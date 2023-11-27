34 Things To Buy On Cyber Monday That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 42% off that are made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool.
2. The Samsung Frame TV for up to 35% off — it's a must if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!
3. A pre-lit Christmas tree for up to 52% off because in the words of Mariah Carey, "IT'S TIIIIIIIME!"
4. A fresh 6-piece towel set for 50% off so you can throw away those bleach-stained rags you've been ashamed to show guests.
5. A statement floor mirror for up to 70% off. It's perfect for pulling a room together while also making it look bigger.
6. A mix-and-match Piglet in Bed linen set — for 25% off — that will make crawling into bed at the end of a long day THAT much butter.
7. A holographic glass table lamp for 40% off if the thing you've needed to *trick* yourself into reading more is actually just accent lighting.
8. Or! A Govee smart floor standing lamp for 40% off at Amazon that'll ~light up~ your life (and home). It has 25 color preset modes you can control with your phone, as well as a music mode, *and* it's compatible with Alexa.
9. A versatile Our Place Always Pan for up to $55 off that'll get the job done and look good while doing it. At the intersection of style and function is this pan, which has a steamer basket, a built-in easy-pour spout, and a nesting spatula.
10. A pair of cantilevered dining room chairs for $151 off. TBH, you may spend more time staring at them than sitting in them.
11. A Ruggable area rug for 25% off so after the holidays, you can toss it in the wash and easily get rid of food stains, pet fur, and fallen pine tree needles.
12. A KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer for $200 off so you can give your arms a break next time you want to bake something from scratch. This is one of those things you'll buy once and enjoy forever.
13. A customizable Letterfolk tile mat for 30% off. It comes with hexagonal tiles you can arrange into any saying you please — PG or X-rated.
14. A "sink down" Floyd sectional for 30% off if no stain spray or upholstery cleaner can save your current sofa.
16. Great Jones' The Starting Lineup — a Dutch oven, frying pan, and sheet pan — for $90 off so you can really impress guests this holiday season.
17. A fluffy down comforter from Brooklinen for 25% off if you're looking to take your bed rotting to the next level.
18. A set of funky serving utensils for 25% off because you've reached that part of adulthood where this type of stuff is exciting!!
19. An incredibly practical and oh so luxurious faux fur throw blanket for 30% off that'll keep you nice and cozy during movie nights, in bed, at breakfast, in the shower...OK maybe not that last one. But if you're always cold (even though the thermostat says 78 degrees), this is a winner.
20. A stoneware planter for 62% off because if you're notorious for killing your succulents, at least the shiny pot will help distract from that fact!
21. A stunning glass dish that's 20% off so you can upgrade your carefully curated shelf of knickknacks.
22. A platform bed for up to 73% off with lift-up storage that'll allow people with smaller bedrooms to upgrade the size of their bed without sacrificing space for their belongings.
23. A soft muslin blanket for 25% off that's sure to keep you warm and cozy but NOT cause you to profusely sweat.
24. A Courant catchall with a built-in charger for 25% off to streamline the look of a side table and give you a place to hold trinkets *and* charge your phone at the same time. It will add a sophisticated and fancy feel to your living room.
25. An Echo Dot for 54% off, one of Amazon's most popular (and adorable) smart devices. Use voice control to play music and podcasts, check the weather, and even set routines so it'll automatically turn off your lights, adjust the thermostat, and more. It packs a ton of utility for such a small gadget!
26. A luxe duvet cover with tailored navy blue borders — for 20% off — that'll make you feel like you live in a 5-star hotel. If that wasn't your absolute dream when you were a preteen watching The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, then we are very different people.
27. A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case for 20% off (plus an extra 10% off) that is, frankly, so badass that even as a person who can't cook to save their life I'm like, "Do it for the vibes." That said, reviewers really *DO* rave about these professional-quality stainless-steel blades!
28. A Barefoot Dreams blanket for 33% off at Nordstrom that fans say is totally worth the splurge — personally I'm dreaming of reading a book and taking a nap with it.
29. A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off, plus an additional 15% off so beloved by reviewers. It serves not just a speaker, but as a tiny canvas to make your own pixel art, a retro game console, an alarm clock, and even a white noise machine. Oh — and any designs they make on the pixel art screen can dance along to the music they play!
30. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for 40% off that are designed to stay cool and keep their shape so you can get a good night's sleep. They have over 158,000 5-star ratings, plus your bedroom will get a five-star hotel update.
31. A mini Marshall speaker for $50 off that packs a wallop of sound in a small package, perfect for anyone who lives in a smaller space but loves jamming out. Or anyone who wants to bring their tunes on the go — it's even waterproof!
32. A rainbow ceramic wall planter for 25% off because your plant baby needs a chic home while it continues to grow.
33. A disco ball diffuser for 32% off about to turn your living room into a party every single day. Add 2–3 drops of essential oils, and you'll get a dose of relaxing scent with it. There's nothing stopping you from throwing on some tunes and having a midday dance break. 🕺
34. A set of floating candles for 34% off (plus an additional 30% off coupon) with a magic wand remote to make all of your Harry Potter dreams come true. Each candle comes with an almost five-foot clear fishing line you can hang from your ceiling and actually transform your dining room into the Great Hall. Sure, this is a cool Halloween decoration, but pretty sure once you put these up, they're going to stay up all year round.
Looking for even more Cyber Monday deals? Check out some of our top picks:
—Cyber Monday Deals For Parents
—Splurge-Worthy Cyber Monday Deals
—Cyber Monday Food + Kitchen Deals
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.