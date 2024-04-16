BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    31 Comfy Bottoms Guaranteed To Make You Forget All About Jeans

    "I could practically sleep in them they are so soft and comfortable!!!" —a reviewer about just one of the options below.

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's. 

    1. A pair of extra-wide-leg darted palazzo pants that allow for ample airflow. It's basically like wearing a dress, but you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing anyone if a gust of wind catches you by surprise.

    reviewer in a sleeveless top and high-waisted pants with a belt, taking a mirror selfie, holding a phone and a clutch
    reviewer takes a mirror selfie wearing a puff-sleeve top and wide-leg trousers, accessorized with a belt
    Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I had to try them out. I am short, so I was expecting them to be long, but they are very long. I am just gonna get them tailored. I am buying more, though, because they are absolutely beautiful! I've gotten so many compliments on them!" —Bretta Little

    Get them from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS—2X, short sizes, and 32 colors).

    2. A pair of high-waisted palazzo pants you'll be tempted to wear every.  single. day. of spring as they're just that freaking comfy. Reviewers also say they're super breathable and surprisingly wrinkle-resistant.

    Person wearing wide-leg green pants and sandals, standing with one hand on hip for a casual fashion look
    Wide-legged green pants with pleats, paired with white sandals
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love these!!! Super flowy, lightweight, and surprisingly well-fit. They wash and dry incredibly well, no wrinkles after drying. I’m planning on buying more." —PBMC

    Get them from Amazon for $30.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 15 colors/prints). 

    3. tennis skort with built-in shorts, so you don't have to worry about flashing anyone or chafing! Sounds pretty ideal to me. 

    reviewer in a mirror selfie wearing a black tank top and a white tennis skirt
    reviewer in oversized blazer and shorts leaning against a wall, looking up, with chunky shoes
    Promising review: "SO COMFY AND SO CUTE. I never want to wear anything else haha. They don’t ride up, they’re high-waisted, the fabric is great and not super thin...what more could you want?! Definitely going to get some more in other colors!" —Karen

    Get it from Amazon for $21.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors). 

    4. A stylish overall jumpsuit if you've "lost" the ability to wear real pants (you know, ones with zippers and buttons) after working from home for the last four years.

    reviewer wearing the sage green romper over a white top
    a reviewer in red
    Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" —Brie Parry

    Get it from Amazon for $27.89+ (available in sizes XS–5X and 13 colors). 

    5. A silky satin midi skirt with a silhouette that says "chic" and an elastic waistband that says "I'll give your most comfortable sweats a go."

    reviewer in a buttoned shirt and pleated skirt with a pair of flats, walking on a sidewalk
    Person wearing a green satin maxi skirt with chain embellished beige heels
    Promising reviews: "This skirt is absolutely stunning! The quality is amazing for the price. I’ve bought similar skirts at other stores that are $60+ but this one is the best I’ve owned. You won’t regret it!" —Abby

    "I love this skirt! Adds a bit of fancy to any occasion! I love the merlot color but I’m probably going to buy another. Very comfortable, and I put it in the dryer on the wrinkle-free setting, and it came out perfect! True to size too." —C.Pappas

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors). 

    6. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers say are comparable to Lululemon Align Joggers — but for less than 30 bucks. 💃 🤸

    Reviewer in black high waisted leggings with cuffed ankles
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style, and they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney 

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors). 

    7. three-tier bohemian skirt that will have you feeling yourself so much, you'll stop for impromptu photo shoots anytime you pass something even remotely ~aesthetic~. AKA a flowering tree, some impressive graffiti, or even just a patch of well-watered grass.

    front view of a reviewer wearing the skirt in yellow
    a different reviewer wearing the dress in red
    Promising reviews: "This, by far, is my most favorite skirt. I am a skirt-wearier anyways, so I have quite a few. Every time I wear it I get several compliments. I pair it with several tops. It fits great, is lightweight, and has a half-slip already sewn into it. I have now bought three more of these in different colors." —Sherry Charlene Seres

    "I have about five of these skirts. I am a teacher, and they are comfortable and wash well. They can be worn year-round. I highly recommend this product." —meme

    Get it from Amazon for $31.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors/prints).

