Bathroom door slightly ajar with humorous
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This could easily be my favorite Amazon purchase ever! It’s hilarious! It’s such a good quality, size, weight, color. I did a two-day refresh of the bathroom, and I had a flimsy little rack over the toilet. It was ugly, dusty, and falling apart. I built a simple shelf box that also wasn’t pretty, so I went to search 'bathroom decor', and that’s when I found this gem! I hope it makes my husband laugh when he sees it! The bathroom is not done, but at least it has some jewelry now!" —Stacey M. 

Get it from Amazon for $6.95

4. An animal-themed paper holder so dang cute, you will give it a name and complex backstory that gets relayed to every guest who drops by. 

Stack of toilet paper rolls on a holder with an animal paw base, next to a disinfectant wipes container
www.amazon.com

Promising reviews: "If dopamine decor is your thing, this dinosaur is for you! I love him so much!" —M. Wagner

"I kept looking for something different to organize my scrunchies. If you don't have a ton of them but want them neat, this paper towel holder works perfectly. It's a whimsical look that I love." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $18.60+ (available in eight designs).

5. pair of astronaut bookends to really hammer home that "Houston, we have a problem" when it comes to spending money on space-themed decor. 

Bookshelf with action figures and various movie DVD cases, including 'Transformers' and 'Fight Club'
Astronaut figure bookend supporting a row of children's books on a shelf
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I wanted something interesting and stylish to hold my mostly sci-fi 4K Blu-ray DVDs, and these are absolutely awesome. Well made, vivid colors, and so cute. The weight is enough to hold these DVDs in place or even books if you must. I love them. Perfect purchase." —The Victor

Get the set of two from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors). 

6. An iridescent shell lamp that says "the interior design world is my oyster."

Pearlescent shell-shaped lamp with a glowing pearl inside
A shiny clamshell dish with yellow-lensed glasses and jewelry with the removable pearl next to it
Amazon

The battery-powered pearl light can even be removed from the ceramic shell base and carried around!!!

Promising review: "This is a pretty and unique light but be aware, the battery only lasts about 48 hours. It is quirky and unique mood lighting." —T3268

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in two colors).

7. A stacked dice vase if you wouldn't mind your home taking on the look of a Vegas drive-thru wedding chapel. Scratch wouldn't mind... you'd actually LOVE that. 

A coffee table with decorative items including a vase with pampas grass, candles, beaded coaster, and a golden orb
Three stacked dice with a bouquet of red flowers on top against a gray background
www.amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "Adding a touch of originality to my home decor was a game-changer, literally! 🎲 The pretty dice vase brought a splash of Vegas glamour to my space, turning ordinary into extraordinary. Its unique charm captivates, making it a standout piece that sparks conversation. A delightful blend of style and playfulness — a definite win for any home! 🌟" —Noah McPhee

Get it from Amazon for $32.95 (available in three colors).

8. An adorable tulip floor lamp *some* might call tacky or cheugy, but *I* would call perfect in absolutely every way.

The white tulip lamp with leafy body
Urban Outfitters

Promising review: "PERFECT!! Super heavy, sturdy base, super easy to assemble, adorable, I love it so much!! Worth the price tag for its cuteness, IMO :)" —stinkygirl

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $199 (available in two colors). 

9. A roll of app-controlled LED rope lights you can use to create random squiggles on your living wall OR spell out naughty words. Your choice. 

a reviewer's cherry light
another reviewer's rope light behind their TV
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I wanted lights for my new bedroom, but I didn’t want the traditional LED strip lights that are super popular. These are so sleek and customizable, I had to take the plunge!... The package came with 25 adhesive clips...Overall, I really love this product, and I hope it lasts a long time!" —Gabriel

Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in three sizes).

10. A pack of Gameboy wall decals if your rental kitchen is cursed with a drab white fridge and you'll do anything to spice it up. 

The kitchen magnets arranged to make the side of a fridge look like a game boy
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because I knew my boyfriend would laugh and appreciate the heck out of it...My boyfriend plays video games and has a fair share of Cowboy Bebop figurines, so when I saw it, I knew he'd get a kick out of it. 11/10 would buy it again just for another chance to see his reaction. And honestly, it looks great [and] transformed a boring white fridge we paid no mind to a clever and cute conversation piece that ~also~ serves a function." —Olivia

Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

11. candle warmer lamp with a whimsical floral shade should you be the type who avoids overhead lighting like the plague. (It's me... I'm that type.)

A gold-stemmed lamp with a flower-shaped bulb shining light down on a warmed candle
green and pink warmer lamp with a candle placed under it
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This is a beautiful candle warmer and it works splendidly. I would recommend that anyone looking for a candle warmer that warms from a heating lamp get this one as long as they love the flower look. I do!" —reader

Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in seven styles). 