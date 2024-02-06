If You Don’t Like Being Cold But You *Do* Like Looking Cute, These Wardrobe Staples Are For You

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes listed in this post are in women's.
1. A classic crewneck sweater that everyone will be asking you about. And best of all, you get to say "it's cashmere!!!" but also "and it only cost $50!!!"
Promising review: "Can’t believe the price for such soft high quality cashmere. Will buy many more!" —Deborah G.
Get it from Quince for $50 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 15 colors).
2. Some fleece-lined tights if you're a mini skirt wearer to your absolute core. With these, you don't have put away your fave bottoms as you wait for warmer weather.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these winter leggings. I have been living in them! They are comfy and warm. They do pill in the dryer so I make sure to air dry them. These are thick! They allow my legs stay warm during really cold weather. Even at the temp outside now — 20 degrees Fahrenheit! I am planning to get one more set!" —Ninar
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and individually or in pairs of various color combinations).
3. *Or* sheer black Melanin Fleece Tights that were made with darker skin tones in mind. Plus, they're stretchy, rip-resistant, and made to last!
Melanin Fleece Tights is a Black-owned small business established in 2023 that specializes in inclusive fleece-lined tights.
Promising review: "Took these tights on a trip to Europe where the average temp was in the 40s. These tights kept me so warm and I loved the flesh tone and how it matched my skin so perfectly. They are very soft and thick. I would buy these tights over and over for the fall and winter!" —Brejhe Halls
Get them from Melanin Fleece Tights for $33.95 (originally $59.95; available in women's sizes S–2X and three shades).
4. Or — if that's not quite your style — a beanie with an impressive 132,000 5-star ratings that'll keep your noodle nice and toasty but also on trend.
5. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set that's sure to pass for Skims but honor your TJ Maxx budget.
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 30 colors).
6. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings with ~4,800 5-star reviews that attest to just how freakin' comfortable, warm, and stretchy they are.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by this product! I ordered these for a trip to Washington state, where I did a lot of hiking in snow and cool weather. These held up really well, had enough stretch in them to be comfortable for hiking but did not stretch out, and, most importantly, kept me warm!" —Aaron Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and in 33 colors).
7. A teddy coat that's positively hibernation ready but also sophisticated thanks to its tailored silhouette and large lapels. You can use it to dress up any outfit including the most basic (no haters) leggings and a tee.
Promising review: "GUYS, OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes — I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this in 50-degree-Fahrenheit weather and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those 'blanket — but make it fashion' pieces HAHA I love it so much."— @KATHY_VU
Get it from Amazon for $66.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 23 colors).
8. A low-pile fleece shacket to emulate your favorite throw. If you can't be on your couch wrapped up in its embrace all night long, this is at least the next best thing.
Promising review: "This is the perfect shacket! Every bit as good a quality as Columbia clothing for half the price; it’s a low-pile fleece so it looks sleek but is cozy. The top pockets are faux, but it has real side pockets that are perfectly positioned; the trim is sorta nylon material — but nice, smooth, and doesn’t look at all cheap or like it would snag; it looks both smart and casual at the same time. I love the gray with jeans but I think the cream or black would look nice with dress pants; it’s perfect length; I’ll be ordering more colors." —Kj
Get it from Amazon for $41.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and 29 colors).
9. A chunky striped sweater with voluminous sleeves and an easy fit you can pair with just about anything — even day-old sweats.
Promising review: "I love this sweater! I saw this last year on an influencer's Instagram, but by the time I checked it out, it had sold out. Glad they restocked! It's soft and so warm. In fact, I work in my home office, which has eastern-facing windows, and it's almost too snuggly in the mornings when the sun is shining. Love. Easy to dress up or down." —Anne
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors).
10. A knit skirt and sweater set if you're ready to roll through winter without ever pulling on a pair of jeans. Solved that for ya.
Promising review: "Absolutely in LOVE with this set. It’s very comfortable and cozy as well. I always worry things will be itchy or thin. It is neither of those things. Also love the coral/red color. Highly recommend! I was able to dress this up and down on separate occasions. I think it’s completely worth it" —EJC
Get it from Amazon $52.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 15 colors).
11. A chunky 100% cotton sweater that'll make you look like a cool Copenhagen girlie with zero added effort.
The Knotty Ones is a NY- and Lithuania-based small that supports independent female artisans as well as female-founded factories in rural Lithuania. This particular sweater is crafted in a family-run knitwear factory in Šiauliai, a small town in Northern Lithuania. The owner of the factory, Mrs. Zina, employs 20 local women. All of whom earn a living wage and are entitled to 4 weeks of annual paid leave, 24 months of paid maternity leave, and paid sick leave. They also use natural, 100% biodegradable yarn!
Get it from The Knotty Ones for $205 (available in one size that fits 2–12 and in six colors).
12. A pair of faux fur-lined mittens because if you're anything like me, you refuse to stop getting iced coffee even when it's only 10 degrees out. Protect your skin mitts with these faux-fur mitts and you're good, bb!
13. An oversized knit vest you can wear over a button down if you were a public school kid who was jealous of private school kids who got to wear things like this. (As an adult I understand wearing a uniform wasn't fun for them, but little me was v envious.)
Promising review: "Very soft material and fits great! I am so impressed with the quality for the price. Definitely a new fall staple for my wardrobe." —Stephanie Menard
Get it from Amazon for $35.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 28 colors)
14. Some Dr. Martens 1460 lace-ups — with faux-fur lining 🔥 — which can not only keep up with daily wear for more than a decade (I attest to this!) but also add some serious edge to your silk midi skirt + sweater combo.
Promising review: "I love the updated fancy fur look. I can dress them up or down. These are my third pair of the Dr. Martens brand — classic well made shoe that I recommend." —Dr. Martens Customer
Get them from Dr. Martens for $180 (available in sizes 5–11).