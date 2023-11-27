Skip To Content
    34 Things To Buy On Cyber Monday That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

    Transform your space for less.

    by Chelsea Stuart, Elizabeth Lilly, Jonathan Mazzei, Genevieve Scarano, Jordan Grigsby

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 42% off that are made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

    Get them from Amazon for $29.72+ (available in 15 sizes and 41 colors/designs). 

    2. The Samsung Frame TV for up to 35% off — it's a must if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This tv is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Get it from Amazon for $547.99+ (originally  $597.99+; available in seven sizes).

    3. A pre-lit Christmas tree for up to 52% off because in the words of Mariah Carey, "IT'S TIIIIIIIME!"

    7.5-foot pre-lit Christmas tree in a living room
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am the pickiest Christmas tree person as I have been using my dad's from the '70s when craftsmanship was still a thing of pride. Each branch section has three parts. You have to spread those parts out and then fluff each little branch in all directions. This is well worth the time and money. Also, this came with 10 packages of fuses and replacement bulbs." —bonnie campbell

    Get the 7.5-foot option from Amazon for $190.45 (originally $399.99; available in other sizes though not all on sale). 

    4. A fresh 6-piece towel set for 50% off so you can throw away those bleach-stained rags you've been ashamed to show guests.

    green towels arranged in a bathroom
    Amazon

    What's included: Two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. 

    Promising review: "These are thick, soft, and luxurious. They actually inspired me to purge and revamp my linens and bathroom decorations, which I haven't done in over a decade. I only kept one older towel (my favorite of all time) for myself, and two sets as guest towels; although I suspect those will also eventually be replaced by these as well. I am absolutely in love with these towels!!" —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (originally $79.99; available in 20 colors). 

    5. A statement floor mirror for up to 70% off. It's perfect for pulling a room together while also making it look bigger.

    the mirror in black leaning against a wall
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The quality of this mirror is above expectations. It's sturdy and the mirror aspect is great (no distortion like so many other free standing or changeable mirrors). It's exactly what I was looking for to give a better view when getting ready! 100% recommend. Esp when on discount (like I got lucky with)." —Sandy

    Get it from Walmart for $59+ (originally $199+; available in two sizes and colors). Check out the full sale here

    6. A mix-and-match Piglet in Bed linen set — for 25% off — that will make crawling into bed at the end of a long day THAT much butter.

    mix-and-match linen bedding in greens, purples, and blues
    Piglet in Bed

    Get it from Piglet in Bed for $290.25+ (originally $387+; available in sizes Twin–King/Cal King and in 33 colors/designs). Check out the full sale here

    7. A holographic glass table lamp for 40% off if the thing you've needed to *trick* yourself into reading more is actually just accent lighting.

    colorful glass lamp
    Urban Outfitters

    Discount applied at checkout.

    Promising review (for the lamp): "This little lamp ticks off all the mid-century boxes and for my vintage tastes, I couldn’t pass it up. It is tall enough without being overbearing and puts out a gentle illumination. Shipped well and was well packaged. In short, highly recommend this lamp!" —Stohy

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $29.40 (originally $49; available in eight colors). Check out the full sale here

    8. Or! A Govee smart floor standing lamp for 40% off at Amazon that'll ~light up~ your life (and home). It has 25 color preset modes you can control with your phone, as well as a music mode, *and* it's compatible with Alexa.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes thinks: "I have this standing floor lamp in silver (along with a bunch of other Govee lighting), and I love it so much for lighting up a dark corner in my living room! It works flawlessly with the Govee app with all sorts of color customization settings. It looks fine sitting out on its own, but I have mine positioned behind my cat tree — you could also put it behind a potted plant, as shown above!"

    Promising review: "Bought this light because I thought it was cool, but it is more than that! I use it every day, and it has many colors and patterns to choose from. The thing I love the most is you can set up times for it to come on and turn off. You can set how bright you want it, so I had it turned on with a dimmed light to help me wake up in early mornings." —Rueben Thao

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in two colors).

    9. A versatile Our Place Always Pan for up to $55 off that'll get the job done and look good while doing it. At the intersection of style and function is this pan, which has a steamer basket, a built-in easy-pour spout, and a nesting spatula.

    the pan in lilac
    Our Place

    Our Place is a WOC-founded brand.

    Promising review: "This pan is EVERYTHING! I went from making pasta in the basket to steaming broccoli in it and then finishing my meal in there. Then I forgot about cleaning it because I’m lazy and the nonstick cleaned up so easily. The sponge they include is incredible, I do all my dishes with it now. Also, it looks really cute sitting on my stove all day." —Darby S.

