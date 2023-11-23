28 Things To Buy On Black Friday That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 42% off that are made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool.
2. The Samsung Frame TV for up to 35% off — it's a must if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!
3. A pre-lit Christmas tree for up to 54% off because in the words of Mariah Carey, "IT'S TIIIIIIIME!"
4. A fresh 6-piece towel set for 58% off so you can throw away those bleach-stained rags you've been ashamed to show guests.
5. A statement floor mirror for 47% off. It's perfect for pulling a room together while also making it look bigger.
6. A mix-and-match Piglet in Bed linen set — for 25% off — that will make crawling into bed at the end of a long day THAT much butter.
7. A holographic glass table lamp for 30% off if the thing you've needed to *trick* yourself into reading more is actually just accent lighting.
8. A versatile Our Place Always Pan for up to $55 off that'll get the job done and look good while doing it. At the intersection of style and function is this pan, which has a steamer basket, a built-in easy-pour spout, and a nesting spatula.
9. An LED bathroom mirror for up to 32% off so you can feel like you're getting a legit facial even if you're just applying your hyaluronic serum yourself.
10. A pair of cantilevered dining room chairs for 25% off. TBH, you may spend more time staring at them than sitting in them.
11. A Ruggable area rug for 25% off so after the holidays, you can toss it in the wash and easily get rid of food stains, pet fur, and fallen pine tree needles.
12. A KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer for $200 off so you can give your arms a break next time you want to bake something from scratch. This is one of those things you'll buy once and enjoy forever.
13. A customizable Letterfolk tile mat for 30% off. It comes with hexagonal tiles you can arrange into any saying you please — PG or X-rated.
14. A "sink down" Floyd sectional for 30% off if no stain spray or upholstery cleaner can save your current sofa.
16. Great Jones' The Starting Lineup — a Dutch oven, frying pan, and sheet pan — for $90 off so you can really impress guests this holiday season.
17. A fluffy down comforter from Brooklinen for 25% off if you're looking to take your bed rotting to the next level.
18. A set of funky serving utensils for 25% off because you've reached that part of adulthood where this type of stuff is exciting!!
19. An incredibly practical and oh so luxurious faux fur throw blanket for 30% off that'll keep you nice and cozy during movie nights, in bed, at breakfast, in the shower...OK maybe not that last one. But if you're always cold (even though the thermostat says 78 degrees), this is a winner.
20. A sleek LED alarm clock for 44% off designed with a mirror face to be an interesting decor piece. It also lets you know that you have three more hours left to sleep when you wake up randomly in the middle of the night.
21. A stoneware planter for 30% off because if you're notorious for killing your succulents, at least the shiny pot will help distract from that fact!
22. A stunning glass dish that's 20% off so you can upgrade your carefully curated shelf of knickknacks.
23. A platform bed for 73% off with lift-up storage that'll allow people with smaller bedrooms to upgrade the size of their bed without sacrificing space for their belongings.
24. Blackout roller shades for 50% off so you can finally sleep in past 6 a.m. or watch a movie in perfect darkness at 3 p.m.
25. A soft muslin blanket for 25% that's sure to keep you warm and cozy but NOT cause you to profusely sweat.
26. A bathroom storage set for 50% off — it comes with 16 sleek organization pieces that'll transform your bathroom's storage and aesthetic. Now you'll be able to find the cotton swabs right when you need them.
27. A Courant catchall with a built-in charger for 25% off to streamline the look of a side table and give you a place to hold trinkets *and* charge your phone at the same time. It will add a sophisticated and fancy feel to your living room.
28. A luxe duvet cover with tailored navy blue borders — for 20% off — that'll make you feel like you live in a 5-star hotel. If that wasn't your absolute dream when you were a preteen watching The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, then we are very different people.
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.