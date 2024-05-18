This List Will Help You Discover Your Pet’s New Fave Toy, So Don’t Skip It

1. A fuzzy, purring cat toy that helps calm kitties with anxiety. If your pandemic babe simply can't be separated from you or their siblings for any period of time, this is certainly worth a shot.
The toy purrs for a solid two minutes when squeezed or cuddled so your cat can activate it on their own.
Promising review: "I was super skeptical but I'm glad that I was wrong. I foster kittens. Some love it. Some couldn't care less. The reason I gave it 5 stars is because my special needs kitten finds such comfort in this toy. Corey was diagnosed with Cerebellar Hypoplasia. His motor skills, coordination, and balance were compromised in utero. He has head shakes and his back left leg is weak. He is my little loner boy. I was so happy to see him loving this toy! I just added four more on my foster wish list." —Michham
2. A tough-as-nails cactus toy for superrrrr chewers who rip apart anything you put in front of them. With durable rubber bristles, this also doubles as a doggie toothbrush so — unbeknownst to them — it'll help keep their teeth and gums in tip-top shape.
Promising review: "Okay, so I never leave reviews, but this toy is the best thing I have ever bought for my Pit. He usually tears apart Kongs the day of, and this thing has been around SIX MONTHS, and he’s barely done any damage. It’s his favorite toy and is always his first pick in his toy basket. 11/10." —Hunter Hicks
3. A self-grooming toy if your babies need 24/7 scritches and scratches and they just don't get the fact that you can't do that while you sleep/eat/use the bathroom or that you only have two hands, ya know?
Promising review: "Now I bought this out of the fact that my cat likes to rub her face on EVERYTHING, so I thought she would like this and she absolutely LOVES THIS. Usually you think cheap cat things like this wouldn't work, and I thought the same, then my cat rubbed her face on it and it was like holy cow this actually works, like my cat actually likes this. A whole new experience tbh." —Raychelle Schar
4. A soccer ball with various pull tabs which make it an A+ option for dogs who have no thoughts behind their eyes — just dreams of 24/7 fetch.
Promising review: "This is my dog's favorite toy, and also mine because it tires him out! I love that I can kick it around like a regular soccer ball, and that my dog can thrash it around with the tags that are attached to it. It is great for fetch, and it tires out my dog because it is heavier than a tennis ball. For a longer-distance toss, I punt it or throw it by the tags. For size reference, the large is the size of a kid's sized soccer ball, not a standard one." —sharon arnez
5. A cat dancing toy that literally costs less than $4 (it's just a steel wire with some rolled cardboard on the end) but proves IRRESISTIBLE to kitty babies the world over.
Promising review: "This is the best $ I've ever spent on a cat toy. She goes WILD! Even GLADLY flew into a TV once cause she was flying after it. No harm, she just grabbed it in her mouth, trotted to the kitchen, and continued to chase! I don't know if it looks like a bug to them or what but I'm getting one for every cat owner I know. It's such a surprisingly great buy. I think even Big Cats would like this. Buy it now! It's only a few bucks :)" —ShawnaO Reviews
6. A ChuckIt! ball launcher for pups who are *always* game to make fetch happen. Plus, this way, you don't have to pick up slobbery balls. It's a win-win.
Promising review: "This, honestly, is my dog's favorite toy. We leave it out in the garage for use when we take him out in the yard. He heads right to his toy storage and waits for me to pull it out. It's so easy to use, even for someone with weak muscles like myself. I can get some pretty great distance from the ball chucker. He gets awesome exercise retrieving the ball and returning it. I highly recommend this product!!! You won't be disappointed. Highly durable and so easy to use!!!" —Katherine Hawkes
7. A self-rocking teaser toy sure to tempt feisty bebes with its unpredictable movements, fluffy feathers, and colorful ribbons.
Promising review: "This is small but mighty. My cat loves to tap this and watch it bounce. Sometimes I pick it up and he likes to chase the feathers and ribbons. Love how small it is; it's easy to put away when we are cleaning or take it with us on the go." —Amanda Smith
8. A launcher with 20 colorful pom-pom balls if your kitty loves to play fetch but doesn't quite understand the whole bring it back part of the game. This will buy you a whole lot more time so you can shoot of multiple before you have to get off the couch and venture into the kitchen or bedroom in order to retrieve the balls.
Promising review: "My cats love to carry things like this around the house. When these came, I just opened the package and threw them all out at once. I thought my kitties' eyes were going to pop out of their heads when they saw the cloud of pom-poms falling on them. Super fun." —Kindle Customer
9. A Jolly Ball that owners of German Shepherds, Border Collies, Boxers, Pit Bulls, and mutts of all shapes and sizes say is nearly indestructible! One pet parent also says it's a great way to release pent-up "squirrel aggression" LOL.
Promising review: "I have ywo dogs (a Rottie and a Pit mix) and they are 100% obsessed with their Jolly Balls. Hands down their favorite toy ever. Downside is that they really want someone to be throwing them at all times which gets super annoying. We have gone through about a dozen in the past few years. The excitement when they get a shipment with new ones is adorable and kind of makes up for how annoying they are begging to play all the time!!" —Jennifer A
10. A "jingle and roll" cat kicker toy laced with organic catnip, silvervine, and valerian root so intoxicating, they might just get their fill of scratching and biting it instead of their siblings or your arm.
HoffnPaw Pet Toys is a small, Chicago-based biz that creates handmade, eco-friendly pet toys. Owner David says his cats Sweetp and Simba serve as his inspiration.
Promising review: "She's obsessed! My cat has not let go of her new favorite toy since I took it out of the package. In fact, she's currently napping atop it. Excellent construction, fast shipping, and very communicative seller." —Sarah Mersch
11. A plush toy with reinforced seams and chew-resistant lining if your pup loves to turn their toys into what I call "flat babies" — AKA stuffing-less skins. This should give even the most persistent nibblers a run for their money.
Promising review: "Ordered a bunch of new toys for my Frenchie since she usually destroys them in less than a day. This one is her *favorite*. And it’s actually durable. No rips or tears yet through many tug o' wars with our other dog. I don’t expect it to last very long because it’s soft, but I’m impressed it’s lasted longer than a day." —sammi terry
12. A 12-piece set of spiral springs if your cats are ~basic~ and will play with just about anything.
Promising review: "I do cat foster care and have 18 cats in my house right now (I KNOW!). They all love these ridiculous little springs. I don't get it. Because they roll and bounce, they have just enough movement for everyone to be running after them. BE PREPARED. They will be found under every appliance, door, and piece of furniture you own. Do yourself a favor. They are cheap — order two packs right away." —Mixed Blessings
13. A Nerf gun capable of launching back-to-back balls up to 35 feet if your biceps simply can't keep up with your baby's demand.
Promising review: "This is my dog's favorite toy for whatever reason. Playing fetch with the gun is 10x more exciting than me throwing it even though it's the same. The bands that provide the resistance/launching on all these shooters don't typically last too long, 3–4 months maybe, at least on the blue guns. This green gun though... it's built different." —justin
