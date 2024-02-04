62 Cleaning Products That’ll Make Cookware, Furniture, Clothes, And More Look Brand New

1. A Wet & Forget weekly cleaner you can spritz on your shower walls and tub after you're done cleaning yourself. Leave it on overnight — no scrubbing necessary — and just wash it off the next time you're in the shower!
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle, it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to a weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple of more days and I'll be able to switch to weekly!." —Tee
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
2. A tub of The Pink Stuff which can clean anything you throw at it be that tires, pots and pans, stove tops, showers, or your 5-year-old's crayon wall mural.
And here's what BuzzFeeder/The Pink Stuff fan Heather Braga has to say:
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising review: "For those who gave less than 5 stars…what were you trying to clean? I had built-up grease on the backsplash behind my stove that I hadn’t noticed, which had probably been there for years. I’ve tried pretty much every product on the market — they didn’t work. This product took that grease off within seconds. That worked so quickly. I was so happy I started cleaning other items: the stainless sink, oven, and microwave. This is the best thing ever – and if they increase their price to $50 I’ll still buy it. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE." —RVT
Get it from Amazon for $3.14+ (available in two sizes).
3. A pack of K-Cup cleaning pods that are basically like a full-body tune-up for your coffee maker. Just look at the nasty stuff it flushes out!
PS: Quick & Clean is a small biz!
Promising review: "My Keurig had started to sputter and trying to get 10oz out of it was becoming impossible. I was having to run water through it before every cup just to get a full cup. I got these and used them immediately. What a difference!!!! My Keurig is like I just took it out of the box. I cannot recommend these enough." —Roger
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.45.
4. An ~instant~ carpet spot remover you can rely on to get your space back in shape after you accidentally trip while holding a whole bowl of queso. (It happens to the best of us.)
5. A tube of silicone grout whitener if you're dealing with mold and mildew that will. not. go. away. no matter how much you clean it.
The gel formula is safe to use on/around windows, sinks and baths, shower-heads, pools, tiles, silicone sealant, and more. Leave it on the area you're looking to clean for six to eight hours (no scrubbing required). Some reviewers with really bad mold/mildew note that leaving it on for longer and/or doing a second round of cleaning made a huge difference!
Promising review: "I was skeptical but needed something to help with caulk discoloration and mold from moisture buildup. Follow the directions and it works like a charm. The odor gets stronger while it's working but I think it's milder than bleach cleaners and it works better. A little expensive for the quantity but it does work." —CW
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. A pouch of foaming garbage disposal cleaner to eliminate the special stank that can only be produced after years of shredding up meat, produce, and whatever that mystery blob was that came out of your long-lost Tupperware.
Each pouch of lemon-scented formula gets you four uses. Dump a pack into your disposal (while off at first!), run the water just a bit, and then start it and watch as the blue foam gets to work eliminating odors and loosening up nasties that have been caught down there for who knows how long.
Promising review: "This disposal cleaner works like a charm. Gets rid of the nasty smell and cleans well. I know it's doing a great job cleaning because I can see the blue foam in both my sink drains during usage. I let the blue foam sit in the sink drains for 5 or 10 minutes before rinsing it. I just prefer to do that because I feel it makes the cleaner more effective. After doing so I just rinse the sink and disposal with fresh hot water and everything (including my stainless steel sink) looks and smells great!! I highly recommend it and will continue to use and buy as needed!!☆☆☆☆☆" —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $3.78+ (available in packs of one, two, three, or six).
7. A jetted tub cleaner so you're not bathing in the remnants of whatever products the previous homeowner used. (The absolute horror.)
Each bottle gets you four cleanings. Just dump it in, fill your tub, run the jets, and it'll flush out soap scum, mold, and whatever other gunk your Whirlpool is harboring.
