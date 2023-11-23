Skip To Content
    28 Things To Buy On Black Friday That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

    You’ll get major saving and a major impact on your space.

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!


    1. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 42% off that are made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

    Get them from Amazon for $29.72+ (available in 15 sizes and 41 colors/designs). 

    2. The Samsung Frame TV for up to 35% off — it's a must if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This tv is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Get it from Amazon for $547.99+ (originally  $597.99+; available in seven sizes).

    3. A pre-lit Christmas tree for up to 54% off because in the words of Mariah Carey, "IT'S TIIIIIIIME!"

    9-foot pre-lit christmas tree in a living room
    Amazon

    Get the 9-foot option from Amazon for $264.94 (originally $579.99; available in other sizes though not all on sale). 

    4. A fresh 6-piece towel set for 58% off so you can throw away those bleach-stained rags you've been ashamed to show guests.

    green towels arranged in a bathroom
    Amazon

    What's included: Two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. 

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (originally $79.99; available in 20 colors). 

    5. A statement floor mirror for 47% off. It's perfect for pulling a room together while also making it look bigger.

    the mirror in black leaning against a wall
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The quality of this mirror is above expectations. It's sturdy and the mirror aspect is great (no distortion like so many other free standing or changeable mirrors). It's exactly what I was looking for to give a better view when getting ready! 100% recommend. Esp when on discount (like I got lucky with)." —Sandy

    Get it from Walmart for $69+ (originally $199+; available in three sizes and two colors). Check out the full sale here

    6. A mix-and-match Piglet in Bed linen set — for 25% off — that will make crawling into bed at the end of a long day THAT much butter.

    mix-and-match linen bedding in greens, purples, and blues
    Piglet in Bed

    Get it from Piglet in Bed for $290.25+ (originally $387+; available in sizes Twin–King/Cal King and in 34 colors/designs). Check out the full sale here

    7. A holographic glass table lamp for 30% off if the thing you've needed to *trick* yourself into reading more is actually just accent lighting.

    colorful glass lamp
    Urban Outfitters

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $34.30 (originally $49; available in nine colors). Check out the full sale here

    8. A versatile Our Place Always Pan for up to $55 off that'll get the job done and look good while doing it. At the intersection of style and function is this pan, which has a steamer basket, a built-in easy-pour spout, and a nesting spatula.

    the pan in lilac
    Our Place

    Our Place is a WOC-founded brand

    Promising review: "This pan is EVERYTHING! I went from making pasta in the basket to steaming broccoli in it and then finishing my meal in there. Then I forgot about cleaning it because I’m lazy and the nonstick cleaned up so easily. The sponge they include is incredible, I do all my dishes with it now. Also, it looks really cute sitting on my stove all day." —Darby S.

    Get it from Our Place for $85+ (originally $120+; available in 3 sizes and in 12 colors). Check out the full sale here

    9. An LED bathroom mirror for up to 32% off so you can feel like you're getting a legit facial even if you're just applying your hyaluronic serum yourself.

    LED bathroom mirror
    Amazon

    The mirror has two built-in LED strips and you can press the button to change the color temperature to your choice of warm (3000K), natural (4000K), or white (6000K). 

    Get it from Amazon for $107.99+ (originally $139.99+; available in 63 sizes/shapes). 

    10. A pair of cantilevered dining room chairs for 25% off. TBH, you may spend more time staring at them than sitting in them.

    cantilevered dining room chairs with velvet seats
    AllModern

    Use promo code GET25 for an additional 25% off.

    Get them from AllModern for $220+ (originally $330; available in four colors). Check out the full sale here

    11. A Ruggable area rug for 25% off so after the holidays, you can toss it in the wash and easily get rid of food stains, pet fur, and fallen pine tree needles.

    floral blue and green area rug
    Ruggable

    Get it from Ruggable for $96.75+ (originally $129+; available in nine sizes and two colors). Check out the full sale here

    12. A KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer for $200 off so you can give your arms a break next time you want to bake something from scratch. This is one of those things you'll buy once and enjoy forever.

    the stand mixer in red
    Target

    Promising review: "So happy I finally bought this, easy to use and cleanup is a snap." —LME

    Get it from Target for $249.99 (originally $449.99; available in four colors). Check out the full sale here

    13. A customizable Letterfolk tile mat for 30% off. It comes with hexagonal tiles you can arrange into any saying you please — PG or X-rated.

    Letterfolk

    Letterfolk is a Utah-based, couple-run small biz owned by Joanna and Johnny Galbraith. Their sturdy mats come with 150 interchangeable tiles.

    Get it from Letterfolk for $52.50 (originally $75). Check out the full sale here.

    14. A "sink down" Floyd sectional for 30% off if no stain spray or upholstery cleaner can save your current sofa.

    tan sectional sofa
    Floyd

    Get it from Floyd for $2,061.50+ (originally $2,954+; available in seven configurations and 15 colors). Check out the full sale here

    15. A book-shaped flower vase for 48% off with some real Beauty & the Beast energy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.

    Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla

    Get it from Amazon for $12.48+ (originally $23.99; available in four colors).

    16. Great Jones' The Starting Lineup — a Dutch oven, frying pan, and sheet pan — for $90 off so you can really impress guests this holiday season.

    a green sheet pan, a green pot, and a white frying pan
    Great Joes

    Plus, order by Sunday at midnight for a free Holy Sheet with a $200+ purchase.

    Get it from Great Jones for $135 (originally $225; available in four colors). Check out the full sale here

    17. A fluffy down comforter from Brooklinen for 25% off if you're looking to take your bed rotting to the next level.

    the white duvet
    Brooklinen

    Get it from Brooklinen for $141.75+ (originally $189+; available in sizes Twin/Twin XL–King/Cali King and in three weights). Check out the full sale here

    18. A set of funky serving utensils for 25% off because you've reached that part of adulthood where this type of stuff is exciting!!

    wavy utensils
    Areaware

    Enter the code VERYMERRY25 at checkout!

    Get them from Areaware for $30 (originally $40; available in three styles). Check out the full sale here

    19. An incredibly practical and oh so luxurious faux fur throw blanket for 30% off that'll keep you nice and cozy during movie nights, in bed, at breakfast, in the shower...OK maybe not that last one. But if you're always cold (even though the thermostat says 78 degrees), this is a winner.

    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "I bought three of these as they are silky soft and super high quality. Thick and luxurious with a velvet backing. Colors are luscious. I have two in the light gray and one in a deep blue. Buy one already! You deserve it." —azuremountain

    Get it from Anthropologie for $68.60 (originally $98; available in 11 colors). Check out the full sale here.

    20. A sleek LED alarm clock for 44% off designed with a mirror face to be an interesting decor piece. It also lets you know that you have three more hours left to sleep when you wake up randomly in the middle of the night.

    Reviewer alarm clock on marble table
    amazon.com

    Plus, it has two USB outlets, which means you can use it to charge your phone (and AirPods) while you sleep.

    Promising review: "This is what I have been looking for. I had seen this clock on TikTok many times and decided to bite the bullet. Set up was easy and to get it to my perfect setting took me about two to three days of readjusting. I started with the automatic dim and changed it to have the display bright from 7 a.m. to midnight. When I wake up in the middle of the night, it's dimmed so it doesn't hurt my eyes. Instructions were a little tough, but I managed. Definitely recommend this clock to everybody." —Joshy S

    Get it from Amazon for $18.36+ (originally $32.98; available in 10 colors)

    21. A stoneware planter for 30% off because if you're notorious for killing your succulents, at least the shiny pot will help distract from that fact!

    stoneware planters in beige, black, and red
    HM

    Get it from H&M for $14 (originally $19.99; available in three colors). Check out the full sale here

    22. A stunning glass dish that's 20% off so you can upgrade your carefully curated shelf of knickknacks.

    Food52

    Use promo code CYBER at checkout and save 30% off orders of $200+.

    Promising review: "Do you need another tchotchke? Yes. So adorable on my bathroom counter for the daily jewelry." —Kayna L.

    Get it from Food52 for $32 (originally $40). Check out the full sale here.

