29 Super Cute Kitchen Gadgets And Accessories If You’re In Your Cooking Era

1. A croc-shaped veggie chopper so you can dice up an onion without fear of losing a digit. Yes, I've watched Gordon Ramsay YouTube explainers on how to do it with a knife, but there's a disconnect between my head and my hand, okay??
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. Check out a TikTok of their veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "I'd recommend this product to everyone. I hate chopping up fruits and veggies (I'm super clumsy with a knife) and this makes it so easy and quick. 10/10." —Chepiksacc
2. An egg white separator for the baker who hasn't quite mastered the shell-to-shell method. This cute gadget will do all the work for you — just place it over any small cup.
Promising review: "This is a terrific little tool and it works perfectly. I place it over a short drinking glass and crack an egg right into it. The white of the egg tends to hang down in one long 'stalactite' but with a couple of shakes, it plops neatly into the glass." —D. Rachlin
3. A strawberry measuring spoon set that won't melt when oops! you accidentally leave them too close to the stove.
4. A foldable mushroom funnel so you can transfer your liquids without spilling them all over the counter. Think of how many paper towels this will save you!!
To use it, just flip it inside out and stick the "stem" through your container's opening. Plus, it's dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this funnel!!! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and really great quality. I’m always hesitant about buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute! Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any cottagecore kitchen!" —Abbey Klem
5. A bamboo cheese board with — get this — meat hangers! Go ahead and pin up some candied bacon, soppressata, or :::in my best Tony Soprano voice::: prosciutto and your dinner guests will be mesmerized.
6. A watering can juicer you can use to squeeze lemons and limes and then pour them over whatever you're cooking. When serving others, you can even say "tell me when" like you're a parm-wielding waiter at Olive Garden.
Promising review: "It's easy to use and lemonade is quickly made. It looks so good I leave it on the counter." —Stephaniep
7. A colorful pan — from BuzzFeed's Goodful line — that's not just cute, but has the ability to kick all of your other dented and scratched pots to the curb as it can pan fry, sauté, sear, boil, simmer, blanche, braise, poach, deep fry, stew... and more, but I'll stop myself there.
Promising review: "I waited to write a review until I'd actually tested the pan and after using it for two months, I can honestly say that it is amazing! It's the best cookware product that I've ever used as it heats up evenly and cleans so easily (even the bottom of the pan still looks new). I am currently looking at other Goodful products to replace my other pots, so YES, I'd highly recommend this product!" —Johnny O
8. A set of embroidered sponges with your choice of PG- or R-rated sayings that definitely won't make the dishes fun, but will probably make them more tolerable.
It comes with four sponges with different cross-stitch designs, a frame, and suction cups.
Promising review: "I love these! Especially the frame it comes with, didn’t expect that. I gave some as a gift and my parents love them so much they don't want to use them." —honest reviewer (:
9. Or a cheery daisy caddy set because, tbh, your sink is a scary place often filled with crusty pots and pans, mystery Tupperware leftover containers, and whatever nastiness collects in the drain. At least this'll be a *little* bright spot.
There's also a similar option available on Amazon!
10. A "Noodle Monster" spaghetti container that looks like something straight out of Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and that makes my millennial heart happy.
Promising review: "I love this so much. Like, so much. The canister part is glass, which I love. It's tall enough for long pasta, but also good for macaroni. His lil' noodle noggin is plastic with a silicone seal, so it's actually practical while also being literally the cutest thing in the world. And his eyestalks make opening the lid a breeze while also being absolutely adorable. I really want a little gang of them for my pantry, and I'd make little hats for them." —Surua
11. A pastel knife set with such an arresting design, one reviewer warns not to forget they're super sharp, too!!!
Promising review: "I am a sucker for everyday use items that are effective at what they do and also super beautiful to look at. The pastels are just perfect. I agree with everyone, though, do not get comfortable and forget how sharp they are." —Ibric Family
12. A set of decorative trivets made to protect your table from the scorching heat of your latest creation: an over-microwaved Hot Pocket (AKA molten lava straight from Earth's mantle).
Line + Arc is a small biz!
Promising review: "This was a really hard purchase for me. I searched for quite a bit but couldn't settle on any trivets that also fit the aesthetic of my kitchen. These are perfect! Love the color, size, shape, dimensions… all of it. It was hard to press that purchase button though just because of the price (there are sooooo many cheaper options), but these seem like they will stand the test of time." —Anna
13. Some cowboy boot salt and pepper shakers so you can add some flavor to your dishes and some Western flair to your kitchen counter even if you live noooooowhere near Texas.
14. A Dracula garlic mincer because garlic powder simply doesn't compare to freshly minced garlic when you're whipping up an Italian feast.
PS: You can also use it for ginger!
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and, months later, still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L
