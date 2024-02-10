37 Beauty Products So Good, I Bet You'll Shed A Tear When They Run Out

1. I Dew Care's Chill Kitten Moisturizer combines prickly pear extract, heart-leaf extract, and aloe vera leaf in a deliciously cool-to-the-touch gel that hydrates and replenishes skin without feeling heavy or greasy.
I recently started using this and I love it!! I have mostly dry, sensitive skin and one of my favorite things about it is that it's fragrance- and oil-free. It goes on soooo smooth (it's not tacky or greasy) and it leaves me feeling like a glazed donut for a few minutes before it sinks into my skin.
Promising review: "Tried tons of moisturizers over the years and this is by far the best! It absorbs completely with no residue and really feels luxurious. I have sensitive skin and this has been great and doesn't clog my pores." —Jennifer K.
2. Summer Fridays' Sheer Skin Tint with Hyaluronic Acid + Squalane offers sheer-to-light coverage for those days when you don't have time, energy, or desire to do a full face of glam or are just looking for a no-makeup makeup look. While it's exceptionally lightweight, it still addresses redness, pores, and uneven skin tone, so don't fret!
Promising review: "LOVEEEEE. It's exactly what I need, a tinted moisturizer for the days I don't want to wear makeup but need a little something to help even out my skin tone and give me a glow. I love the dewy finish. I love the brand. 10/10." —caseyogburn
Get it from Sephora for $42 (available in 10 shades).
3. Pacifica's Glow Baby Booster Serum brightens dull skin and helps with texture thanks to superstar ingredients vitamin C and glycolic acid. You can use it on its own or combine it with your favorite moisturizer for an extra boost if ya need it.
Promising review: "Pacifica has been my favorite lately. I didn’t discover them 'til 2022 and when I tried the Glow Baby Booster Serum it worked wonders. I’m medium to brown skin tone and this serum just enhances my skin color and I feel like I look more beautifully brown! Even my boyfriend noticed it one time when I was in the passenger seat and the sun was hitting my face. I thought yaaassss! I use the serum alone sometimes too because I feel it moisturizes my face. It also smells amazing and I’d rate the scent at least 8/10. It also makes my face feel plump :)" —Evey_smilies
4. Clean Skin Club's 100% bio-based face wipes are just the ticket if BeautyTok has convinced you to ditch regular towels which — even when freshly laundered — can harbor acne-causing bacteria.
These are 100% USDA-certified bio-based, meaning they're made entirely from plant-based materials and better for the environment than your regular disposable wipes.
Clean Skin Club is a small business that launched in 2019 to create innovative natural skincare products.
Promising reviews: "Starting in my 30s, I had developed some acne, and not just around that time of month. I read your bath towels can develop bacteria every few days if they're not washed, and so putting that on your face can cause acne. That's why I bought these towels! I use them after my skincare routine on my face, and then again, to clean up our sink (yay for double use)! They have cleaned up my skin significantly, and I highly recommend these!" —Jaclyn O
"I’ve dealt with mild acne and terrible scarring since I was in 8th grade. I’m 30 now. I haven’t had one pimple since I’ve switched to using these. I use the same towel for about 3-4 days, which is 6-8 uses, so it’s not even necessary to use a new one every day / every use. They’re really wonderful." —Dami
Get a 50-pack from Amazon for $17.05 (also available in other packs).
5. Vivienne Sabó's Cabaret Première Mascara both lengthens lashes *and* lifts them so you can toss your time-consuming curler and falsies in the trash.
Promising review: "I never write reviews for things but this mascara was just so great I felt like I had to! I love lashes and my friends are used to me wearing thick coats of mascara at all times. Despite this, I got complimented on my lashes basically every time I wore this mascara this week. Multiple people even asked if I had extensions! This mascara isn't clumpy at all and makes your lashes look super long and defined without sticking them together. I've never had any problems with flaking and although it isn't waterproof, I've definitely used eyedrops, shed a tear, and gotten stuck in rain without them smudging or running down my face. All in all, this is my new holy grail mascara, and I'm thrilled!" —Sophie Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $11.66+ (available in brown and black).
6. I Dew Care's "Tap Secret" Mattifying Powder Shampoo eliminates grease at your roots and keeps your scalp nice and healthy with antioxidant-rich black ginseng and nourishing biotin.
The powder-based dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out excess powder with your fingertips or a brush.
Get it from Amazon or I Dew Care for $16.
7. Peripera's Ink Velvet Lip Tint is just the ticket for days when you want to put in as little effort as possible. Swipe on the long-lasting emollient formula and go about your day as usual — no sipping through a straw or eating your salad like a Kardashian — because it's that dang durable.
Promising review: "My go-to lip stain forever. I will never buy another stain product. This is the best formula I have ever used and the colors are highly pigmented." —Tracie Higgins
Get it from Amazon for $8.91+ (available in 28 shades).
8. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer erases dark circles, redness, and acne. If a full face of makeup isn't for you, but you would like a lil' bit of convenient, easy-to-use coverage, check it out.