    23. A platform bed for 73% off with lift-up storage that'll allow people with smaller bedrooms to upgrade the size of their bed without sacrificing space for their belongings.

    Corey / Wayfair, Nadia / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this bed frame!! It was so easy to put together and is super sturdy!! Adds so much storage for big and bulky items." —Amanda

    Get it from Wayfair for $246.99 (originally $899.99; available in sizes full–king and five colors). Check out the full sale here.

    24. Blackout roller shades for 50% off so you can finally sleep in past 6 a.m. or watch a movie in perfect darkness at 3 p.m.

    the blackout roller shades installed in a home
    Blinds

    Promising review: "I bought this in white, hoping to block the light enough to have my computer screen facing the window visible. I like facing out while working on the computer all day, and this is the perfect solution. I installed it behind the regular pretty fabric blinds and only pull it down when I need to block the sun — which is every morning! Great solution!" —Nan A

    Get them from Blinds.com for $19.49 (originally $38.99; size customization available, and 24 colors). Check out the full sale here

    25. A soft muslin blanket for 25% that's sure to keep you warm and cozy but NOT cause you to profusely sweat.

    gray waffle muslin blanket draped on the end of a bed
    Muslin Comfort

    Use promo code BF25OFF at checkout.

    Shyla Smith — a mother of two boys, a full-time attorney, and the founder of Muslin Comfort — set out to create the perfect muslin blanket for adults after struggling to find one on the market.

    Promising review: "We are so happy with the 365 Blanket we bought! The gray color is soothing; the soft feel is perfect as we glide into sleep each evening; the weight is perfect — an all-season addition to our bedroom! The length is longer than we expected. This is not necessarily a bad thing. We are so used to blankets that aren't long enough, so it is just something we are getting used to. Amazing purchase — thank you so much!" —Amy A.

    Get it from Muslin Comfort for $149.99+ (originally $199.99+; available in 4 sizes and 16 colors). Check out the full sale here

    26. A bathroom storage set for 50% off — it comes with 16 sleek organization pieces that'll transform your bathroom's storage and aesthetic. Now you'll be able to find the cotton swabs right when you need them.

    the bathroom storage set
    The Container Store

    The set includes: (1) Divided Lazy Susan, (1) 2-Tier Lazy Susan, (1) Shelf Divider, (5) All-Purpose Bins, (3) Medium Bin Organizers, (3) Tall Bin Organizers, (1) Small Bin Organizer and (1) Medium Bin Organizer.

    Promising review: "This is literally one of the best investments I have ever made. Everything fits so perfectly in each other. Such a space saver, aesthetically pleasing, and everything is very clearly visible. I am so in love that I am ordering a second set." —Cassandra Lynn

    Get it from The Container Store for $126.84 (originally $253.84). Check out the full sale here.

    27. A Courant catchall with a built-in charger for 25% off to streamline the look of a side table and give you a place to hold trinkets *and* charge your phone at the same time. It will add a sophisticated and fancy feel to your living room.

    photo of the catch all sitting on a living room end table with a phone charging and random items in the catch all tray
    Courant

    Promising review: "I ordered this for my husband and was a little hesitant at the price, but once we received it, I was impressed with the quality and the sleek design. He absolutely loves it and has already bought a second one for his office." —Marissa S.

    Get it from Courant for $131.25 (originally $175; available in five colors, and leather or linen). Check out the full sale here

    28. A luxe duvet cover with tailored navy blue borders — for 20% off — that'll make you feel like you live in a 5-star hotel. If that wasn't your absolute dream when you were a preteen watching The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, then we are very different people.

    blue and white duvet
    Crane & Canopy

    Use code YAY23 at checkout!

    Crane & Canopy is a small, direct-to-consumer bedding brand that focuses on frustration-free designs! This set includes two matching shams and I'd be remiss not to mention that the duvet has a hidden zipper closure so you don't have to worry about re-buttoning it every morning! That is my absolute favorite part!

    Get it from Crane & Canopy for $135.20+ (originally $169+; available in sizes Twin/Twin XL–King/Cal King). Check out the full sale here

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity. 