    If You Don’t Like Being Cold But You *Do* Like Looking Cute, These Wardrobe Staples Are For You

    Yes, you can dress for the weather and still look your best.

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes listed in this post are in women's. 

    1. A classic crewneck sweater that everyone will be asking you about. And best of all, you get to say "it's cashmere!!!" but also "and it only cost $50!!!"

    model wearing the sweater in bright blue
    different model wearing the sweater in black
    Promising review: "Can’t believe the price for such soft high quality cashmere. Will buy many more!" —Deborah G.

    Get it from Quince for $50 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 15 colors). 

    2. Some fleece-lined tights if you're a mini skirt wearer to your absolute core. With these, you don't have put away your fave bottoms as you wait for warmer weather. 

    reviewer wearing the tights in black
    different reviewer wearing the tights in black
    Promising review: "Absolutely love these winter leggings. I have been living in them! They are comfy and warm. They do pill in the dryer so I make sure to air dry them. These are thick! They allow my legs stay warm during really cold weather. Even at the temp outside now — 20 degrees Fahrenheit! I am planning to get one more set!" —Ninar

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and individually or in pairs of various color combinations). 

    3. *Or* sheer black Melanin Fleece Tights that were made with darker skin tones in mind. Plus, they're stretchy, rip-resistant, and made to last!

    three of the models for the Melanin Fleece Tights showing off the shades
    Melanin Fleece Tights is a Black-owned small business established in 2023 that specializes in inclusive fleece-lined tights. 

    Promising review: "Took these tights on a trip to Europe where the average temp was in the 40s. These tights kept me so warm and I loved the flesh tone and how it matched my skin so perfectly. They are very soft and thick. I would buy these tights over and over for the fall and winter!" —Brejhe Halls

    Get them from Melanin Fleece Tights for $33.95 (originally $59.95; available in women's sizes S–2X and three shades).

    4. Or — if that's not quite your style — a beanie with an impressive 132,000 5-star ratings that'll keep your noodle nice and toasty but also on trend.

    Reviewer wearing black Carhartt beanie.
    Reviewer wearing gray beanie
    Promising review: "The fit is snug to the point that I can sling it back without it falling off and it fits over my Afro or straight hair the same and doesn't lose its stretch after washing." —CE.

    Get it from Amazon for $17 (available in 40 colors).

    5. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set that's sure to pass for Skims but honor your TJ Maxx budget.

    A customer review photo of them wearing the set in white
    A customer review picture of them wearing the set in camel
    Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna

    Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 30 colors).

    6. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings with ~4,800 5-star reviews that attest to just how freakin' comfortable, warm, and stretchy they are.

    a reviewer wearing the jeggings in a dark wash
    the same reviewer with the jeans cuffed to show the fleece lining
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by this product! I ordered these for a trip to Washington state, where I did a lot of hiking in snow and cool weather. These held up really well, had enough stretch in them to be comfortable for hiking but did not stretch out, and, most importantly, kept me warm!" —Aaron Arnold

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and in 33 colors).

    7. A teddy coat that's positively hibernation ready but also sophisticated thanks to its tailored silhouette and large lapels. You can use it to dress up any outfit including the most basic (no haters) leggings and a tee.

    reviewer wearing the jacket in green
    A different reviewer wearing the coat in caramel
    Promising review: "GUYS, OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes — I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this in 50-degree-Fahrenheit weather and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those 'blanket — but make it fashion' pieces HAHA I love it so much."— @KATHY_VU

    Get it from Amazon for $66.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 23 colors).

    8. A low-pile fleece shacket to emulate your favorite throw. If you can't be on your couch wrapped up in its embrace all night long, this is at least the next best thing.

    model wearing the grey shacket
    the same shacket in green
    Promising review: "This is the perfect shacket! Every bit as good a quality as Columbia clothing for half the price; it’s a low-pile fleece so it looks sleek but is cozy. The top pockets are faux, but it has real side pockets that are perfectly positioned; the trim is sorta nylon material — but nice, smooth, and doesn’t look at all cheap or like it would snag; it looks both smart and casual at the same time. I love the gray with jeans but I think the cream or black would look nice with dress pants; it’s perfect length; I’ll be ordering more colors." —Kj

    Get it from Amazon for $41.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and 29 colors).