Promising review: "BUY IT! Such a great cleaner!! I didn’t have very high expectations for this cleaner, but boy, did it do the job! We moved into a house that looked like the jets had never been cleaned. Yuck! This product worked wonders for deep cleaning our tub! I went through the process twice for the first time and got nasty gunk both times. Now that the tub has been deeply cleaned and looks amazing, I’ll keep using this once a week to maintain! This product doesn’t smell bad and is super easy to use! A definite buy!!!" —Michelle
Get a 16-ounce bottle from Amazon for $16.06.
8. A hard-water-stain remover that'll get your shower so sparkling clean, guests will ask what your secret is.
It even has a minty scent, so you don't have to worry about that harsh chemical smell most cleaning products usually emit.
Promising review: "Totally amazed how easily this worked at removing all the water stains on our glass shower doors. I had tried numerous products over the years, but nothing worked like Bio Clean. I highly recommend this product to anyone with hard water stains." —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $19.88.
9. A mildew remover made specially with outdoor fabrics in mind. Spray it on your patio chairs, porch swing, or awnings and watch it wash away ground-in dirt. Then, after that, liberally spray it on your siding, tiles, gutters, and roof, too.
Promising review: "I don't often write a review of a product. But this was so impressive, I thought I should let others know. We have a set of vinyl outdoor chairs that were constantly covered with mildew. When we were feeling ambitious, we'd take the time to power wash the chairs, which worked pretty well but was a lot of work. The problem was that a couple of days later, the mildew was back almost as bad a before. With this mildew stain remover, we sprayed the chairs, let them sit a few minutes, and hosed off with a regular garden hose. Easy. And they were cleaner than they ever got using the power washer. When we put the chairs away two months later, they were still clean." —Christine A. Simonson
Get it from Amazon for $10.48.
10. A pet-specific stain remover sure to hide the fact that Sparky isn't the perfect angel you make him out to be on Instagram. Turns out, he gets the nervous pees every time someone comes over and this holiday season has really tested him.
Promising review: "This stuff is so great!! I’ve tried so many brands of enzymatic cleaners and they all have a strong chemical smell. This smells exactly like the orange cream shakes at Arby’s!! It does an excellent job or erasing odors and seems to be working to deter puppy from peeing in that spot again. Leaves a great long-lasting scent and odors are long gone by the time the pleasant scent fades the next day. It’s also a great stain remover. I’ve only used it on puppy messes but it makes quick work of them. Love this stuff so much!!" —Geek Girl
Get a 32-ounce bottle from Amazon for $19.97.
11. Or — if you have a carpet cleaning machine — a miracle-working, deodorizing shampoo so freaking good, it'll have your flooring looking like it was just installed yesterday.
This solution works great with Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express vacuum cleaners.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business making cleaning products safe enough to use around pets and powerful enough to get rid of pet stains.
Promising review: "I have a dog with Cushing’s Disease, and she has frequent accidents, so a good carpet cleaning product is a must. So many products have overwhelming smells to cover the odor or don’t do enough and leave the house smelling like pee even after carpet washing. I liked Sunny & Honey so much for our machine I immediately bought the big bottle after just one use. Four days after the initial cleaning and the house still smells nice. The price may be a few dollars more than what I can buy at my local stores, but it is worth it. The smell isn't overpowering; the house just smells fresh and clean." —Trekkie
Get it from Sunny & Honey on Amazon for $21.99+ (available in two sizes and scents).
12. An adjustable, three-blade blind duster capable of cleaning the grimiest blinds — we're talking top and bottom — in one fell swoop. This way, you won't be engulfed by a cloud of dust every time you crack them open.
Promising review: "OK I'll be honest, I ordered this because of the price. After reviewing several other options and having been disappointed with previous dusters I've had, I figured, why spend more money on something that isn't going to work? So I ordered the least expensive option but WOW does this little tool rock!!!! It's very easy to use and clean. It does a fantastic job of cleaning and dusting the blinds and gets ALL of the crud off of them. My blinds haven't been this clean since the day they were first installed. VERY happy with purchase." —Amazon Shopper
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors).