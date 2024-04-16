Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of extra-wide-leg darted palazzo pants that allow for ample airflow. It's basically like wearing a dress, but you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing anyone if a gust of wind catches you by surprise.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I had to try them out. I am short, so I was expecting them to be long, but they are very long. I am just gonna get them tailored. I am buying more, though, because they are absolutely beautiful! I've gotten so many compliments on them!" —Bretta Little
Get them from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS—2X, short sizes, and 32 colors).
2. A pair of high-waisted palazzo pants you'll be tempted to wear every. single. day. of spring as they're just that freaking comfy. Reviewers also say they're super breathable and surprisingly wrinkle-resistant.
3. A tennis skort with built-in shorts, so you don't have to worry about flashing anyone or chafing! Sounds pretty ideal to me.
Promising review: "SO COMFY AND SO CUTE. I never want to wear anything else haha. They don’t ride up, they’re high-waisted, the fabric is great and not super thin...what more could you want?! Definitely going to get some more in other colors!" —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $21.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors).
4. A stylish overall jumpsuit if you've "lost" the ability to wear real pants (you know, ones with zippers and buttons) after working from home for the last four years.
Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" —Brie Parry
Get it from Amazon for $27.89+ (available in sizes XS–5X and 13 colors).
5. A silky satin midi skirt with a silhouette that says "chic" and an elastic waistband that says "I'll give your most comfortable sweats a go."
Promising reviews: "This skirt is absolutely stunning! The quality is amazing for the price. I’ve bought similar skirts at other stores that are $60+ but this one is the best I’ve owned. You won’t regret it!" —Abby
"I love this skirt! Adds a bit of fancy to any occasion! I love the merlot color but I’m probably going to buy another. Very comfortable, and I put it in the dryer on the wrinkle-free setting, and it came out perfect! True to size too." —C.Pappas
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors).
6. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers say are comparable to Lululemon Align Joggers — but for less than 30 bucks. 💃 🤸
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style, and they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors).
7. A three-tier bohemian skirt that will have you feeling yourself so much, you'll stop for impromptu photo shoots anytime you pass something even remotely ~aesthetic~. AKA a flowering tree, some impressive graffiti, or even just a patch of well-watered grass.
Promising reviews: "This, by far, is my most favorite skirt. I am a skirt-wearier anyways, so I have quite a few. Every time I wear it I get several compliments. I pair it with several tops. It fits great, is lightweight, and has a half-slip already sewn into it. I have now bought three more of these in different colors." —Sherry Charlene Seres
"I have about five of these skirts. I am a teacher, and they are comfortable and wash well. They can be worn year-round. I highly recommend this product." —meme
Get it from Amazon for $31.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors/prints).
8. Or a similar high-waisted midi skirt but with a leg slit you can pop your thigh out of for a lil' sun.
Promising reviews: "I wasn’t sure I was going to like this skirt when I bought it. Even when I received it, I wasn’t ‘sure’ as it was out of my comfort zone. But I wore it and it grew on me and I received lots of compliments so I knew I made a good decision. The fit is perfect on me, and the colors just pop and make you look vibrant!" —Zulema
"This skirt is so elegant and comfortable and flows through the wind like I’m a princess or something idk. It is awesome. I usually wear a size 10 in pants so I ordered an XL and I actually had quite a bit of room. I could have ordered an L but I like to have extra room, so I’m happy about it. Looks just like the picture. No complaints :)" —Mica
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 31 colors/prints).
9. Some budget-friendly high-waisted leggings if you've not only sworn off jeans, but *any* bottoms that aren't made of at least 5% spandex.
Promising review: "So soft and silky, nice and thin and breathable. Stretches perfectly, always comfortable never feels tight across the stomach, but with enough elasticity to not feel like they are going to show your butt crack! Buying my second round now. The first round lasted over a year and are still in good condition, with minimal pilling, only right in the crotch area with friction. No fading, and no shrinking!" —Leah Lynch
Get them from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in standard and plus sizes, three lengths, and 25 colors/patterns).
10. A lightweight, eye-catching striped lounge set — it comes with a matching top! — that'll make getting dressed so 👏 dang 👏 easy. Buy a few and you won't have to put any effort into your entire spring/summer wardrobe.
Promising reviews: "Bought this cause I saw a girl on TikTok wear it. And I was very happy with what I received. This type of set is hit-and-miss. This is a hit. I sized up for a more oversized look, and it was perfect! I recommend!" —Rosemary Andreas
"I bought this for vacation, but also just a cute summer set, and I love it! The shorts fit great, and the top is oversized, just like I wanted. I wore it with a white cropped shirt and kept the top unbuttoned." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $29.59+ (available in sizes S–XL and 16 styles).
11. A stretchy tank top jumpsuit so comfortable and stylish, you can even wear it to bed and then roll through the next day without a wardrobe change.
Pssst! Reviewers also say this is a great option during pregnancy because it's bump-friendly and works long after baby is born!
Promising review: "This romper is so comfy. It is the best travel outfit of all time. You can dress it up or down. Wear it out for dinner or just to get groceries. I’m buying more in other colors!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and in 20 colors/ styles).
12. A pair of mid-rise cargo pants you can slide on whenever you're going in public/somewhere that "requires pants," 🙄 but nobody mentioned anything about zippers or buttons.
Promising review: "Obsessed!!! Love the pink color so much as it pairs easily with a lot of my clothes. The cargo style with pockets is perfection, not to mention I could practically sleep in them. They are so soft and comfortable!!!" —anonymous
Get them from Old Navy for $35.99 (originally $44.95; available in sizes XS–4X and in five colors)