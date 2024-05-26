BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    29 Super Cute Kitchen Gadgets And Accessories If You’re In Your Cooking Era

    Including a charcuterie board with what's basically a bacon clothesline 🥓

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. croc-shaped veggie chopper so you can dice up an onion without fear of losing a digit. Yes, I've watched Gordon Ramsay YouTube explainers on how to do it with a knife, but there's a disconnect between my head and my hand, okay??

    Person using a green vegetable chopper and slicer on an onion over a clear container; includes multiple blade attachments
    Amazon

    Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. Check out a TikTok of their veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "I'd recommend this product to everyone. I hate chopping up fruits and veggies (I'm super clumsy with a knife) and this makes it so easy and quick. 10/10." —Chepiksacc

    Get it from Amazon for $34.95

    2. An egg white separator for the baker who hasn't quite mastered the shell-to-shell method. This cute gadget will do all the work for you — just place it over any small cup.

    a reviewer using the white daisy-shaped tool to separate egg yolks from whites
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a terrific little tool and it works perfectly. I place it over a short drinking glass and crack an egg right into it. The white of the egg tends to hang down in one long 'stalactite' but with a couple of shakes, it plops neatly into the glass." —D. Rachlin

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90.

    3. A strawberry measuring spoon set that won't melt when oops! you accidentally leave them too close to the stove.

    Set of four nested measuring spoons with ingredient levels, on a kitchen counter
    Urban Outfitters

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $16.

    4. A foldable mushroom funnel so you can transfer your liquids without spilling them all over the counter. Think of how many paper towels this will save you!!

    gif of someone flipping the mushroom funnel inside out and using it to pour oil into a bottle
    the mushroom funnel next to a bottle, which has an inverted mushroom funnel in its opening
    Amazon

    To use it, just flip it inside out and stick the "stem" through your container's opening. Plus, it's dishwasher safe!

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with this funnel!!! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and really great quality. I’m always hesitant about buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute! Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any cottagecore kitchen!" —Abbey Klem

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95

    5. A bamboo cheese board with — get this — meat hangers! Go ahead and pin up some candied bacon, soppressata, or :::in my best Tony Soprano voice::: prosciutto and your dinner guests will be mesmerized. 

    Sliced cured meats suspended from clips on a stand beside garnished meat on a plate, with people seated in the background
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Man if you are a bacon lover… you gotta get this. Bought one for myself and one as a gift. Easy to set up and use. Freakin cool. Highly recommend." —Christine

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in three colors).

    6. A watering can juicer you can use to squeeze lemons and limes and then pour them over whatever you're cooking. When serving others, you can even say "tell me when" like you're a parm-wielding waiter at Olive Garden.

    model squeezing lemon into juicer; model pouring lemon juice over salad
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It's easy to use and lemonade is quickly made. It looks so good I leave it on the counter." —Stephaniep

    Get it from Amazon for $14.90.

    7. A colorful pan — from BuzzFeed's Goodful line — that's not just cute, but has the ability to kick all of your other dented and scratched pots to the curb as it can pan fry, sauté, sear, boil, simmer, blanche, braise, poach, deep fry, stew... and more, but I'll stop myself there. 

    Red non-stick frying pan with lid, containing cooked vegetables, accompanied by a wooden spatula
    A non-stick sauté pan with a lid and wooden spoon, placed on a kitchen counter with vegetables in the background
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I waited to write a review until I'd actually tested the pan and after using it for two months, I can honestly say that it is amazing! It's the best cookware product that I've ever used as it heats up evenly and cleans so easily (even the bottom of the pan still looks new). I am currently looking at other Goodful products to replace my other pots, so YES, I'd highly recommend this product!" —Johnny O

    Get it from Amazon for $64.54 (available in eight colors). 

    8. set of embroidered sponges with your choice of PG- or R-rated sayings that definitely won't make the dishes fun, but will probably make them more tolerable. 

    frame with sponge that says clean up your act
    Amazon

    It comes with four sponges with different cross-stitch designs, a frame, and suction cups. 

    Promising review: "I love these! Especially the frame it comes with, didn’t expect that. I gave some as a gift and my parents love them so much they don't want to use them." —honest reviewer (:

    Get it from Amazon for $22.45

    9. Or a cheery daisy caddy set because, tbh, your sink is a scary place often filled with crusty pots and pans, mystery Tupperware leftover containers, and whatever nastiness collects in the drain. At least this'll be a *little* bright spot. 

    Flower-shaped dish brush in a vase holder next to a sink, ideal for home decor and practical kitchen use
    Urban Outfitters

    There's also a similar option available on Amazon!

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $12

    10. A "Noodle Monster" spaghetti container that looks like something straight out of Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and that makes my millennial heart happy. 

    A clear cylinder shaped container topped with a green monster-shaped lid and filled with noodles
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this so much. Like, so much. The canister part is glass, which I love. It's tall enough for long pasta, but also good for macaroni. His lil' noodle noggin is plastic with a silicone seal, so it's actually practical while also being literally the cutest thing in the world. And his eyestalks make opening the lid a breeze while also being absolutely adorable. I really want a little gang of them for my pantry, and I'd make little hats for them." —Surua

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in two sizes). 

    11. A pastel knife set with such an arresting design, one reviewer warns not to forget they're super sharp, too!!! 

    Five kitchen knives with multicolored handles and blades mounted on a magnetic strip
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a sucker for everyday use items that are effective at what they do and also super beautiful to look at. The pastels are just perfect. I agree with everyone, though, do not get comfortable and forget how sharp they are." —Ibric Family

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    12. A set of decorative trivets made to protect your table from the scorching heat of your latest creation: an over-microwaved Hot Pocket (AKA molten lava straight from Earth's mantle).

    purple triangular trivets holding pots and pans
    Amazon

    Line + Arc is a small biz!

    Promising review: "This was a really hard purchase for me. I searched for quite a bit but couldn't settle on any trivets that also fit the aesthetic of my kitchen. These are perfect! Love the color, size, shape, dimensions… all of it. It was hard to press that purchase button though just because of the price (there are sooooo many cheaper options), but these seem like they will stand the test of time." —Anna

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six colors). 

    13. Some cowboy boot salt and pepper shakers so you can add some flavor to your dishes and some Western flair to your kitchen counter even if you live noooooowhere near Texas. 

    Two small decorative cowboy boot salt and pepper shakers with floral patterns on a red surface
    Urban Outfitters

    Get the set from Urban Outfitters for $22.

    14. Dracula garlic mincer because garlic powder simply doesn't compare to freshly minced garlic when you're whipping up an Italian feast.

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Amazon

    PS: You can also use it for ginger!

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and, months later, still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95.

    15. A terra-cotta bear that, when presented with a bag of brown sugar, will bravely say "I volunteer as tribute!"

    A hand holding the terracotta bear