Promising review: "Best coverage for under-eye bags and dark circles! I have used a lot of expensive eye products in the past and this has them all beat. I have light- to medium-olive complexion and was perplexed as to what color to choose. I went with the Brightener and it was a perfect match. My daughter is darker olive and it also looks good on her. Looks and feels great and can't beat the price." —Ana R.
Get it from Amazon for $7.66+ (available in 16 shades).
Want more? Check out a BuzzFeeder's full review of Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer.
9. Lovoir's Flick Stick was made for those who LOVE the look of winged liner, but can't help but shake like a leaf when attempting to paint them on. Now you can stamp 'em on and call it a day.
This set comes with two stamps — one for your right eye and one for your left. Once you apply the wing, flip the pen over to find a fine-tip applicator so you can finish off your look.
Promising review: "This thing is amaaaazing! I pretty much gave up on winged eyeliner because I just couldn’t get it right. Didn’t even know stamps existed and randomly came across this and it had good reviews so I gave it a chance. Got it in the mail and tried it right away and was sooo excited that I used the left stamp for both sides and it looked a little crooked. Then I remembered there’s a right and a left. Tried it again and it turned out beautifully. There’s just something about winged eyeliner that’s so fly. Ohhh and another thing. It’s pretty darn sturdy! I took a nap and caught myself rubbing my eye a little and thought, 'Dang, I messed up my eyeliner,' and when I got up and checked it was still intact! It def lasts all day." —Chrissy
Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in three sizes).
10. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer guarantees that the next time you spend a whole afternoon nailing a Mikayla Nogueira look, it won't immediately melt off your face the second you step foot outdoors.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — Mac, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
11. Soft Pinch Liquid Blush — from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty — delivers long-lasting, buildable pigment in your choice of dewy or matte finish. So if your face hasn't seen the sun in an embarrassing number of days, it can lend you a healthy lil' flush.
Okay so I mayyyyy have been influenced into buying this by TikTok (I swear every other video on my FYP was someone using it!!!!) but it certainly lives up to the hype!!! I am def more of a ~skincare person~ than a makeup person but when I do lean into makeup, blush is one of my favorite products. This stuff is SO pigmented that I use a single dot between both cheeks (I use shade Joy which is a muted peach) and then blend it out with a brush. Whether I wear it on its own or over a sheer tint, the creamy, dewy formula melts into my skin beautifully and lasts all day.
Promising review: "This blush is amazing! First time trying liquid blush, but it's definitely worth it. This formula is so smooth and moisturizing as well as creamy. This was way more pigmented than I thought (in a good way). A little goes a very long way so I can tell this will last me a long time. The color is very similar to the photo online, but I was so surprised at how well it worked. Very blendable and flawless. Very beautiful packaging and applicator, too. Left a nice dewy finish and lasted all day long! I'm sure if I didn't remove it at night it would have lasted longer. :) Selena really hit this off! I'm now very interested in purchasing her highlighter and concealer, too!" —Sofiarosa
Get it from Sephora or Rare Beauty for $14+ (available in two sizes and 13 shades).
12. Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray uses just three workhorse ingredients — good ol' H2O, sodium chloride, and hypochlorous acid — to put redness and dullness in its place. 🥊 Used faithfully a.m. and p.m., it'll leave your complexion even and glowing.
Tower 28 is an LA-based small clean beauty brand specializing in nontoxic, nonirritating vegan and cruelty-free makeup and skincare. Amy Liu, the founder and CEO, worked for 15+ years as a beauty exec before leaving to create products that would suit her sensitive eczema-prone skin.
Full disclosure: Many reviewers say the SOS spray's scent isn't super pleasant (think: chlorinated pool water) BUT it has helped them with hormonal breakouts and rosacea.
Promising review: "This is a holy grail product. I swear I have glass skin now thanks to this spray. My texture, pores, skin tone, hydration, everything seems better. I love how it looks, how it smells, and especially how happy it makes my skin. I’ll be buying this for the rest of my life. I’ve already repurchased it twice. Worth the hype." —CBTarker
Get it from Sephora or Tower 28 for $12+ (available in three sizes).
13. Dr. Jart+'s Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment is an A+ option if you're done dealing with 24/7 redness. The green-to-beige color-correcting treatment not only evens out skin tone, but also protects against UV damage and environmental aggressors so you can go about your day without thinking *too* much about your skin sucking up smog.
Promising review: "I’m not a fan of foundation or heavy layering of makeup. I’ve done color correcting creams here and there, but still had to pile on makeup on top, which I hate. This is my holy grail! My go-to, everyday! It gives me the glow I need and calms the redness in the most random parts of my face. Make sure you’ve 'warmed up' this cream before putting it on your face. It works wonders for me. I’ll always buy this. For more SPF protection, I add some underneath this cream" —GLKS
And here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping's Deputy Editorial Director Elizabeth Lilly:
"I use this every single day. Seriously, the color-cancelling prowess is impressive. Also it took me nearly a year to go through the full-size jar. So if the price has you feeling iffy, you can try out a travel version. Serious