    Get it from Our Place for $85+ (originally $120+; available in three sizes and in 12 colors). Check out the full sale here

    10. A pair of cantilevered dining room chairs for $151 off. TBH, you may spend more time staring at them than sitting in them.

    cantilevered dining room chairs with velvet seats
    AllModern

    Use promo code GET25 for an additional 25% off.

    Promising review: "Beautiful design, very comfortable, extremely high quality, and fantastic sale price. I could not be happier with my purchase of six dining chairs!" —Eleanora

    Get them from AllModern for $168.75+ (originally $320+; available in four colors). Check out the full sale here

    11. A Ruggable area rug for 25% off so after the holidays, you can toss it in the wash and easily get rid of food stains, pet fur, and fallen pine tree needles.

    floral blue and green area rug
    Ruggable

    Use promo code BF23AFF at checkout.

    Promising review: "We use it in our kitchen by the back door entrance. It’s perfect for snow in winter and dirt in summer and autumn. Sweeps clean quite easily. Looks great. My husband absolutely loves the pattern." —Theodora

    Get it from Ruggable for $96.75+ (originally $129+; available in nine sizes and two colors). Check out the full sale here

    12. A KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer for $200 off so you can give your arms a break next time you want to bake something from scratch. This is one of those things you'll buy once and enjoy forever.

    blue KitchenAid stand mixer
    Target

    Promising review: "So happy I finally bought this, easy to use and cleanup is a snap." —LME

    Get it from Target for $249.99 (originally $449.99; available in four colors). Check out the full sale here

    13. A customizable Letterfolk tile mat for 30% off. It comes with hexagonal tiles you can arrange into any saying you please — PG or X-rated.

    Letterfolk

    Discount is applied at checkout.

    Letterfolk is a Utah-based, couple-run small biz owned by Joanna and Johnny Galbraith. Their sturdy mats come with 150 interchangeable tiles.

    Promising review (for the mat): "I am obsessed with my tile mat! Such a fun way to decorate for ANY event! It's fun to lay out the designs and every one always compliments them!" —Aubrey T.

    Get it from Letterfolk for $52.50 (originally $75; available in two sizes and four colors). Check out the full sale here.

    14. A "sink down" Floyd sectional for 30% off if no stain spray or upholstery cleaner can save your current sofa.

    tan sectional sofa
    Floyd

    Get it from Floyd for $2,061.50+ (originally $2,945+; available in seven configurations and 14 colors). Check out the full sale here

    15. A book-shaped flower vase for up to 48% off with some real Beauty & the Beast energy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.

    Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (originally $14.39+; available in five colors).

    16. Great Jones' The Starting Lineup — a Dutch oven, frying pan, and sheet pan — for $90 off so you can really impress guests this holiday season.

    a green sheet pan, a green pot, and a white frying pan
    Great Joes

    Plus, order by Sunday at midnight for a free Holy Sheet with a $200+ purchase.

    Promising review: "After 10 months of use... I'm still so happy with my purchase :) This sauce pan boils water faster than copper bottom sauce pans! And I love love the hardware-free stainless and how easy it is to clean." —Jennifer S.

    Get it from Great Jones for $135 (originally $225; available in four colors). Check out the full sale here

    17. A fluffy down comforter from Brooklinen for 25% off if you're looking to take your bed rotting to the next level.

    the white duvet
    Brooklinen

    Promising review: "It’s the perfect size and has kept us warm but it also doesn’t feel like we are overheating. Worth the money!" —Chelsea E.

    Get it from Brooklinen for $141.75+ (originally $189+; available in sizes Twin/Twin XL–King/Cali King and in three weights). Check out the full sale here

    18. A set of funky serving utensils for 25% off because you've reached that part of adulthood where this type of stuff is exciting!!

    flower-shaped wood serving utensils
    Areaware

    Enter the code VERYMERRY25 at checkout!

    Get them from Areaware for $30 (originally $40; available in three styles). Check out the full sale here

    19. An incredibly practical and oh so luxurious faux fur throw blanket for 30% off that'll keep you nice and cozy during movie nights, in bed, at breakfast, in the shower...OK maybe not that last one. But if you're always cold (even though the thermostat says 78 degrees), this is a winner.

    Anthropologie

    Discount is applied at checkout.

    Promising review: "I bought three of these as they are silky soft and super high quality. Thick and luxurious with a velvet backing. Colors are luscious. I have two in the light gray and one in a deep blue. Buy one already! You deserve it." —azuremountain

    Get it from Anthropologie for $68.60 (originally $98; available in 10 colors). Check out the full sale here.

    20. A stoneware planter for 62% off because if you're notorious for killing your succulents, at least the shiny pot will help distract from that fact!

    stoneware planters in beige, black, and red
    HM

    Get it from H&M for $13.30+ (originally $36.99; available in two colors). Check out the full sale here

    21. A stunning glass dish that's 20% off so you can upgrade your carefully curated shelf of knickknacks.

    Food52

    Use promo code CYBER at checkout and save 30% off orders of $300+.

