1. Some internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off because they're made from a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.
2. And a woven waffle blanket for up to 23% off so you can toss it at the end of your bed for a perfectly imperfect layered look.
3. The Samsung Frame TV — for up to 33% off — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!
4. A gorg wall-mounted headboard for up to 41% off — the upholstery (and tufting, if you go that route) just screams EXPENSIVE even if it really isn't 🤫
5. An 11-piece cookware set for 43% off that's perfect if you're in the market for a first-time set or looking to level up your current mismatched options with something better.
6. An Echo Dot for 54% off — great if you're in the market for a speaker that'll make listening to your favorite songs, podcasts, and audiobooks a 10/10 experience. Plus, it features Alexa voice controls to easily navigate to your favorite apps, find out the weather, set timers, and even enjoy some jokes.
7. A pristine pair of spindle side chairs for up to 56% off for farmhouse homes with an upscale touch.
8. Up to 49% off a crib— if you're looking for chic nursery options without the beige baby aesthetic, this is here for you! The crib is also available with attachments to turn it into a toddler bed, so all this furniture can grow with your kiddo!
9. Or 38% off a three-in-one convertible metal crib that'll transform later on into a toddler bed, and then a daybed — plus this vintagey gold finish is just too cute. The perfect centerpiece for your nursery!
10. A plush comforter for 34% off because it'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.
11. A gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set for up to 20% off — that's its cheapest price ever! If you love going from stove to oven, these are safe up to 550°!
12. A glass mushroom lamp for up to 40% off that's itty bitty and oh-so-pretty. Even if you don't have ~mushroom~ on your side table, this tiny guy will fit right in!
13. A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for 40% off so you can enjoy ~aesthetic~ ice (that also melts more slowly). It even comes with an included bin + scoop for storing/serving your extras so you'll always have plenty of ice.
14. A woven throw for 32% off for adding a touch of color to your place *and* adding a precious new piece to your impressive blanket collection.
15. A retro-style toaster for 44% off because whipping up a tasty breakfast every morning should look cool as heck.
16. A sleek shower caddy for up to 30% off to provide a super-pretty spot to store your soap, razor, shampoo, conditioner, and whatever else you may use in the shower.
17. A gorgeous king-size solid wood platform bed for 39% off that'll have you counting the dollars you saved instead of counting sheep.
18. An MCM-style floor lamp for up to 20% off — this piece is sure to dazzle and delight by bringing some light into any ol' dark corner.
19. A six-pack of acrylic record shelves for 27% off so you can show off your great taste in music *and* decor at the same time.
20. A vintage-style brass wall sconce for up to 24% off so you can add a touch of charming glam to your home while keeping your timeless aesthetic.
21. A luxurious rainfall shower head combo set for up to 36% off complete with a faucet hose, plate, and trim because getting all sudsy now means you can replicate the feeling of being under a tropical waterfall — with no airfare required.
22. A set of three exposed wood shelves for 36% off for displaying your child's most precious books and decor in an easy-to-see spot.
23. A hand-carved Paulownia wood stool for 37% that'll delight folks who love curated tiny corners in their home.
24. A book-shaped flower vase for up to 46% off with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).
25. A "floating" kitchen knife set for 43% off in an acrylic case that is, frankly, so badass that even as a person who can't cook to save their life I'm like, "Do it for the vibes." That said, reviewers really *DO* rave about these professional-quality stainless-steel blades!
26. A pair of ceramic vases for 33% off in a Nordic neutral color. These'll add a tasteful mix of earth tones and industrial geometry to any surface you place them on.
27. A Breville espresso machine for 25% off because you've been tempted to buy one and have been waiting for an excuse. Here it is!
28. A stylish electric standing desk for up to 42% off — just because you're WFH doesn't mean you can't stay active *and* give your home office a designer-worthy upgrade. Now you'll have room for a foldable walking pad!
