    28 Things To Buy Before Fall Prime Day Ends That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

    Gorgeous finds that’ll make a big impact on your space, but (thank you, Prime Day sales) a much smaller impact on your bank account.

    by
    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. Some internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off because they're made from a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

    Price: $29.72+ (originally $50.97+; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).

    2. And a woven waffle blanket for up to 23% off so you can toss it at the end of your bed for a perfectly imperfect layered look.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this blanket! Beautiful as a layering throw for the end of the bed. Generous size also." —Rebecca Sheerin

    Price: $49.99 (originally $64.99; available in 5 sizes and 15 colors)

    3. The Samsung Frame TV — for up to 33% off — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This TV is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Price: $997.99+ (originally $1,497.99 for the 55-inch)

    4. A gorg wall-mounted headboard for up to 41% off — the upholstery (and tufting, if you go that route) just screams EXPENSIVE even if it really isn't 🤫

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This headboard is beautiful! It’s very aesthetic and completes the whole room. We had bought one of the fancy adjustable beds but didn’t come with a headboard! The headboard was easy and simple to install! You will not be disappointed with your purchase!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $95.19+ (originally $159.99; available in Queen and King sizes and four styles)

    5. An 11-piece cookware set for 43% off that's perfect if you're in the market for a first-time set or looking to level up your current mismatched options with something better.

    Cooking set in a cream white color
    Amazon

    The 11-piece set comes with an 8-inch frying pan, a 10-inch frying pan, a 10-inch sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 3-quart sauce pan, two fridge storage lids, two silicone lids, and two removable handles.

    Promising review: "Very cute set of pots and pans. They are compact and store well; the removable handles are genius. Good quality. I haven’t really had food stick, and they wash easily. Very happy with this purchase!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: An 11-piece set for $79.99 (originally $139.99; available in various colors and set options)

    6. An Echo Dot for 54% off — great if you're in the market for a speaker that'll make listening to your favorite songs, podcasts, and audiobooks a 10/10 experience. Plus, it features Alexa voice controls to easily navigate to your favorite apps, find out the weather, set timers, and even enjoy some jokes.

    Model controlling the Echo Dot speaker
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve always had an Echo Dot, but I love this version better! The sound (specifically bass) is louder, and Alexa recognizes your voice faster with this version." —Faith Adjei-Sarpong

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

    7. A pristine pair of spindle side chairs for up to 56% off for farmhouse homes with an upscale touch.

    two chairs facing away from each other in empty room
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These were cheaper than any other chairs we found online. Excellent quality. Sturdy, attractive, and easy to put together. We absolutely love them and they work perfect for our dining room." —Tessa

    Price: $130.91+ (originally $295.20; available in eight colors)

    8. Up to 49% off a crib— if you're looking for chic nursery options without the beige baby aesthetic, this is here for you! The crib is also available with attachments to turn it into a toddler bed, so all this furniture can grow with your kiddo!

    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "This crib was easy to assemble, it took my husband and me about 30 minutes. The color is beautiful. I also love that it can convert to a toddler bed for future use. Highly recommend." —Karla LeJeune

    Price: $183.64+ (originally $359.99; available in three colors)

    9. Or 38% off a three-in-one convertible metal crib that'll transform later on into a toddler bed, and then a daybed — plus this vintagey gold finish is just too cute. The perfect centerpiece for your nursery!

    The crib in a nursery
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this crib!! Was easy for my husband and I to build. Took roughly 30 minutes. The color is more of an antique gold look which I absolutely love for my space! Highly recommend!" —Alicia

    Price: $243.65 (originally $392.99; available in four finishes)

    10. A plush comforter for 34% off because it'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.

    White comforter on a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is our second one of these comforters. Our first lasted four years and is still in pretty good shape, but I wanted a new color. I am so impressed by the quality and price of these. I ordered the extended queen size this time, and it is perfectly roomy! Definitely recommend. They aren't super hot, and we even use ours in the summer." —Cassie T.

