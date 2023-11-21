Just 30 Things From Amazon To Help You Upgrade Your Bedroom Before The New Year

1. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows because you haven't replaced yours in ohhh, three or four years? If they have sweat marks and unexplained stains... they're a lost cause, boo.
Promising review: "I get migraines and am really sensitive to bad pillows. We've bought at least six of these and had them for well over a year. They aren't compressing or getting out of shape. They are just as cushy as when we got them. I'm a back and side sleeper, and these are great for either. They just mould to your head and neck, like you'd imagine a big marshmallow might do. LOVE LOVE LOVE these." —Sunflower88
Price: $60.99+ (available in two sizes; clip the coupon for 20% off this price!)
2. Some deep pocket sheets — in your choice of 45 colors — that won't pop off the second you turn over in your sleep. Imagine that!!!!
Promising review: "My husband and I LOVE these sheets! They're truly the best sheets we have ever owned. We have purchased four sets of them so far. My husband is a hot sleeper and they are incredibly cool and soft. They hold up great in the washer and it seems like they last forever. They're also available in so many different colors that we enjoy mixing and matching them. The quality is amazing for the price and it makes changing the sheets often super easy." —K. Rex
Price: $27.99+ (available in sizes Twin–Split King and in 45 colors; clip the coupon for 50% off this price!)
3. A plug-in wall sconce so you don't have to use your cellphone flashlight to find the remote that's lost in your duvet for the fifth time tonight. Plus, it doesn't require any electrical work! Just plug it in and you're good to go.
Promising review: "These are perfect. They look great, work exactly like I need them to, and in our apartment, enable us to have reading lamps without a rewiring job since they just plug in. They also came with cute Edison-looking bulbs that fit in the sconce perfectly and match the look of the light very nicely. We're super pleased." —Kindle Customer
Price: $32.96
4. A pair of insulated thermal curtains if the only way you can get any shut-eye is What We Do in the Shadows–style pitch black quarters.
Promising review: "These blackout curtains work amazing. If you're looking to take a midday nap, these are perfect. They almost work too well, and you have no idea what time it is when you wake up." —Ryan Ochoa
Price: $13.92+ (available in 22 sizes and 39 colors)
5. A bed storage organizer so you have room for your phone, remote, glasses, and whatever else gets lost in the sheets during your daily siesta.
Promising review: "I had been looking for something to hold the remotes to get them off the head board so I would stop dropping them between the headboard and the bed. It's such a pain to get them out of there. This is perfect, holds all the remotes and the phones. This is such a great thing to have. Slides between the mattress and the box spring. So perfect." —Darlene Hedges
Price: $5.99 (available in two colors)
6. A down alternative duvet insert that'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of this comforter since the price was so reasonable. It’s just the right thickness and weight for my duvet. And it’s very soft and fluffy after placing it in the dryer on air for a while. Since we’ll only use it for a few winter months and it will be inside a duvet, I think it should last for years!" —Amazon customer
Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and in 14 colors/designs)
7. And a luscious velvet duvet cover (with matching shams) you can wrap up in like the beautiful caterpillar you are because last I checked, it's already mid November — AKA prime hibernation time.
Promising review: "I love the way this feels. It's so luxurious and does not make me feel overheated. Seriously one of the best purchases I've made on Amazon to date. My husband can pry my King-size duvet out of my cold, deceased fingers. Not sharing this." —Kelsy Smith
Price: $41.24+ (available in Queen and King sizes and in eight colors)
8. A gel-infused mattress topper if you're sleeping on a hand-me-down mattress that originally belonged to your grandma. Spending $40 on this sounds a whole lot better than $2,500 on a brand-new bed, right?
Promising review: "My bed was so firm and I was waking up daily with such a horrible tight back! When I tell you I don’t want to get out of bed now, it’s the truth! My first night sleeping on this thing, I woke up feeling so much better and just didn’t want to get up. I read so many reviews and compared so many options that when I landed on this one, I was so skeptical of what I would get. But when it arrived, my skepticism quickly diminished. As soon as I opened it, it started to become full. It fit my queen size bed perfect. There wasn’t any overflow on the edges, nor was it too short. It has proven to be a perfect fit for what I was looking for." —Andrea
Price: $39.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King, two thicknesses, and with or without a cover)
9. Or an electric heated mattress pad because even with your extra-puffy duvet and five throw blankets, you can always be toastier.
The cotton cover has 10 heat settings, with an adjustable auto-off timer between one and 12 hours. It is suitable for mattresses up to 15 inches in depth.
Promising review: "We live in Wisconsin where it gets very cold at night. We like to crack the bedroom windows because we prefer a cold room but this makes getting in bed with freezing cold sheets brutal. Not anymore! This mattress pad is a game changer! Turning the mattress pad on before getting in bed makes all the difference in the world; no more freezing cold sheets. The dual controls are great since I like my side warmer than my husband does his side. The controls are also easy to work and see in the dark. The mattress pad is soft and comfortable; you cannot feel the wires at all. It has nice deep pockets that fit on our mattress and memory foam pad very nicely." —Linda Stranzl
Price: $69.95+ (available in sizes Twin–California King).
10. A satin pillowcase that will prevent you from flipping and re-flipping your pillow in a desperate bid to chase the cool side.
Promising review: "I have had quite a few silk pillows over the years, and I have to say this is probably the best one I’ve owned yet. Incredibly soft, silky, has thick fabric, and it keeps cool throughout the night. The color is really vibrant and it even came in a two pack so I can switch them out when I do laundry. Highly recommend!" —KM
Price: $9.99+ (available in four sizes and 37 colors; clip the coupon for 10% off this price!)
11. A 3D window film for some extra privacy and a kaleidoscopic light show whenever the sun rises.
Each tile you buy is peel-and-stick, so it's super easy to use!
Promising review: "Not only is this functional, it is SO pretty. It gives my bathroom a totally serene feel. It's easy to install — there IS a film on the back that must be removed. On a corner, use a piece of tape on the front and one on the back, and pull apart until the film comes off. Note: The film is clear; the rainbow effect comes from light being refracted by the film." —Stephanie Graham
Price: $8.98+ (available in seven sizes)
To learn more about this, check out "Everyone Should Consider Getting This Window Film And Filling Their Home With Rainbows."
12. And a pack of two crystal ball prism suncatchers if you really want to go all in on the effect.
13. A white noise machine so you can fall asleep to the sound of crashing waves or thunderstorms instead of car alarms and inexplicable fireworks.
Promising review: "We’ve used this nearly every night since 2013 (that’s a decade), and it’s still working perfectly. It’s not fancy — it does what it’s supposed to do, and does it well. We bought another one for our daughter in 2016, and it’s been banged around, pulled off of dressers, traveled with us, and still works perfectly. Just a good purchase. Highly recommend." —Jill Shook
Price: $49.99 (available in four colors)
14. A silk sleep mask because while your succulent collection lovesss how much natural light floods in each morning, you could do with a few more hours of darkness.
Promising review: "I have ordered a number of eye covers over the years, each of which have been used for less than a week before finding their way into a drawer or a bin of some sort. This one has been adopted, and its convenient carrying case has been retained to protect it for the future. Recommended for those who have issues with light when sleeping." —Amazon Reviewer
Price: $7.99+ (available in four styles)
15. A pack of light-dimming stickers if your journey to sleep always takes a left turn the second you make eye contact with the bright beam of light on your (still very much loved) Blu-Ray player.
Promising review: "I recently replaced my router and modem. The devices are located in my master bedroom and so much brighter than the old equipment. The blinking indicator LEDs were really bugging me when trying to sleep. This is the solution. The pre-cut sheet is easy to use, and the solid, uncut sheet gives you a lot of options. Recommended." —James L.
Price: $7.99+ (available in sets of two or four sheets and different dimming powers)