    8. Or a similar high-waisted midi skirt but with a leg slit you can pop your thigh out of for a lil' sun.

    reviewer in a graphic tee, floral skirt, boots, and a wide-brimmed hat, posing with one hand on hip
    reviewer in a white top and polka-dotted skirt with white sandals posing on a sidewalk
    Promising reviews: "I wasn’t sure I was going to like this skirt when I bought it. Even when I received it, I wasn’t ‘sure’ as it was out of my comfort zone. But I wore it and it grew on me and I received lots of compliments so I knew I made a good decision. The fit is perfect on me, and the colors just pop and make you look vibrant!" —Zulema

    "This skirt is so elegant and comfortable and flows through the wind like I’m a princess or something idk. It is awesome. I usually wear a size 10 in pants so I ordered an XL and I actually had quite a bit of room. I could have ordered an L but I like to have extra room, so I’m happy about it. Looks just like the picture. No complaints :)" —Mica

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 31 colors/prints).

    9. Some budget-friendly high-waisted leggings if you've not only sworn off jeans, but *any* bottoms that aren't made of at least 5% spandex. 

    person wearing the leggings with a tank top
    different person wearing the leggings sitting on a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So soft and silky, nice and thin and breathable. Stretches perfectly, always comfortable never feels tight across the stomach, but with enough elasticity to not feel like they are going to show your butt crack! Buying my second round now. The first round lasted over a year and are still in good condition, with minimal pilling, only right in the crotch area with friction. No fading, and no shrinking!" —Leah Lynch

    Get them from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in standard and plus sizes, three lengths, and 25 colors/patterns).

    10. A lightweight, eye-catching striped lounge set — it comes with a matching top! — that'll make getting dressed so 👏  dang 👏  easy. Buy a few and you won't have to put any effort into your entire spring/summer wardrobe. 

    Reviewer in oversize button up blue and white striped top with matching high waist elastic shorts
    Reviewer in pink and yellow white striped colorblock version of the set
    Promising reviews: "Bought this cause I saw a girl on TikTok wear it. And I was very happy with what I received. This type of set is hit-and-miss. This is a hit. I sized up for a more oversized look, and it was perfect! I recommend!" —Rosemary Andreas

    "I bought this for vacation, but also just a cute summer set, and I love it! The shorts fit great, and the top is oversized, just like I wanted. I wore it with a white cropped shirt and kept the top unbuttoned." —Jessica

    Get it from Amazon for $29.59+ (available in sizes S–XL and 16 styles). 

    11. stretchy tank top jumpsuit so comfortable and stylish, you can even wear it to bed and then roll through the next day without a wardrobe change.

    reviewer wearing the jumpsuit in black
    model wearing the jumpsuit in sage
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Pssst! Reviewers also say this is a great option during pregnancy because it's bump-friendly and works long after baby is born!

    Promising review: "This romper is so comfy. It is the best travel outfit of all time. You can dress it up or down. Wear it out for dinner or just to get groceries. I’m buying more in other colors!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and in 20 colors/ styles).

    12. A pair of mid-rise cargo pants you can slide on whenever you're going in public/somewhere that "requires pants," 🙄 but nobody mentioned anything about zippers or buttons. 

    Model wearing pink cargo pants, white tank top, and denim jacket off-shoulder
    model in a denim jacket, striped top, cargo pants, and flats
    Old Navy

    Promising review: "Obsessed!!! Love the pink color so much as it pairs easily with a lot of my clothes. The cargo style with pockets is perfection, not to mention I could practically sleep in them. They are so soft and comfortable!!!" —anonymous

    Get them from Old Navy for $35.99 (originally $44.95; available in sizes XS–4X and in five colors)