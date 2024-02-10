37 Beauty Products So Good, I Bet You'll Shed A Tear When They Run Out

I recently started using this and I love it!! I have mostly dry, sensitive skin and one of my favorite things about it is that it's fragrance- and oil-free. It goes on soooo smooth (it's not tacky or greasy) and it leaves me feeling like a glazed donut for a few minutes before it sinks into my skin.

Promising review: "Tried tons of moisturizers over the years and this is by far the best! It absorbs completely with no residue and really feels luxurious. I have sensitive skin and this has been great and doesn't clog my pores." —Jennifer K.

Get it from Amazon for $20.70 or I Dew Care for $23.