    Promising review: "Do you need another tchotchke? Yes. So adorable on my bathroom counter for the daily jewelry." —Kayna L.

    Get it from Food52 for $32 (originally $40; available in five colors). Check out the full sale here.

    22. A platform bed for up to 73% off with lift-up storage that'll allow people with smaller bedrooms to upgrade the size of their bed without sacrificing space for their belongings.

    Corey / Wayfair, Nadia / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this bed frame!! It was so easy to put together and is super sturdy!! Adds so much storage for big and bulky items." —Amanda

    Get it from Wayfair for $239.99+ (originally $899.99; available in sizes full–king and five colors). Check out the full sale here.

    23. A soft muslin blanket for 25% off that's sure to keep you warm and cozy but NOT cause you to profusely sweat.

    gray waffle muslin blanket draped on the end of a bed
    Muslin Comfort

    Use promo code BF25OFF at checkout.

    Shyla Smith — a mother of two boys, a full-time attorney, and the founder of Muslin Comfort — set out to create the perfect muslin blanket for adults after struggling to find one on the market.

    Promising review: "We are so happy with the 365 Blanket we bought! The gray color is soothing; the soft feel is perfect as we glide into sleep each evening; the weight is perfect — an all-season addition to our bedroom! The length is longer than we expected. This is not necessarily a bad thing. We are so used to blankets that aren't long enough, so it is just something we are getting used to. Amazing purchase — thank you so much!" —Amy A.

    Get it from Muslin Comfort for $150+ (originally $199.99+; available in four sizes and 14 colors). Check out the full sale here

    24. A Courant catchall with a built-in charger for 25% off to streamline the look of a side table and give you a place to hold trinkets *and* charge your phone at the same time. It will add a sophisticated and fancy feel to your living room.

    photo of the catch all sitting on a living room end table with a phone charging and random items in the catch all tray
    Courant

    Promising review: "I ordered this for my husband and was a little hesitant at the price, but once we received it, I was impressed with the quality and the sleek design. He absolutely loves it and has already bought a second one for his office." —Marissa S.

    Get it from Courant for $131.25 (originally $175; available in five colors, and leather or linen). Check out the full sale here

    25. An Echo Dot for 54% off, one of Amazon's most popular (and adorable) smart devices. Use voice control to play music and podcasts, check the weather, and even set routines so it'll automatically turn off your lights, adjust the thermostat, and more. It packs a ton of utility for such a small gadget!

    a white echo dot
    Amazon

    The deal also includes the option to get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited along with your Echo Dot for the same price!

    Similar to other Alexa-enabled devices, the Echo Dot responds to voice commands and can be synced with all sorts of apps and programs, from Apple Music and Spotify to Audible and NPR. If you have smart light bulbs, you can turn them on and off remotely using Alexa voice control. Reviewers also like its package notification feature — you'll hear a little sound go off whenever an Amazon package is delivered so you can get up and go grab it from the porch right away.

    Promising review: "This little cute speaker is powerful and has incredible clarity of sound. We put it in our office and it has huge volume as well as no static or raspiness EVER. We love it and listen to news, music and so much more. We’re ordering several more for our home. Huge value for the price." —ginnylmom

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors).

    26. A luxe duvet cover with tailored navy blue borders — for 20% off — that'll make you feel like you live in a 5-star hotel. If that wasn't your absolute dream when you were a preteen watching The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, then we are very different people.

    blue and white duvet
    Crane & Canopy

    Use code YAY23 at checkout!

    Crane & Canopy is a small, direct-to-consumer bedding brand that focuses on frustration-free designs! This set includes two matching shams and I'd be remiss not to mention that the duvet has a hidden zipper closure so you don't have to worry about re-buttoning it every morning! That is my absolute favorite part!

    Get it from Crane & Canopy for $135.20+ (originally $169+; available in sizes Twin/Twin XL–King/Cal King). Check out the full sale here

    27. A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case for 20% off (plus an extra 10% off) that is, frankly, so badass that even as a person who can't cook to save their life I'm like, "Do it for the vibes." That said, reviewers really *DO* rave about these professional-quality stainless-steel blades!

    Reviewer image of black knives stored upside down in a clear case
    amazon.com

    Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.

    Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S. 

    Get it from Amazon for $35.98 (originally $49.99). 

    28. A Barefoot Dreams blanket for 33% off at Nordstrom that fans say is totally worth the splurge — personally I'm dreaming of reading a book and taking a nap with it.

