26 Chic Pieces Of Furniture That Are $200 And Under

Promising review: "I wanted to upgrade from the floor-level platform frame I had and was going for an elevated, hotel room-like approach. This product was PHENOMENAL in helping me achieve that look. Color of the headboard and foot was more cream than a stark white and I really liked it. Sturdy and supportive so far. No complaints." —Becca Rattenberger



Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in sizes Full–King and in three colors).