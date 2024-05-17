32 Products For The Person Whose Home Style Could Best Be Described As “Eclectic”

1. A "this actually is my first rodeo" needlepoint pillow you can place out on the couch in plain view so friends know what they're getting themselves into when they come over for inagural fondue night.
If you love this style but the saying simply isn't for you, check out all of Furbish Studio's other designs!
Get it from Amazon for $112.
2. A Live Laugh Limp Bizkit banner if pom poms just aren't your style but Fred Durst is... hence your Spotify account playing "Nookie" the second you fire it up.
3. A brass "poop deck" sign because, much to your mom's chagrin, bathroom humor didn't leave your lexicon when you turned 30.
Promising review: "This could easily be my favorite Amazon purchase ever! It’s hilarious! It’s such a good quality, size, weight, color. I did a two-day refresh of the bathroom, and I had a flimsy little rack over the toilet. It was ugly, dusty, and falling apart. I built a simple shelf box that also wasn’t pretty, so I went to search 'bathroom decor', and that’s when I found this gem! I hope it makes my husband laugh when he sees it! The bathroom is not done, but at least it has some jewelry now!" —Stacey M.
Get it from Amazon for $6.95.
4. An animal-themed paper holder so dang cute, you will give it a name and complex backstory that gets relayed to every guest who drops by.
Promising reviews: "If dopamine decor is your thing, this dinosaur is for you! I love him so much!" —M. Wagner
"I kept looking for something different to organize my scrunchies. If you don't have a ton of them but want them neat, this paper towel holder works perfectly. It's a whimsical look that I love." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.60+ (available in eight designs).
5. A pair of astronaut bookends to really hammer home that "Houston, we have a problem" when it comes to spending money on space-themed decor.
Promising review: "I wanted something interesting and stylish to hold my mostly sci-fi 4K Blu-ray DVDs, and these are absolutely awesome. Well made, vivid colors, and so cute. The weight is enough to hold these DVDs in place or even books if you must. I love them. Perfect purchase." —The Victor
Get the set of two from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors).
6. An iridescent shell lamp that says "the interior design world is my oyster."
The battery-powered pearl light can even be removed from the ceramic shell base and carried around!!!
Promising review: "This is a pretty and unique light but be aware, the battery only lasts about 48 hours. It is quirky and unique mood lighting." —T3268
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in two colors).
7. A stacked dice vase if you wouldn't mind your home taking on the look of a Vegas drive-thru wedding chapel. Scratch wouldn't mind... you'd actually LOVE that.
Promising review: "Adding a touch of originality to my home decor was a game-changer, literally! 🎲 The pretty dice vase brought a splash of Vegas glamour to my space, turning ordinary into extraordinary. Its unique charm captivates, making it a standout piece that sparks conversation. A delightful blend of style and playfulness — a definite win for any home! 🌟" —Noah McPhee
Get it from Amazon for $32.95 (available in three colors).
8. An adorable tulip floor lamp *some* might call tacky or cheugy, but *I* would call perfect in absolutely every way.
Promising review: "PERFECT!! Super heavy, sturdy base, super easy to assemble, adorable, I love it so much!! Worth the price tag for its cuteness, IMO :)" —stinkygirl
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $199 (available in two colors).
9. A roll of app-controlled LED rope lights you can use to create random squiggles on your living wall OR spell out naughty words. Your choice.
Promising review: "I wanted lights for my new bedroom, but I didn’t want the traditional LED strip lights that are super popular. These are so sleek and customizable, I had to take the plunge!... The package came with 25 adhesive clips...Overall, I really love this product, and I hope it lasts a long time!" —Gabriel
Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in three sizes).
10. A pack of Gameboy wall decals if your rental kitchen is cursed with a drab white fridge and you'll do anything to spice it up.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because I knew my boyfriend would laugh and appreciate the heck out of it...My boyfriend plays video games and has a fair share of Cowboy Bebop figurines, so when I saw it, I knew he'd get a kick out of it. 11/10 would buy it again just for another chance to see his reaction. And honestly, it looks great [and] transformed a boring white fridge we paid no mind to a clever and cute conversation piece that ~also~ serves a function." —Olivia
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.