    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Ways To Upgrade Your WFH Space Without Breaking The Bank

    You're gonna want to see the desktop punching bag 🥊

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Trade your normal ol' keyboard for a colorful mechanical one with a matching wireless mouse. Sure, you'll still be clacking away on a keyboard for eight hours a day, but now it'll be a bright and cheery one.

    A reviewer's photo of the keyboard in green
    A reviewer's photo of the keyboard in black colorful
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely amazing keyboard. Colors are eye catching and make a drab office pop with color! I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between home and office with me. Love the keys on this as well. Sleep mode seems to pop on kinda quick, but it's nothing bad. Just push a button or click mouse and its on again. I have had for about a month now and will not be going back to any other style! It was delivered fast, packaging was great." —Nikki Bell

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 11 colors).

    2. Consider a sit-to-stand converter if you already have a perfectly good desk but would like to switch things up. A pneumatic lift assist feature means there's no manual adjustments necessary, so all you have to do is plop it on your existing setup. 

    model using sit-to-stand desk converter in the standing position
    reviewer's sit-to-stand desk converted in the seated position with two monitors, a keyboard, and mouse
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Courtney Lynch has to say: 

    "About a year into working remotely due to the pandemic, I finally decided it was time to invest in a standing desk for my home office. I already had a desk I wasn't ready to part with, so I bought this sit-to-stand desk converter. Let me tell you, this has changed my WFH experience for the better. The desktop area is large enough for my laptop, external monitor, Bluetooth speaker, and a few other items. The desktop can hold up to 33 pounds, and the keyboard tray can support up to 4 pounds. The pneumatic lift assist feature lets you adjust the height between 4.5–20 inches in one smooth motion that won't strain your back."

    Promising review: "This has made life SO MUCH BETTER!!! I hate sitting down all day, hunched and reaching for my keyboard and mouse. While I'm sitting down, this helps correct poor posture. When I need to stand/move a bit, I can lift it up and work standing! This is a great invention and is very sturdy." —Andrew Drozdowski

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in six sizes and six colors).

    3. Or, opt for a more portable laptop riser because if you're being real with yourself... you will still occasionally work from your couch/coffee table so you can catch up on Bravo while you tackle your inbox. 

    Laptop on a stand with logo on screen, flanked by books and monitor showing time. Desk setup for productivity and shopping
    www.amazon.com

    The easily adjustable stand can be used sitting or standing and is suitable for all sorts of tech from 10-inch tablets to 17-inch laptops. 

    Promising review: "I was literally shocked at the solid construction of this stand right out of the box. Most things nowadays are not crafted with love and are made very cheaply. Wow. This product is worth every dollar. Amazing craftsmanship. Looks great too! Very strong and sturdy. If you're looking for a high-quality stand, you've found it. Buy it." —ARH

    Get it from Amazon for $75.99+ (available in three metal finishes). 

    4. Throw down an anti-fatigue mat — it'll perfectly complement the above — as it can reduce stress on your muscles and joints. Reviewers attest to the fact that it's one of those things they never knew they were missing until they tried it. 

    Reviewer standing in front of anti-fatigue mat
    Another reviewer's mat in front of desk
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought the smallest size, and I love it. My back doesn’t hurt while I’m working standing up, and my feet and ankles feel good too. I’m thinking about purchasing a bigger one for the kitchen." —Queen T

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in four sizes and 13 colors). 

    5. Invest in a magnetic cable wrangler that'll hold your various chargers so you don't have to crawl on the floor or move heavy furniture to retrieve them when they ultimately fall off of your desk.  

    A magnetic cable holder with two cables: USB and a Lightning connector
    Clock reading 8:05 next to a coffee cup, plate with inspirational quote, and a portable speaker on a nightstand
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Heather Braga has to say: 

    "I have this magnetic cable manager and absolutely love it! Cannot tell you how many times my Mac charger would come unplugged then swiftly fall behind my desk. Then I'd have the annoying task of getting underneath said desk and try to feed the wire back up to my laptop. Beyond annoying. This has been such a problem solver! Additionally, Smartish is a small business."

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this addition to my bedside table line-up! The Smartish Magnetic Cord Holder is perfect for keeping my iPhone charger accessible and easy to reach from my tall bed. It’s so simple yet so effective! The neutral color is beautiful as well and blends seamlessly with our decor and my personal style. This is a great gift option because it's something unique and functional. I’ll definitely be ordering the larger size for my desk once I start upgrading my office soon!" —Presley Davis

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two sizes and four colors).

    6. Or if you like that idea but would like to keep your solution under $5, go for a simple silicone cord organizer instead. 

    Cable organizer clips on a desk securing various cables connected to electronic devices
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Perfect for keeping your cords from getting kinked. Incredibly easy to apply. One of those small things that makes life easier." —Pixiechick66

    Get it from Amazon for $4.88+ (available in four colors/combinations).

    7. Add an encouraging daily planner to your desktop. The pad has space for not only appointments and work priorities, but water intake, meal planning, and fitness goals, so you can use it to organize all aspects of your day. 

    A blank page of the planner
    Reviewer with their daily planner page filled out
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.

    Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.

    Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 10 styles). 

    8. Give your mishmash of cables an upgrade with a charging station. It has six USB charging ports — an absolute godsend if you're sick of having to use six different cords and a power strip (that gets alarmingly hot) to make sure your phone/tablet/e-reader/laptop are all sufficiently charged. 

    Messy cables and devices before and organized charging station with devices after, indicating cable management solution
    Amazon

    This dock comes with six cords for Apple devices, but is still compatible with other charger types. If you have Android devices, pick up a set of short USB-C cords. You can charge phones, tablets, smart watches, and even a Nintendo Switch in this thing.  

    Promising review: "This is my second one. I used the first one for about 5 years before it died. I immediately ordered another one from Amazon. I have a MacBook, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch. I can change all of them at the same time. I absolutely love this product. Oh, and I also have a Kindle tablet and it plugs in too." —Terry

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99

    9. Hang an acrylic dry-erase board. It's just the solution if you've got a long list of to-dos but using a run-of-the-mill, aesthetic-ruining calendar or notepad isn't one of them.

    a clear acrylic white board
    1801 & Co/Etsy

    1801 & Co. is a Minnesota-based, family-owned Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs, and more.

    Promising review: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space. I can’t function at work without a dry-erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space, which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOKING like an office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT. The black pen that comes with it has very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." —Dawn Powell

    Get it from 1801 & Co. on Etsy for $13.46+ (originally $17.95+; available in different thicknesses and sizes as well as four hardware colors).

    10. Switch to a nonslip massaging mouse pad. It's made to elevate your wrist and keep it in an ergonomic position while you click away at a keyboard responding to work emails and — more importantly — sending memes to your friends on Slack.

    A tidy desk with a computer, ergonomic mouse, and a patterned mousepad; a water bottle and plant decor are present
    Person's hand using an ergonomic mouse on a desk with office supplies
    www.amazon.com

    Read more about how an ergonomic mouse can help prevent carpal tunnel at Cleveland Clinic.

    Promising review: "The design is gorgeous and so comfy that I even take it when I travel for business. This has relieved wrist pain from working on the computer every day." —Bianka P Gonzalez G

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 16 patterns).