    Price: $23.26+ (originally $34.99; available in six colors and in eight sizes)

    11. A gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set for up to 20% off — that's its cheapest price ever! If you love going from stove to oven, these are safe up to 550°!

    the coral pan set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My cream set arrived over the weekend and I’ve had a chance to cook a few meals already. I am quite honestly stunned — I didn’t know cookware could be so delightful to use (and look at!!). The nonstick aspect is second to none which obviously makes cooking easier (and healthier since I use less oil than I otherwise would) but it also translates to the easiest cleaning ever. A splash of soap, water, and a sponge and it is ready to go for the next meal. I add about a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan prior to turning on the heat and the cookware seems to reach ideal cooking temps within a minute or two at low/medium heat settings. My favorite thing so far is the Dutch Oven because I’ve been able to bake bread at 450* in the oven and it turned out beautifully. 10/10 would recommend - already consider this to be a staple in our household!" —Matthew B

    Price: $316+ (originally $395+; available in seven colors)

    12. A glass mushroom lamp for up to 40% off that's itty bitty and oh-so-pretty. Even if you don't have ~mushroom~ on your side table, this tiny guy will fit right in!

    white striped mushroom lamp made of glass
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The quality is very nice and we are happy with this purchase. The lamp is a frosted white glass when off and then a warm yellow glow when it's turned on." —Tiffany CA

    Price: $29.98+ (originally $49.99+; available in eight styles)

    13. A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for 40% off so you can enjoy ~aesthetic~ ice (that also melts more slowly). It even comes with an included bin + scoop for storing/serving your extras so you'll always have plenty of ice.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn - these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

    Price: $17.99+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors)

    14. A woven throw for 32% off for adding a touch of color to your place *and* adding a precious new piece to your impressive blanket collection.

    woven tassel blanket with multi-color embroidery
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I simply love this lap blanket! I bought two. One is on our recliner as a lap blanket and the other is in the middle of the bed as a decorative blanket accent. I have a king size bed, but after I put the comforters and decorative pillows on, I lay one of these in the center. It breaks it up. I will probably purchase more as gifts! The price is perfect for a quality made lap blanket. This is incredibly soft and so pretty. It gives a light, airy feeling." —Dee

    Price: $33.99 (originally $49.99; available in 13 colors and clip the coupon for an additional 15% off this price!)

    15. A retro-style toaster for 44% off because whipping up a tasty breakfast every morning should look cool as heck.

    Retro-style toaster in white with bread inside
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I get so many compliments on the look of this toaster! Not only is it stylish and cute, but it also works great. Would absolutely recommend." —Brittany Bryant

    Price: $27.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

    16. A sleek shower caddy for up to 30% off to provide a super-pretty spot to store your soap, razor, shampoo, conditioner, and whatever else you may use in the shower.

    Silver shower shelf holding various hygiene products
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve tried other organizers that would have worked well but would not stay adhered to the shower wall. No problem with this one! It fits securely over the area where the showerhead comes out of the wall. I’m very pleased!" —SandyB

    Price: $23.88+ (originally $33.88; be sure to apply the $6 button before checking out)

    17. A gorgeous king-size solid wood platform bed for 39% off that'll have you counting the dollars you saved instead of counting sheep.

    wood bed frame with mattress and blanket on top
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve assembled dozens of beds, dressers, and nightstands from Ikea and Amazon. Out of every piece of furniture I’ve assembled this was the highest quality and easiest. The added tool they give you is a really nice touch. The hook and loops on the slats keeps them very secure. The hardware and the wood goes together so easily. The wood also smells really nice. For the price, looks, and ease of assembly, this is a really nice value." —Eric

    Price: $146.71 (originally $239.56)

    18. An MCM-style floor lamp for up to 20% off — this piece is sure to dazzle and delight by bringing some light into any ol' dark corner.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Easy to put together. Sturdy. It has a foot switch to turn on/off. I’m super happy with purchase." —Jenny

    Price: $52.99 (originally $65.99; available in eight styles)

    19. A six-pack of acrylic record shelves for 27% off so you can show off your great taste in music *and* decor at the same time.

    several records mounted on a wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The shelves are exactly as pictured. They are perfect for displaying vinyl. They were easy to hang. They are able to hold larger records. Red (Taylor’s Version) is four vinyls and it is no problem for the shelf. They have held for about two months without any issue so far." —Ty

    Price: $16.79 (originally $22.99)

    20. A vintage-style brass wall sconce for up to 24% off so you can add a touch of charming glam to your home while keeping your timeless aesthetic.

    scone of three lights above mirror
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is really elegant and it was easy to install." —Edward A.