    Two blankets
    Nordstrom

    Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jessica Hall thinks: "OK I know, these are expensive, but let me tell you, the hype is real. I got one off my wedding registry and thought it was going to be *my* new favorite blanket. Little did I know my husband would soon discover it and claim it as his own. Because we couldn't decide who was more worthy of this amazingly soft and cuddly blanket, we GOT ANOTHER. Yes, that is how great they are, we had to get two so we wouldn't have to fight over it. This one is definitely worth the splurge. But if you're not into the price tag, check out this alternative (only $23.19) reviewers have been loving."

    Get it from Nordstrom for $119.99 (originally $180; available in four colors). Shop all of Nordstrom's deals here.

    29. A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off, plus an additional 15% off so beloved by reviewers. It serves not just a speaker, but as a tiny canvas to make your own pixel art, a retro game console, an alarm clock, and even a white noise machine. Oh — and any designs they make on the pixel art screen can dance along to the music they play!

    amazon.com, Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action.

    Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker

    Get it from Amazon for $67.90 (originally $129.99; available in five colors) — be sure to apply the 15% off coupon to see the full discount!

    30. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for 40% off that are designed to stay cool and keep their shape so you can get a good night's sleep. They have over 158,000 5-star ratings, plus your bedroom will get a five-star hotel update.

    two white pillows on a bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ok. I’m gonna own it...I really took a leap of faith from my regular pillows. I never would have spent more than $10 for a pillow so for me to purchase these I had to really ponder for a few days...but now all I can say is....what the heck took me so long??? I haven’t slept like this since...1994!!! No flipping..no flopping...no readjusting...no sweaty head....just a peaceful, deep, cool sleep. So when my good friend came to stay the night I gave her one of them to sleep on. She got up the next morning and ordered a set. I plan to replace every pillow in my house. I’m in love...with a pillow!" —Patricia L. Page

    Get it from Amazon for $36.59+ (originally $60.99+; available in two sizes) — be sure to apply the 40% off coupon.

    31. A mini Marshall speaker for $50 off that packs a wallop of sound in a small package, perfect for anyone who lives in a smaller space but loves jamming out. Or anyone who wants to bring their tunes on the go — it's even waterproof!

    models posing with speaker
    Amazon

    I have the original version of this speaker speaker and I *love* it — it lives right on my bookshelves (without taking up basically *any* room) and fills my apartment with high quality sound. The lil' portable size is perfect so I can grab it and take it into the kitchen for baking jams™ or into my bathroom for my latest in-shower karaoke session (sorry neighbors). I also barely *ever* have to charge it.

    Promising review: "The best of the best. I shopped around and this is the best bang for your buck. I would recommend this for a gift, it is spectacular. I absolutely love it, and I’ve used a portable speaker for decades. The sound quality is [bonkers], and the volume reaches a level that doesn’t seem possible for something so small. Also I’ve had for a few months now and I only charge maybe twice a week, if that. The battery last for days since I only use it 4-6 hours a day. 5/5 overall!" —Christopher Valle

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99 (originally $169.99).

    32. A rainbow ceramic wall planter for 25% off because your plant baby needs a chic home while it continues to grow.

    the white rainbow ceramic planter on a wall with a plant cutting in it
    Holistic Habitat

    Discount automatically applied at checkout!

    Holistic Habitat is a woman-owned small biz specializing in home decor and furniture. 

    Promising review: "Can’t recommend these enough. I bought two of the four available styles for an art wall and I completely adore them." —Megan C.

    Get it from Holistic Habitat for $51.75 (originally $69). 

    33. A disco ball diffuser for 32% off about to turn your living room into a party every single day. Add 2–3 drops of essential oils, and you'll get a dose of relaxing scent with it. There's nothing stopping you from throwing on some tunes and having a midday dance break. 🕺

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising reviews: "I love this product so much! I saw it on Tiktok and immediately added it to my cart. It’s perfect." —Clarissa M Diaz

    "I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! 🪩🫶🏼😍" —Heather

    Get it from Amazon for $30.38 (originally $45).

    34. A set of floating candles for 34% off (plus an additional 30% off coupon) with a magic wand remote to make all of your Harry Potter dreams come true. Each candle comes with an almost five-foot clear fishing line you can hang from your ceiling and actually transform your dining room into the Great Hall. Sure, this is a cool Halloween decoration, but pretty sure once you put these up, they're going to stay up all year round.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I purchased these after I saw them in a viral TikTok video, and they did not disappoint! Every single one of the candles works perfectly and the flame flickers just like a real candle. They were really easy to put up into the ceiling because they were already strong with the fishing line. I just used clear thumbtacks and wrapped the line around it and hung it to the ceiling. The wand is so cool and works perfectly well for turning on and off the lights. I definitely would purchase more to add a little bit more magic throughout the house! Absolutely worth it!" —Korg

    Get it from Amazon for $15.67+ (originally $33.99; available in six varieties — be sure to clip the coupon for the extra 30% off).

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity. 