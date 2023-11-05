1. A tub of The Pink Stuff which can clean anything you throw at it, be that tires, pots and pans, stove tops, showers, or your 5-year-old's crayon wall mural.
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
2. A Wet & Forget weekly cleaner you can spritz on your shower walls and tub after you're done cleaning yourself. Leave it on overnight — no scrubbing necessary — and just wash it off the next time you're in the shower! Your roomies will think you devoted hoursss to cleaning.
Promising review: "I really like the fact that this product is true to its description! I highly recommend you do a thorough and very good job of cleaning before you apply this product or it will not make the product as effective as it should be! I highly recommend this because really who wants to clean their shower every day? This also keeps away mold and mildew how cool is that." —Stephanie Parker
3. A pouch of foaming garbage disposal cleaner to eliminate the special stank that can only be produced after years of shredding up meat, produce, and whatever that mystery blob was that came out of your long-lost Tupperware.
Each pouch of lemon-scented formula gets you four uses. Dump a pack into your disposal (while off at first!), run the water just a bit, and then start it and watch as the blue foam gets to work eliminating odors and loosening up nasties that have been caught down there for who knows how long.
Promising review: "These are amazing! I was skeptical at first, but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." —KPITT
4. A tube of silicone grout whitener if you're dealing with mold and mildew that will. not. go. away. no matter how much you clean it.
The gel formula is safe to use on/around windows, sinks and baths, shower-heads, pools, tiles, silicone sealant, and more. Leave it on the area you're looking to clean for six to eight hours (no scrubbing required). Some reviewers with really bad mold/mildew note that leaving it on for longer and/or doing a second round of cleaning made a huge difference!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. Since we bought this place, we figured we had to fix the caulking because we tried every cleaner we knew to get rid of this gross shower mold. Before we decided to fix...we gave this a shot. Now the shower is like new; probably didn't even need to wait the five hours, but glad we did. Saved so much time, labor, and money. 🙌" —Nacho Average Review
5. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner that, once filled with water and a dash of vinegar, will steam clean the grimiest of appliances. Hot Pocket grease, butter splatters, and burnt popcorn smells are no match for her.
Promising review: "My daughter cooked ramen noodles for three minutes without any water. Needless to say, it was burnt and almost caught fire. I have scrubbed the microwave and couldn’t get the horrible smell out to the point it was giving me a headache. After several days I decided to ordered this before buying a new microwave. Got it today and used it and shocked it actually pulled most of the odor out that’s trapped in the upper vent. This $10 item saved me $200 to $400." —Angela D.
6. A pack of dishwasher tablets because — womp, womp — the appliance that cleans your dishes needs some cleaning of its own.
Slip a single tablet in your detergent tray (or in the bottom of the dishwasher if it won't fit in there) and set it to a regular wash cycle. After it's finished, open it up to find limescale, hard water stains, and other mineral buildup completely wiped out.
Promising review: "Buy these now!! My dishwasher looks brand new after one use. I highly recommend this product." —VSarge
7. Andddd a six-pack of washing machine cleaner tablets so leftover dirt, residue, and musty odors don't affix themselves to your laundry and make it even dirtier than when it went in.
Promising review: "I was hesitant to order this but it went on sale so I did. It is the only thing that has actually worked. The first time I had to use two since the odor was strong but it did wonders. I’ve run the washer with this for two months now and no odor is coming out. This is one item I will continue to order." —Klove78
8. A bottle of wood polish and conditioner that utilizes beeswax to restore tired antiques, furniture, doors, and trim. If you've left a whole lot of cup rings on your coffee table (I mean... who can be bothered with coasters??), then this will become your BFF.
Promising review: "OMG! This is the most AMAZING product! We inherited some antique furniture from the '30s that had been in storage forever... it was dry and dirty and not much to look at. I used this product on it, and the oak wood literally came alive showing the beautiful grain and texture of the wood. I have since used it on my oak kitchen cabinets and they look AMAZING! I will never use anything else other than this product on my wood surfaces! No greasy feel... fantastic smell!" —Tiffany Sadowski
9. A ChomChom roller — a MUST for any pet parent — ready to put your regular old lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out.
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure."
Promising review: "I have a long haired German Shepherd aka a 'German Shedder' and two cats so I live with animal fur — nothing I can do about it, or so I THOUGHT. The ChomChom is by far the best way to get rid of animal fur in my opinion. This thing is godlike, it makes fabric look so fresh, works perfectly on my suede couches and leaves that 'soft suede' look on them. It does what it's supposed to do perfectly, and it captures all the hair in an easy-to-clean bin. Works excellent on items like furniture and upholstery/car interior. Items like clothing or curtains need to be held down because of the rolling back and forth motion. I think it would make an AMAZING gift for anyone with pets." —Victor T.
10. And a fur-eliminating broom capable of squeegeeing enough fur from your carpet that if magically animated, it would transform into one of Martha Stewart's Chow Chows.
Promising review: "I have a fairly large silver Persian cat who generates a huge amount of impossible-to-see fur everywhere in the house (sound familiar?). This odd little broom grabs everything, especially the stuff I can’t even see. Takes five minutes, max, to de-fur an 1,800-foot house. Very easy to use and brush everything into the trash bin." —Doug Cox
11. An eco-friendly carpet and upholstery deodorizer to hide the fact that you've dumped lo mein on your communal living room rug not once, not twice, but thrice.
Promising review: "Great for dog odors on fabric! We sprinkled it on the couch cushions and put them in trash bags. We shook the bags and let sit for an hour or so. We used the hose of our vacuum and sucked out the air (like you're vacuum sealing). The cushions plumped right up and smelled gorgeous for several weeks. Our very allergic daughter had no problems sitting on the sofa. We also sprinkled on carpets for great deodorizing. Fine powder that goes a long way. Adding this to our regular Amazon purchases!" —Pam
12. An easy-wring microfiber spin mop if you're just now realizing that you've neglected to give your floors a proper deep clean since you moved into your apartment, ohhhh, six months ago now?
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop and hearing my boss rave about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (because it was that dirty, please don't judge) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because it wasn't quite as dirty." —Molly
13. A 20-pack of melamine sponges that may not have a fancy brand name, but clean just as well as their competitors. Simply wet the nonabrasive sponge, wipe down whatever kitchen surface needs some TLC, and then rinse it to use again!
Promising review: "As good as Mr. Clean Magic Erasers but half the price. They clean so many surfaces better than anything. We use them at the bar and clean our chalkboards, metal sinks and ice wells, beer coolers, FRP backsplash walls, and even graffiti in the bathrooms comes off more easily with these than other cleaning products. I took one home and cleaned my shower faster and more easily than with bottles of shower cleaner. Highly recommended." —Stephen Brandau