    Price: $88 (originally $115.99; available in 13 finishes)

    21. A luxurious rainfall shower head combo set for up to 36% off complete with a faucet hose, plate, and trim because getting all sudsy now means you can replicate the feeling of being under a tropical waterfall — with no airfare required.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This set includes: a 10-inch rain shower head, a shower mixer valve control, a brass handheld shower head, a stainless steel shower hose, shower head arm, and a brass shower bracket holder.

    Promising review: "This rainfall shower and hand held provide a luxury spa experience in the privacy of your own bathroom. They are made of substantial, high-quality materials, and look and feel 'high-end.' The rainfall shower is amazing with perfect pressure combined with beauty. It encourages standing for long, relaxing showers just enjoying the water as it falls over you. The hand held is magic for sore muscles or just to enjoy the massage like water. The diverter is easy to use.The price for such high quality products is more than reasonable." —linda33

    Price: $127.66+ (originally $199.36+; available in four sizes and five finishes)

    22. A set of three exposed wood shelves for 36% off for displaying your child's most precious books and decor in an easy-to-see spot.

    three wooden shelves holding kid toys and books
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Perfect for our baby's nursery. These were easy to put together and very sturdy. They are small but definitely worth it for what we needed them for." —Tanner Ori

    Price: $31.98+ (originally $49.97+; available in five colors)

    23. A hand-carved Paulownia wood stool for 37% that'll delight folks who love curated tiny corners in their home.

    natural wood stool with books on top
    Amazon

    Promising review: "One of my best buys all year. I hunted high and low for a wood stool that can also function as a table. I love it." —Lynn E.

    Price: $80.52 (originally $126.99)

    24. A book-shaped flower vase for up to 46% off with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.

    Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla

    Price: $12.99+ (originally $23.99; available in five colors).

    25. A "floating" kitchen knife set for 43% off in an acrylic case that is, frankly, so badass that even as a person who can't cook to save their life I'm like, "Do it for the vibes." That said, reviewers really *DO* rave about these professional-quality stainless-steel blades!

    the knives in see through holder
    amazon.com

    Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.

    Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S. 

    Price$39.98 (originally $69.99) 

    26. A pair of ceramic vases for 33% off in a Nordic neutral color. These'll add a tasteful mix of earth tones and industrial geometry to any surface you place them on.

    two vases of different sizes holding flowers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So happy with this purchase! I had to share, they are SO beautiful. The attention to detail is gorgeous. I was so pleasantly surprised with how beautifully designed the packaging is too, such a luxury feel. These are for me but they would make a perfect gift! You can tell this new brand has put so much care into all parts of the product, from the material and details on the vases to the beautiful packaging and cute thank you card!" —Kitty

    Price: $36.99 (originally $54.99)

    27. A Breville espresso machine for 25% off because you've been tempted to buy one and have been waiting for an excuse. Here it is!

    the coffee machine
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've been really happy with the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. The stylish design and built-in grinder make me feel like a true coffee connoisseur. The quick heat-up time and adjustable grind size make it easy to customize my perfect shot. And the programmable shot volume ensures consistent espresso shots every time. Plus, the added bonus of being able to claim the title of 'at-home barista' is a definite plus. Highly recommend this machine to any coffee lover out there!" —Ashleigh Johnson

    Price: $559.95 (originally $749.95; available in two colors)

    28. A stylish electric standing desk for up to 42% off — just because you're WFH doesn't mean you can't stay active *and* give your home office a designer-worthy upgrade. Now you'll have room for a foldable walking pad!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great desk for working from home. I work 9–10 hour shifts, five days a week, and sitting those long hours started hurting my neck and back. But with this desk, I now have the option to stand, which makes working long hours endurable." —Koshia Johnson

    Price: $143.99+ (originally $249.99+; available in several sizes and colors)

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity. 