    9. A chunky striped sweater with voluminous sleeves and an easy fit you can pair with just about anything — even day-old sweats.

    reviewer wearing black and white striped sweater with three different outfits
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this sweater! I saw this last year on an influencer's Instagram, but by the time I checked it out, it had sold out. Glad they restocked! It's soft and so warm. In fact, I work in my home office, which has eastern-facing windows, and it's almost too snuggly in the mornings when the sun is shining. Love. Easy to dress up or down." —Anne 

    Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors). 

    10. A knit skirt and sweater set if you're ready to roll through winter without ever pulling on a pair of jeans. Solved that for ya.

    reviewer wearing the set in tan
    different reviewer wearing the set in brick red
    Promising review: "Absolutely in LOVE with this set. It’s very comfortable and cozy as well. I always worry things will be itchy or thin. It is neither of those things. Also love the coral/red color. Highly recommend! I was able to dress this up and down on separate occasions. I think it’s completely worth it" —EJC

    Get it from Amazon $52.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 15 colors). 

    11. A chunky 100% cotton sweater that'll make you look like a cool Copenhagen girlie with zero added effort. 

    model wearing the sweater in white
    model wearing the sweater in blue
    The Knotty Ones

    The Knotty Ones is a NY- and Lithuania-based small that supports independent female artisans as well as female-founded factories in rural Lithuania. This particular sweater is crafted in a family-run knitwear factory in Šiauliai, a small town in Northern Lithuania. The owner of the factory, Mrs. Zina, employs 20 local women. All of whom earn a living wage and are entitled to 4 weeks of annual paid leave, 24 months of paid maternity leave, and paid sick leave. They also use natural, 100% biodegradable yarn!

    Get it from The Knotty Ones for $205 (available in one size that fits 2–12 and in six colors).  

    12. A pair of faux fur-lined mittens because if you're anything like me, you refuse to stop getting iced coffee even when it's only 10 degrees out. Protect your skin mitts with these faux-fur mitts and you're good, bb!

    purple mittens
    Promising review: "Extremely soft and warm! Easy to put on and take off. I have bought several pairs for family members as gifts." —Stefanie

    Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in 27 colors/styles).

    13. An oversized knit vest you can wear over a button down if you were a public school kid who was jealous of private school kids who got to wear things like this. (As an adult I understand wearing a uniform wasn't fun for them, but little me was v envious.)

    reviewer wearing khaki sweater vest over a white long sleeve collar t-shirt
    another reviewer wearing the light beige sweater vest over a printed collar shirt with khaki pants
    Promising review: "Very soft material and fits great! I am so impressed with the quality for the price. Definitely a new fall staple for my wardrobe." —Stephanie Menard

    Get it from Amazon for $35.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 28 colors)

    14. Some Dr. Martens 1460 lace-ups — with faux-fur lining 🔥 — which can not only keep up with daily wear for more than a decade (I attest to this!) but also add some serious edge to your silk midi skirt + sweater combo.

    model wearing the black boots
    Close up of the furry lining of the boots
    Promising review: "I love the updated fancy fur look. I can dress them up or down. These are my third pair of the Dr. Martens brand — classic well made shoe that I recommend." —Dr. Martens Customer

    Get them from Dr. Martens for $180 (available in sizes 5–11).

    15. A faux-fur headband that will protect your ears from frigid temps and make it look like you just stepped off a lift in Vail. The fact that you're actually just wearing it on a run to get a BEC at your favorite bodega is beside the point.

    reviewer wearing the headband in tan
    different reviewer wearing the headband in black
    Promising review: "Super cute and fluffy! Very warm and thick enough for the cold. For the price, it's so good and fun." —gissell

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 15 colors). 